Nissan Tekton Diesel: Will It Launch? A Must Read!

Nissan has recently launched the Tekton, placing it among the spiciest segments in the Indian automotive market. With a feature-loaded spec list, two turbo-petrol engine options and an introductory starting price of Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom), it sounds like it has most of the ingredients for a successful recipe. However, we all know that India is also a diesel-loving country. But what is the state of diesels today?

Manufacturers like Hyundai, Kia and Tata are still offering their product portfolio with diesel engines and in respectable numbers. So, will Nissan bring a diesel engine for the Tekton? Sadly, the answer is no, cluttered with a lot of complications. Let’s discuss why and what can replace the good old diesel engine.

The New Age Diesel Option

Most of us are aware that the Nissan Tekton is essentially a sibling to the Renault Duster. It is Renault that has provided most of what the Tekton is. So the platform, engines and technology are shared with Renault. And since a hybrid powertrain for the Duster has been confirmed and will be launched by Diwali this year, we do expect the Tekton to be offered with a hybrid powertrain sometime in future.

The upcoming hybrid stallion: The Duster will be offered with a 1.8-litre petrol hybrid producing a combined output of around 160 PS.

The hybrid powertrains have been well received in India with products like the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and its sibling, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. These hybrids have proven to give double, if not more, fuel efficiency compared to turbo and NA petrols in the city and have good drivability for the highways. And hence, in spirit, hybrid powertrains are replacing diesel engines.

Why Manufacturers Move On From Diesels?

According to Nissan, the effort to develop and keep diesels alive in today’s market is not worth it. Diesels of today struggle a lot with emission regulations when it comes to stricter corporate average fuel efficiency (CAFE) norms.

With the need for AdBlue urea being added to the filters of the exhausts in diesel vehicles, they also bring in a lot of complications and issues with the cars themselves. As a matter of fact, issues like these are increasing overall development costs, along with fuel uncertainty, affecting manufacturers. These are among the top reasons why diesel cars are a dying breed.

Old-school petrolheads (or diesel-heads, if we dare say) and driving enthusiasts have always preferred the way a diesel drives. The oodles of torque and double-digit fuel economy make them stupendous mile munchers, giving a much longer range compared to their petrol counterparts, while being easy on the pocket at the same time. But most of these qualities today exist in petrol hybrid powertrains.

Nissan Tekton: Overview

The 2026 Nissan Tekton comes to the Indian market at a very interesting time when the compact SUV segment is growing and getting better. It is launched with a range of six variants: Visia, Visia Plus, Acenta, N-Connecta, Tekna and Tekna Plus. Out of which, the Acenta variant is the one which is decently loaded with a reasonable asking price.

Highlight features of the Tekton include a panoramic sunroof, keyless entry with push-button start, Google-integrated 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment display with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 6-speaker Arkamys sound system, 10.25-inch digital driver’s display with Google Maps, 6-way power-adjustable and ventilated front seats and a powered tailgate.

Colour Palette To Choose From: The Tekton comes in a total of 6 colour options. They are Pearl White, Onyx Black, Indigo Blue, Flare Garnet Red, Moonbow Gray and Blade Silver. Head to our variant-wise colour options story for a better understanding. We personally like the Flare Garnet Red shade offered, as it gives it a metallic deep rich red colour contrasting the black accents.

Powertrain options range from a 1-litre turbo petrol and a 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine. Both come with a 6-speed manual, and the larger engine comes with a 6-speed automatic transmission option. Powertrain specifications are mentioned below:

Engine 1-litre turbo petrol 1.3-litre turbo petrol Power 100 PS 163 PS Torque 166 Nm 280 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT 6-speed MT / 6-speed DCT

*MT - Manual Transmission / DCT - Dual-Clutch Transmission (automatic)

Safety features include 6-airbags, Level-2 ADAS, ABS with EBD, hill-descent control (HDC), auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, hill-hold control (HHC), electronic parking brake (EPB), tyre-pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and ISOFIX child seat anchors.

The Nissan Tekton has also scored a 5-star rating in the Bharat NCAP crash test program, which is a testament to its safety.

Price & Rivals

The Nissan Tekton is launched with prices ranging between Rs 10.49 lakh and Rs 18.59 lakh (ex-showroom).

Rivals include the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Maruti Victoris, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Tata Sierra, Honda Elevate, Renault Duster, and the MG Astor.

CarDekho Says…

In the days of ever stricter emission regulations and fuel uncertainties, it is difficult from a manufacturer’s perspective to constantly keep up with everything happening around. These increase vehicular complexity, development costs and are also prone to problems, especially for diesel-engined cars.

One one hand, while diesels are still around, it only makes sense for the people who drive them a lot and can take the risk of diesel particulate filter (DPF) clogging issues. On the other hand, for the people who are still looking for good low-end torque and good fuel efficiency, hybrids really do fulfill that need in most scenarios.

If you had to choose between a hybrid and a diesel, what would you choose? Let us know in the comments!