    Maruti Victoris Wins The Indian Car Of The Year (ICOTY) 2026

    Modified On Dec 18, 2025 09:44 PM By Rohit

    215 Views
    The ICOTY 2026 Green Car Of The Year award was handed over to the Mahindra XEV 9e, while the Volkswagen Golf GTI has become the ICOTY 2026 Premium Car Of The Year

    Maruti Victoris

    We saw a lot of new car launches in 2025, some of which also brought back old nameplates and new-generation models of popular offerings, including the Hyundai Venue. Following our story that covered all the nominees of the Indian Car Of The Year (ICOTY) 2026 awards, we now bring to you the list of winners from the three categories each.

    Indian Car Of The Year (ICOTY) 2026: XX

    The Maruti Victoris swept the top position, while the Skoda Kylaq and Mahindra XEV 9e took second and third place, respectively.

    Other candidates for the ICOTY (overall) category were as follows: 

    ICOTY 2026 (Overall)

    2025 Hyundai Venue

    Tata Harrier EV

    Kia Carens Clavis EV

    Hyundai Creta Electric

    Kia Syros
     

    ICOTY 2026 Green Car Of The Year: Mahindra XEV 9e

    The Mahindra XEV 9e was crowned as the winner in this category, while the Kia Carens Clavis EV and BMW iX1 LWB took the remaining two spots.

    Mahindra XEV 9e

    Other candidates for the ICOTY 2026 Green Car Of The Year category were as follows: 

    ICOTY 2026 Green Car Of The Year

    BYD Sealion 7

    MG Cyberster

    Hyundai Creta Electric

    Tata Harrier EV

    2025 Tesla Model Y

    ICOTY 2026 Premium Car Of The Year: Volkswagen Golf GTI

    The ICOTY 2026 Premium Car Of The Year award was given to the Volkswagen Golf GTI. The following two awards from the same category were handed over to the Toyota Camry and BMW iX1 LWB.

    Volkswagen Golf GTI

    Other candidates for the ICOTY 2026 Premium Car Of The Year category were as follows:

    ICOTY 2026 Premium Car Of The Year

    2025 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

    2025 Skoda Kodiaq

    MG Cyberster

    2025 Skoda Octavia RS

    2025 BMW X3
     

    More Details About ICOTY

    The winners are decided by a jury of 20 auto journalists across all major publications in the country, which includes our very own, Editor-in-Chief, Tushar Kamath. The winner is decided by voting on different criterias of the vehicle such as (but not limited to) styling, comfort, fuel efficiency, performance, safety, and price. The car achieving the top scores is declared the winner in its respective category.

    What are your thoughts on the results of the ICOTY 2026? Tell us in the comments below.

    All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
