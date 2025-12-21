All Maruti Suzuki Cars That Come With A Sunroof

You can get this highly desirable feature in 5 Maruti cars!

A few years ago, sunroofs were largely limited to premium or imported cars. Today, they have become a highly desirable feature and a strong purchase consideration in mass market segments. And if you’re in the market for a new Maruti car having a sunroof, then you’re at the right place as we give you a detailed rundown of all Marutis having this much-loved feature.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Sunroof Offered In: ZXI Plus

Type: Single-pane

The Maruti Dzire is one of the most familiar names in the compact sedan space and is widely known for its comfort and everyday usability. The addition of a sunroof in its top-spec ZXI Plus variant is aimed at buyers who want a premium feel in their Dzire. Also, it is the only car in its segment to come with this feature.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Sunroof Offered In: ZXI and ZXI Plus

Type: Single-pane

The Maruti Brezza is one of the brand’s most popular compact SUVs and among the more accessible ways to get a sunroof in Maruti’s lineup. It is offered in the top two ZXI and ZXI Plus variants. While the single-pane sunroof is par for the course, it must be noted that some rivals such as the Tata Nexon, Kia Syros and Mahindra XUV 3XO offer a larger panoramic sunroof.

That said, it is also worth noting that the Brezza is due for a facelift, which has been spotted testing. Buyers who are not in a rush may want to keep an eye on what the new Brezza might have to offer.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

Sunroof Offered In: Zeta (O), Zeta Plus (O), Alpha (O), Alpha Plus (O)

Type: Panoramic

The Maruti Grand Vitara sits a segment above the Brezza and is positioned as a more premium compact SUV. It gets a large panoramic sunroof and its unique selling point (USP) is that the rear-pane also slides open, letting in more air into the cabin. While it was reserved to only higher variants before, the carmaker expanded this feature in more variants as part of the MY25 update the Grand Vitara received earlier.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris

Sunroof Offered In: ZXI (O), ZXI Plus (O)

Type: Panoramic

The Maruti Victoris is basically for those who want a more premium version of the Grand Vitara with more features. It also gets the same panoramic sunroof as the Grand Vitara with the secondary opening glass. Do check out this report for a detailed comparison between the Victoris and Grand Vitara so that you can make an informed decision.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto

Sunroof Offered In: Alpha Plus

Type: Panoramic

The Maruti Invicto is the most premium offering in Maruti Suzuki’s current lineup and sits at the top in terms of size, price, and positioning. A panoramic sunroof is offered in the top-spec Alpha Plus variant of the Invicto. It also gets ambient lighting surrounds in the edges to give it an upmarket look.

From compact sedans like the Dzire to SUVs like the Brezza and Grand Vitara, and up to larger models like the Invicto, Maruti offers sunroofs across different price points and body styles. While a sunroof may not be a must-have feature for everyone, it has clearly become an important factor for many buyers. Meanwhile, we have also explained about the top 5 Maruti cars that you can buy under Rs 10 lakh.