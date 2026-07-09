Top New Cars You Can Explore To Buy This Diwali

The festive season is slowly getting closer to us, and the ones who are planning to buy a car for Diwali are already shopping and researching their future car. And so, these are the cars we expect to launch around the time of Diwali and what we expect them to be.

Hyundai Bayon

Expected Launch: October

Expected Price: Rs 12 lakh onwards (ex-showroom)

The Hyundai Bayon has been on sale in the European market for the last few years. Hyundai plans to further spice up the competition in the crossover SUV segment by bringing the Bayon to India. The Bayon is not an outright SUV shape, but is a big, grown-up crossover and will be roughly the size of the Creta.

We expect the Bayon to get features like a 12.25-inch touchscreen infotainment with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, connected car technology, a wireless charger and ventilated seats.

The Bayon can come with the existing engine options, including a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with a 6-speed manual or IVT automatic transmission, a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine with a 6-speed IMT and 7-speed DCT automatic transmission, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine with a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic transmission.

MG IM6

Expected Launch: August

Expected Price: Rs 60 lakh (ex-showroom)

The MG IM6 is another electric crossover by MG. This sleek-looking electric SUV is expected to reach our shores as a CBU (completely built unit). In other words, it will be fully imported. MG has been among the top players in the EV space globally, and this has been true in India as well with the Windsor EV. The IM6 will be placed at the top of MG’s lineup and is likely to be sold through the MG Select showrooms.

The IM6 is expected to come with a lengthy horizontal touchscreen system on the dashboard with dual functionality, including a driver’s display and an infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It gets a secondary infotainment system placed on the center console to control the climate control and other customisations for the car. Apart from that, it gets unique features like frameless windows, Level-2 ADAS, four-wheel steering and a moon roof. The range is expected to be around 600 km with fast charging capabilities.

Kia Sorento

Expected Launch: October

Expected Price: Rs 60 lakh

The Kia Sorento will be Kia’s answer to the Skoda Kodiaq, Volkswagen Tayron R-Line and the Toyota Fortuner. The flagship Kia is expected to be brought in as a CKD (completely knocked down) unit, meaning it will be assembled in India.

The Sorento is expected to come with a 1.6-litre turbo petrol with a hybrid setup (It remains to be seen if it will be a plug-in hybrid or a regular full hybrid). The Sorento can also be equipped with an all-wheel drive drivetrain system as well. Features likely to include are, ventilated and powered front seats, a 10-speaker Bose sound system, a heads-up-display, 64-colour interior ambient lighting and a panoramic sunroof.

JSW Jetour T2

Expected Launch: October

Expected Price: Rs 35 lakh

The upcoming new automotive brand in India called JSW Motors is planning to bring the butch SUV to India, the Jetour T2. This Land Rover Defender-like-looking plug-in hybrid (PHEV) SUV has been spotted several times on Indian roads, and the launch of both the brand and the car is just around the corner.

The Jetour T2 SUV is expected to pack in a 10-speaker sound system, Level-2 ADAS, multiple driving modes, a panoramic sunroof and connected car technology. The T2 is expected to be powered by a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine along with a plug-in hybrid system.

Tata Nexon Facelift

Expected Launch: October

Expected Price: Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Tata Nexon has been one of the most successful sub-compact SUVs in India. For many months, it has been among the top-selling cars in the country. Tata is expected to roll out a third facelift of the Nexon around the last quarter of the year.

The new Nexon could include an updated touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Level-2 ADAS, flush-fit door handles, updated front LED headlamps with an integrated cornering function and a bigger panoramic sunroof. The powertrain is expected to stay largely the same with a 1.2-litre turbo petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine with manual, AMT and DCT automatic transmission options.

2026 Audi Q3

Expected Launch: October

Expected Price: Rs 65 lakh (ex-showroom)

Audi India today has an ageing lineup. With the updated Q3, it can bring in some fresh air and interest to the brand in India. The Q3 globally comes with a radically new design and has a bolder face. The front DRLs have a customisable pattern, and the headlamps have moved down to the bumper. The rear tail lamps also see a new split design, which is now more in line with the new-gen Audi cars globally.

The Q3 can come with two engine options being, a 1.5-litre turbo petrol with either a mild hybrid or a plug-in hybrid setup and also with a 2-litre diesel engine with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Volkswagen Virtus

Expected Launch: October

Expected Price: Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom)

The VW Virtus is today the best-selling compact sedan in the country. The Virtus, with its bold, boy-racing looks, still grabs attention today and is an enthusiast favourite. Its SUV cousin, the Taigun, got a facelift earlier this year, and now the sedan is due and will be the last model to get an update in its segment. New features will include front parking sensors, a new 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, connected LED DRL, and illuminated VW logos. The engine and powertrain options will remain mostly similar, including a 1-litre turbo petrol with a manual and a new 8-speed automatic gearbox, and a 1.5-litre turbo petrol with a manual and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

Volkswagen Tayron

Expected Launch: September

Expected Price: Rs 45 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Volkswagen Tayron R-Line was launched earlier this year, going against the Skoda Kodiaq and the Toyota Fortuner. However, the R-Line happens to be a sportier variant of the regular Tayron. VW has confirmed that the Tayron is in the works and will be launched later in the year.

The Tayron will sit below the R-Line and will be alongside the regular Kodiaq in pricing, since both are similar under the skin.

Renault Duster Hybrid

Expected Launch: October

Expected Price: Rs 18 lakh

The Renault Duster was launched earlier this year with the two turbo petrol engine options. At the same launch, Renault did announce the arrival of a hybrid powertrain option, which will launch later in the year, and now it is time for it to do so. The new hybrid system includes a 1.8-litre turbo petrol engine producing roughly 160 PS of combined power.

The features are expected to remain the same, with only the addition of the new engine option.

CarDekho Says…

2026 has been a very interesting year in the Indian automotive landscape, and there is more coming. We have got more options, generation updates and facelifts. The more options and updates there are, the better the competition among manufacturers, and hence, the winner is the customer with better cars. Today, we have options for the different preferences of cars like, EV, feature-loaded, driving-focused, space, practicality and reliability. Read and watch more for informed decisions about your next car purchase.