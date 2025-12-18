Maruti Victoris Wins The Indian Car Of The Year (ICOTY) 2026

The ICOTY 2026 Green Car Of The Year award was handed over to the Mahindra XEV 9e, while the Volkswagen Golf GTI has become the ICOTY 2026 Premium Car Of The Year

We saw a lot of new car launches in 2025, some of which also brought back old nameplates and new-generation models of popular offerings, including the Hyundai Venue. Following our story that covered all the nominees of the Indian Car Of The Year (ICOTY) 2026 awards, we now bring to you the list of winners from the three categories each.

Indian Car Of The Year (ICOTY) 2026: XX

The Maruti Victoris swept the top position, while the Skoda Kylaq and Mahindra XEV 9e took second and third place, respectively.

Other candidates for the ICOTY (overall) category were as follows:

ICOTY 2026 (Overall) 2025 Hyundai Venue Tata Harrier EV Kia Carens Clavis EV Hyundai Creta Electric Kia Syros

ICOTY 2026 Green Car Of The Year: Mahindra XEV 9e

The Mahindra XEV 9e was crowned as the winner in this category, while the Kia Carens Clavis EV and BMW iX1 LWB took the remaining two spots.

Other candidates for the ICOTY 2026 Green Car Of The Year category were as follows:

ICOTY 2026 Green Car Of The Year BYD Sealion 7 MG Cyberster Hyundai Creta Electric Tata Harrier EV 2025 Tesla Model Y

ICOTY 2026 Premium Car Of The Year: Volkswagen Golf GTI

The ICOTY 2026 Premium Car Of The Year award was given to the Volkswagen Golf GTI. The following two awards from the same category were handed over to the Toyota Camry and BMW iX1 LWB.

Other candidates for the ICOTY 2026 Premium Car Of The Year category were as follows:

ICOTY 2026 Premium Car Of The Year 2025 Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2025 Skoda Kodiaq MG Cyberster 2025 Skoda Octavia RS 2025 BMW X3

More Details About ICOTY

The winners are decided by a jury of 20 auto journalists across all major publications in the country, which includes our very own, Editor-in-Chief, Tushar Kamath. The winner is decided by voting on different criterias of the vehicle such as (but not limited to) styling, comfort, fuel efficiency, performance, safety, and price. The car achieving the top scores is declared the winner in its respective category.

What are your thoughts on the results of the ICOTY 2026? Tell us in the comments below.

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India