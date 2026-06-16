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    Maruti Dzire Continues To Be The Best-selling Car In May 2026: Here Is The List Of Top 15 Selling Cars In The Month

    The Wagon R, Swift, Brezza, Venue and Victoris have witnessed a drop in month-on-month sales

    Published On Jun 16, 2026 05:03 PM By Ashin

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    Car Sales Data Analysis

    The Indian car market remained strong in May 2026, with heavy demand across segments. While SUVs continued to dominate the sales chart, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, despite being a sedan, emerged as the highest-selling car of the month. Interestingly, it is followed by two of its siblings, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx crossover and the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga MPV, in the second and third positions, respectively. Here’s a list of the 15 best-selling models in May 2026:

    Rank

    Car Name

    May 2026

    April 2026

    May 2025

    MoM Growth/Decline (%)

    YoY Growth/Decline (%)

    1

    Maruti Dzire

    24,546

    23,580

    18,084

    4

    36

    2

    Maruti Fronx

    20,686

    18,829

    13,584

    10

    52

    3

    Maruti Ertiga

    20,350

    19,063

    16,140

    7

    26

    4

    Tata Punch (ICE+EV)

    20,208

    19,107

    13,133

    6

    54

    5

    Tata Nexon (ICE+EV)

    19,100

    18,126

    13,096

    5

    46

    6

    Maruti Baleno

    18,396

    18,306

    11,618

    Negligible

    58

    7

    Maruti Wagon R

    18,076

    18,648

    13,949

    (-3)

    30

    8

    Maruti Swift

    17,519

    17,829

    14,135

    (-2)

    24

    9

    Mahindra Scorpio (Includes Scorpio N)

    15,774

    14,719

    14,410

    7

    10

    10

    Hyundai Creta (ICE+EV)

    15,235

    15,291

    14,860

    Negligible

    3

    11

    Maruti Brezza 

    13,425

    14,124

    15,566

    (-5)

    (-14)

    12

    Maruti Eeco

    13,240

    13,087

    12,327

    1

    7

    13

    Hyundai Venue

    11,714

    12,420

    7,520

    (-6)

    56

    14

    Maruti Victoris

    10,853

    13,701

    (-21)

    15

    Mahindra Thar (Includes Thar Roxx)

    10,787

    10,459

    10,398

    3

    4

    Key Takeaways

    • Maruti Suzuki dominated the sales charts in May 2026, with 7 models featuring in the top 15, with the Dzire, Fronx and Ertiga occupying the top 3 positions. 

    Maruti Dzire

    • The Maruti Dzire emerged as the best-selling model in May 2026, clocking sales figures of over 24,500 units. It is the only sedan in this roster. While its month-on-month (MoM) growth has been a generous 4 percent, the yearly growth has been significant - 36 percent.

    • Maruti Fronx moved up to second place in May 2026 from its fourth position in April 2026. The carmaker registered over 20,600 units in sales, registering a 10 percent MoM growth and an impressive 52 percent YoY increase. 

    Maruti Fronx side profile

    • Maruti Ertiga retained its third spot with over 20,000 units sold, posting a 7 percent YoY growth. It continues to be the most-popular choice in the seven-seater space.

    • The Tata Punch, which has recently received a facelift in both its ICE and EV avatars, was the highest-selling Tata model in May 2026. It has also achieved a 6 percent monthly growth; however, the popular micro-SUV has lost its second spot in April to the two Marutis this month. 

    Punch

    • Unlike Punch, the Tata Nexon, including the Nexon EV, has moved up in the roster from seventh position in April to fifth position this May. The popular Tata nameplate has registered a 5 percent MoM growth and 46 percent YoY growth.

    • Maruti dispatched over 18,300 units of the Baleno in May 2026. The Baleno maintained a consistent MoM performance, while its YoY growth has been the highest among the listed models at 58 percent. 

    • Maruti sold over 18,000 units of the Wagon R, witnessing a 3 percent MoM decline in May 2026, but still managed a healthy 30 percent YoY growth.

    • Maruti sold and dispatched over 17,500 units of the Swift, registering a 2 percent MoM decline but 24 percent YoY growth.

    Maruti Wagon R

    • Mahindra Scorpio (including the more premium Scorpio N) recorded over 15,700 unit sales, posting 7 percent MoM growth and 10 percent YoY growth.

    • Hyundai Creta reported sales of over 15,000 units, with flat  MoM sales, while registering a modest 3 percent YoY increase. Do note that this also includes the sales figures of the Creta Electric and Creta N Line.

    • Maruti Brezza has also witnessed declines on both a monthly and yearly basis, recording over 13,400 units in May, with 5 percent MoM decline and 14 percent YoY decline. The popular sub-4 metre SUV is now due for facelift that was spotted on test a couple of times, and the update is likely to change its fate in the sales figures.

    • Maruti Eeco continued its steady run with about 13,300 units, registering 1 percent MoM growth and 7 percent YoY growth.

    Maruti Eeco

    • Hyundai Venue recorded over 11,700 units sold in May 2026. Unlike a 6 percent MoM decline, its yearly growth had been commendable at 56 percent.

    • The Victoris made its debut in the top selling cars in the list with over 10,000 units in May. However, the model saw a steep fall in sales, down to 21 percent, indicating a slowdown after the initial run.

    • Mahindra Thar (including its five-door version, the Thar Roxx) rounded off the top 15 with over 10,000 units, registering 3 percent MoM growth and 4 percent YoY growth.

    2025 Mahindra Thar

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    Maruti Dzire Continues To Be The Best-selling Car In May 2026: Here Is The List Of Top 15 Selling Cars In The Month
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