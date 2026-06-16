Maruti Dzire Continues To Be The Best-selling Car In May 2026: Here Is The List Of Top 15 Selling Cars In The Month

The Indian car market remained strong in May 2026, with heavy demand across segments. While SUVs continued to dominate the sales chart, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, despite being a sedan, emerged as the highest-selling car of the month. Interestingly, it is followed by two of its siblings, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx crossover and the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga MPV, in the second and third positions, respectively. Here’s a list of the 15 best-selling models in May 2026:

Rank Car Name May 2026 April 2026 May 2025 MoM Growth/Decline (%) YoY Growth/Decline (%) 1 Maruti Dzire 24,546 23,580 18,084 4 36 2 Maruti Fronx 20,686 18,829 13,584 10 52 3 Maruti Ertiga 20,350 19,063 16,140 7 26 4 Tata Punch (ICE+EV) 20,208 19,107 13,133 6 54 5 Tata Nexon (ICE+EV) 19,100 18,126 13,096 5 46 6 Maruti Baleno 18,396 18,306 11,618 Negligible 58 7 Maruti Wagon R 18,076 18,648 13,949 (-3) 30 8 Maruti Swift 17,519 17,829 14,135 (-2) 24 9 Mahindra Scorpio (Includes Scorpio N) 15,774 14,719 14,410 7 10 10 Hyundai Creta (ICE+EV) 15,235 15,291 14,860 Negligible 3 11 Maruti Brezza 13,425 14,124 15,566 (-5) (-14) 12 Maruti Eeco 13,240 13,087 12,327 1 7 13 Hyundai Venue 11,714 12,420 7,520 (-6) 56 14 Maruti Victoris 10,853 13,701 — (-21) — 15 Mahindra Thar (Includes Thar Roxx) 10,787 10,459 10,398 3 4

Key Takeaways

Maruti Suzuki dominated the sales charts in May 2026, with 7 models featuring in the top 15, with the Dzire, Fronx and Ertiga occupying the top 3 positions.

The Maruti Dzire emerged as the best-selling model in May 2026, clocking sales figures of over 24,500 units. It is the only sedan in this roster. While its month-on-month (MoM) growth has been a generous 4 percent, the yearly growth has been significant - 36 percent.

Maruti Fronx moved up to second place in May 2026 from its fourth position in April 2026. The carmaker registered over 20,600 units in sales, registering a 10 percent MoM growth and an impressive 52 percent YoY increase.

Maruti Ertiga retained its third spot with over 20,000 units sold, posting a 7 percent YoY growth. It continues to be the most-popular choice in the seven-seater space.

The Tata Punch, which has recently received a facelift in both its ICE and EV avatars, was the highest-selling Tata model in May 2026. It has also achieved a 6 percent monthly growth; however, the popular micro-SUV has lost its second spot in April to the two Marutis this month.

Unlike Punch, the Tata Nexon, including the Nexon EV, has moved up in the roster from seventh position in April to fifth position this May. The popular Tata nameplate has registered a 5 percent MoM growth and 46 percent YoY growth.

Maruti dispatched over 18,300 units of the Baleno in May 2026. The Baleno maintained a consistent MoM performance, while its YoY growth has been the highest among the listed models at 58 percent.

Maruti sold over 18,000 units of the Wagon R, witnessing a 3 percent MoM decline in May 2026, but still managed a healthy 30 percent YoY growth.

Maruti sold and dispatched over 17,500 units of the Swift, registering a 2 percent MoM decline but 24 percent YoY growth.

Mahindra Scorpio (including the more premium Scorpio N) recorded over 15,700 unit sales, posting 7 percent MoM growth and 10 percent YoY growth.

Hyundai Creta reported sales of over 15,000 units, with flat MoM sales, while registering a modest 3 percent YoY increase. Do note that this also includes the sales figures of the Creta Electric and Creta N Line.

Maruti Brezza has also witnessed declines on both a monthly and yearly basis, recording over 13,400 units in May, with 5 percent MoM decline and 14 percent YoY decline. The popular sub-4 metre SUV is now due for facelift that was spotted on test a couple of times, and the update is likely to change its fate in the sales figures.

Maruti Eeco continued its steady run with about 13,300 units, registering 1 percent MoM growth and 7 percent YoY growth.