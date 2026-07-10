Nissan Tekton Second Base, Visia Plus Variant Explored In Detail With Images

The Nissan Tekton has landed into the hot compact SUV segment in India. To keep it competitive, Nissan has priced it aggressively as well. But how well are the lower variants equipped?

The Tekton is offered with a total of 6 variants. They include Visia, Visia Plus, Acenta, N-Connecta, Tekna and Tekna Plus. Let’s explore if the Visia Plus is the sweet spot in the Tekton range, and if going one above the base variant is all you need.

Exterior

Front

The Nissan Tekton carries the butch fascia up front, with the sculpted bonnet, muscular haunches and the Tekton badging sitting big and proud on the front.

The silver accent lines run across the width of the face carrying the Nissan badge at the center, while neatly ending with the C-shaped LED DRLs, at either end.

While the Visia Plus gets the LED headlamps, it does not get the LED light bar at the front. Further down, the Tekton carries the chunky silver faux skid-plates starting high up on the bumper and running all the way to the bottom.

Note that this variant does not get fog lamps and the provisions for which are blanked out on either side. The front look is finished off with subtle aero vents on either corner of the bumper for better aerodynamics.

Side

The side profile of the Tekton Visia Plus has a slightly budget look thanks to the 17-inch black steel wheels. However, they are available with wheel covers. The black character line starts from the headlamp housing, running across the matte black wheel arch lining at the bottom, and towards the rear bumper.

The design detail on the front door includes the silver rectangles. The shapes inside them, are inspired by the Himalayas. The muscular haunches over the wheels give the Tekton a confident SUV stance. Note that this variant does not get a shark fin antenna or roof rails, but are available in the upper Acenta variant.

One engine but no slouch: The T160 badge on the fender denotes the base 1-litre turbo petrol. This is the only engine available with the Visia and Visia Plus. While it sounds too little for the size, it does pack a decent punch.

Rear

The rear profile is confident looking and looks similar to the upper variants thanks to the LED tail lamp running across the width of the car. The Tekton badging sits large and proud here as well, on the bootlid.

This variant does not get a rear wiper with wash, nor a defogger for the rear glass. Note the spoiler at the top with the side aero blades, which give it a sporty and complete the rear look. The bumper includes the rectangular silver accent, which elevates the rear profile and also integrates the parking sensors and reflectors at the bottom.

Interior

Climb into the Tekton Visia Plus, and you will find the interior welcoming thanks to the purple interior and the metallic accents on the dashboard, doorcards and the doorhandles.

The large front center armrest is neatly placed and is finished with black leatherette and white stitching. Meanwhile, the dashboard, door cards and the seats are finished in a black fabric with white accents, which look premium. The steering wheel gets controls for only the semi-digital driver's display and audio controls.

The rear passengers get headrests for three and a rear AC vent. The rear seat is flat and can accommodate 3 passengers relatively comfortably. The space inside is not class leading, however, it is comfortable enough for a family of average height. Do note that this variant does not get a center armrest for the rear passengers.

Colour Options: The Visia Plus variant is available in the Pearl White, Blade Silver and Onyx Black colour options. Click here for the detailed variant-wise colour options explained.

Features & Safety

The Tekton Visia Plus gets a small feature list upgrade over the base Visia variant. They include a larger 9-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and steering mounted audio controls.

The base Visia trim already comes loaded with features including a 4-speaker Arkamys sound system, all-window one-touch up and down with anti-pinch, connected car technology and a semi-digital driver’s display. This variant misses out on key features like engine push-start button, keyless entry, panoramic sunroof, auto-dimming inside rear view mirror (IRVM), electric folding wing mirrors, and cruise control which are available in the higher variants.

Safety tech includes a reversing camera, which comes with the Visia plus variant onwards. The standard kit includes 6 airbags, auto headlamps, ABS with EBD, traction control (TC), hill-start assist (HSA), electronic stability control (ESC), ISOFIX child seat mounts and rear parking sensors.

5-star champ: Click here to check out the story of the Nissan Tekton scoring 5-stars in the BNCAP crash test program.

Powertrain

The Tekton Visia Plus comes with only one engine option, being the 1-litre turbo petrol, and with only a 6-speed manual gearbox. This is true for both the Visia and Visia Plus variants. The powertrain specifications are as follows:

Engine 1-litre turbo petrol Power 100 PS Torque 166 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT

*MT - Manual Transmission

The next variant called the Acenta gets the more powerful 1.3-litre turbo petrol with a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed DCT automatic gearbox option.

Price & Rivals

The Nissan Tekton Visia Plus is priced at Rs 11.14 lakh (ex-showroom). This is Rs 65 thousand more than the base variant, for a small upgrade in features.

The Tekton goes against a densely packed list of rivals including the Hyundai Creta, Honda Elevate, Maruti Victoris, New Kia Seltos, Tata Sierra, MG Astor, Toyota Hyryder, Maruti Grand Vitara, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, and Citroen Aircross.

CarDekho Says…

The Tekton Visia Plus had the potential to be among the well packed and a good realistic entry point into the Tekton model. However, the lack of an automatic gearbox option and basic features like, rear wiper and defogger, rear seat armrest and a full-size spare wheel, make the Visia plus feel a bit sparse for today’s standards.

Upgrading to the Acenta variant makes more sense, with not too much more to spend at Rs 11.79 lakh (ex-showroom). This variant gets the more powerful engine option and with an automatic gearbox option. This makes it an easier decision if you plan to own a Tekton for the long term.