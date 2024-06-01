Modified On Jun 01, 2024 02:03 PM By Samarth for Maruti Swift

From the new-generation Maruti Swift to the first road-legal Porsche 911 hybrid, here’s the full list of new car launches, updates and variant additions

The past month was quite a busy one for the Indian automotive industry, packed with car launches, unveilings, and model year updates. It included the arrival of the new-generation of the popular Maruti Swift and the global debut of the Kia EV3 compact electric SUV. Even in the luxury segment, several automakers have introduced fresh enhancements to their existing lineup of SUVs and sedans. Let's get into the complete list of all the launches took place this May:

Launches

New Maruti Swift Launched

Rs 6.49 lakh to Rs 9.65 lakh

The 2024 summer kicked off with the launch of the highly anticipated fourth-generation Maruti Swift in India. The new-gen Swift has been offered with a host of changes inside and out. It now gets six airbags and ESC as standard across all the variants. The hatchback now features a new Z-series 1.2-litre petrol engine with 3-cylinder configuration, making 82 PS and 112 Nm, replacing the previous 4-cylinder setup of the same capacity. It offers the option of both 5-speed MT and AMT.

Force Gurkha and Gurkha 5-Door

Gurkha 3-door: Rs 16.75

Gurkha 5-door: Rs 18.00

After unveiling it in April, Force Motors finally launched the Gurkha 5-door alongside the facelifted 3-door Gurkha. This larger Gurkha features a 7-seat layout with captain seats in the third row. Both the 5-door and 3-door Gurkha get a larger 9-inch touchscreen, a digital driver’s display, and a new shift-on-fly feature. While they retain the 2.6-litre diesel engine, it now produces an increased output of 140 PS and 320 Nm mated with a 5-speed manual transmission gearbox.

Mahindra XUV700 Blaze Edition

Rs 24.24 lakh to Rs 26.04 lakh

The Mahindra XUV700 got a new ‘Blaze’ edition offering cosmetic changes inside and out. This special edition, priced at a premium of Rs 10,000 over the standard variant, is based on the top-spec AX7L trim and is available in both petrol and diesel versions, with manual and automatic transmissions. It comes with a new Matte Blaze Red exterior colour and blacked-out front grille, 18-inch alloy wheels, and ORVMs. In the interior, it gets all-black interior with red highlights on the dashboard, lower center console, and red stitching on the steering wheel. There is no mechanical change in the Blaze edition.

Nissan Magnite Geza Special Edition

Rs 9.84 lakh

The Nissan Magnite Geza Special Edition makes the CVT automatic transmission a more affordable option in the sub-4m SUV segment. It gets features like a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto, JBL speakers and ambient lighting. This special edition is offered only with the 1-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 100 PS and 152 Nm.

MG 100-year Special Editions

MG Motor is celebrating its centenary year, and to mark this milestone it launched the 100-year limited editions of the Hector, Astor, ZS EV, and Comet EV in India. These special variants feautre a new Evergreen exterior color and green interior, inspired from the iconic British Racing Green colour. It also gets a black roof and blacked-out exterior elements like the grille and ORVMs. This special edition in Astor, Hector, and ZS EV is based on the mid-spec variants, while for the Comet EV, it is available on the top-spec Exclusive FC variant.

2024 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 Facelift

The facelift of the German carmaker’s flagship SUV, Mercedes- Maybach GLS 600 was launched with the main highlight being its more powerful a 4-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine. This engine now makes 557 PS and 770 Nm, and is accompanied by a 48V mild-hybrid setup mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission in an all-wheel-drive system. In terms of other changes, only minor tweaks have been made to the front profile and in interiors, and it gets a new steering wheel. The rest of it is as plush as ever, especially with the VIP configuration that has only two lounge seats in the back with a fixed partition between them.

BMW Shadow Editions

X3 M Shadow Edition: Rs 74.90 lakh

220i M Sport Shadow Edition: Rs 46.90 lakh

BMW launched the Shadow Editions for two of its models - the entry-level 2 Series sedan and the X3 SUV. These special editions mainly offer cosmetic changes in the form of blacked out elements around the exterior and a dominantly black cabin theme, along with minor feature additions for each. There are no mechanical changes for either Shadow Edition models, and you can get more details of the X3 M Shadow Edition here, or find out more about the 220i M Sport Shadow Edition here.

The X3 M Shadow Edition is powered by a 2-litre diesel making 190 PS and 400 Nm, while the 220i M Sport Shadow Edition uses a 2-lite turbo-petrol engine producing 190 PS and 280 Nm. Both engines are mated to an 8-speed automatic tranmission.

Audi Bold Edition

Q3 Bold Edition: Rs 54.65 lakh - Rs 55.71 lakh

Q7 Bold Edition: Rs 97.84 lakh

Audi introduced the Bold Editions for its Q3, Q3 Sportback, and Q7 SUVs in May. This limited-run model of Q7 is based on the Technology variant. The Bold Edition offers cosmetic changes and gets a black treatment for the Audi logo at the front and back as well as for the window surrounds. Notably, the interior remains unchanged in these special editions.

Under the hood, the Q7 Bold edition retains the powerful 3-liter V6 turbo-petrol engine, equipped with mild-hybrid technology delivering 340 PS and 500 Nm, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. Bold editions of Q3 and Q3 Sportback offers 2-liter turbo-petrol engine, offering 190 PS and 320 Nm mated to a 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch transmission) gearbox, with all-wheel-drive.

BMW M4 Competition Launched

Rs 1.53 crore

BMW launched the updated M4 Competition sports coupe in a single M xDrive variant. The facelifted model gets a tweaked light setup, set of redesigned M-forged alloys with red brake calipers in the exteriors, while in the interiors there’s a new 3-spoke flat-bottom steering, integrated dual display and even ventilated front seats. This model is going to be a fully built import which brings a 3-litre 6-cylinder twin-turbo petrol engine mated to an 8-speed AT, putting down 530 PS an 650 Nm through an all-wheel-drive (AWD) setup

Mercedes AMG S 63 E Performance

Rs 3.3 crore

The Mercedes-Benz S-Class luxury sedan is now available in its most powerful version with the launch of AMG S63 E Performance, powered by a 4-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine paired with plug-in hybrid technology capable of generating 802 PS and 1,430Nm. Although the overall silhouette remains the same, it gets a distinct AMG-specific grille, 21-inch AMG-forged alloys, sporty rear diffuser, AMG-specific dual spoke steering and all black nappa leather seat upholstery. The drivers display has also been updated with an AMG ‘Race’ and ‘Supersport' style menu.

New Porsche 911 Carrera And 911 Carrera 4 GTS

Rs 1.99 crore - Rs 2.75 crore

Just after the global debut, Porsche launched the new 992.2 generation 911 Carrera and 911 Carrera 4 GTS models in the Indian market. While both get more tech in the cabin and updated exterior design elements, the biggest change lies under the skin of the 911 Carrera 4 GTS – it features the new T-Hybrid powertrain. This setup uses a revised 3.6-litre turbo-petrol engine with hybrid assist and puts out 541 PS, meanwhile, the regular 911 Carrera retains its 3-liter twin-turbo boxer engine, now tuned to produce 394 PS. Inside the cabin, the instrument cluster is now fully digital with a 12.6-inch curved display, and the 10.9-inch infotainment system has more tech than before.

New Variants Added

Maruti Fronx Delta Plus (O)

Rs 8.93 lakh to Rs 9.43 lakh

Maruti introduced the new mid-spec Delta Plus (O) variant in the Fronx. Offered only with the 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated engine, its the most feature-rich variant to get that engine option. The biggest benefit for this new variant is that it offers 6 airbags, making this safety aspect Rs 1.60 lakh more affordable than before. It will be available in both manual and automatic transmission options.

Toyota Innova Crysta GX Plus

7 Seater: Rs 21.39 lakh

8 Seater: Rs 21.44 lakh

Toyota has updated the variants of the popular diesel-only MPV, the Innova Crysta, by including a new GX Plus variant. The Innova Crysta now has four broad variants. The newly introduced variant offers features like auto-folding ORVMs, an 8-inch touchscreen and 3 airbags. It retains the same 2.4-litre diesel engine producing 150 PS and 343 Nm, paired with a 5-speed manual transmission.

Tata Nexon New Variants

Smart (O) Petrol : Rs 7.99 lakh

Smart Plus Diesel : Rs 9.99 lakh

To lower the entry-level price, Tata Nexon has introduced a new base variant in its petrol lineup, called Smart (O), which reduces the starting price by Rs 16,000. The base-spec Smart variant lacks an infotainment system but includes a semi-digital instrument cluster, front power windows, and a tilt-adjustable steering wheel. Additionally, the Smart Plus and Smart Plus S variants are now available with diesel engines as well.

Mahindra XUV700 AX5 Select

Rs 16.89 lakh - Rs 18.99 lakh

After the Blaze edition update, Mahindra XUV700 also got a new mid-spec AX5 Select, which slots between the AX3 and AX5 trims of the SUV. It becomes the most affordable 7-seater option for this mid-size SUV and you can get features like dual 10.25-inch screens, a panoramic sunroof, and dual front airbags by paying up to Rs 1.40 less than the AX5 variant. This new addition is available with both the 2-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines.

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition

Rs 62.60 lakh

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine got a new range-topping M Sport Pro Edition. This variant costs Rs 2 lakh more than the 3 Series Gran Limousine’s entry-level variant. It offers some blacked-out elements on the front grille and smoked effect on the LED headlights. It also get a new blacked-out headliner in the interiors. The 3 Series GL M Sport Edition has been offered with the same 2-litre turbo-petrol engine as the standard model.

MY24 Updates

Porsche Cayenne GTS and GTS Coupe

Rs 2 crore - Rs 2.01 crore

The Porsche Cayenne gets its two more powerful updates with GTS and GTS Coupe. As part of this model-year update, both the Porsche Cayenne GTS and Cayenne GTS Coupe are now equipped with a 4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine, producing 500 PS and 660 Nm mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission with all-wheel drive setup.

In addition to the engine upgrade, the exterior aesthetics have been refreshed, featuring blacked-out lettering and a sleek gloss-black treatment on the front skid plate, wheel arches, and side skirtings as part of the Sport Design package. Interiors got a new GT sports steering wheel and 8-way power-adjustable GTS sport seats with raised side bolsters.

2024 Isuzu V-Cross

Rs 21.20 lakh - Rs 30.96 lakh

The Isuzu V-Cross has received an MY24 update that improves the overall safety package of the pickup truck. In the exteriors of the top-spec Z-Prestige gets dark grey exterior styling elements and will also be available with a manual transmission. Even the safety features have also been improved with addition of traction control, hill hold and hill descent control, and electronic stability control (ESC) on all manual variants. It now also comes with three-point seatbelts for all seats along with load sensor, and seat belt reminder for all seats. The model year update does not offer any change under the hood as it gets the same 1.9-litre diesel engine which makes 163 PS and 360 Nm available in both 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission and can be bought in both 2WD and 4WD drivetrain options.

BMW 3-series

The BMW 3 Series has received a minor model year update in the international market, which is expected to be reflected in the Indian version as well. While design and feature changes are minimal, the primary focus is on hybrid powertrains that now claim an EV-only range of up to 101 km, which are unlikely to be offered in India. New color options include Arctic Race Blue Metallic and Fire Red Metallic. The updates also include redesigned AC vents, carbon fiber elements on the dashboard and center console, and a new flat-bottom steering wheel.

Unveils

Kia EV3 Revealed

Expected Price: Rs 30 lakh

The production-spec version of the Kia EV3 made its global debut and it will be offered in two versions Standard and Long Range. Exterior design looks similar to the concept that was showcased in 2023. It will get features like 12.3-inch dual screen setup, Level-2 ADAS and touch-based controls for infotainment. It is expected to launch in 2025 in the Indian market, perhaps as the Seltos EV.

Kia EV6 facelift

Kia unveiled the facelift of its electric crossover EV6 with a bigger battery pack and minimal cosmetic updates inside out. The only major update that this mid-life cycle upgrade comes with is redesigned headlamps assembly integrated with new C-shaped DRLs. Apart from this, minor tweaks have been done to the exteriors to make it look sharper. Although the Kia EV6 has been upgraded with a new and more powerful 84 kWh battery pack, the claimed WLTP range figures are still pending. We expect it to arrive by mid-2025 and likely to remain as a CBU import for the Indian market.

Rolls Royce Cullinan Facelift Unveiled

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan facelift, to be called the Cullinan Series II, has been unveiled with significant updates both inside and out. The luxury SUV was first introduced in 2018, now gets sharper LED DRLs, optional 23-inch alloy wheels, and an updated exhaust outlet with its facelift. The interiors have been updated too, with nature-sourced material enhancing its premiumness. It retains the powerful 6.75-liter V12 petrol engine, producing 571 PS and 850 Nm of torque, along with all-wheel drive (AWD) and an 8-speed automatic transmission. The facelifted model is expected to be available in India by the end of 2024.

Land Rover Defender Sedona Edition

Land Rover has unveiled the new limited-run Sedona Edition for the Defender 110 variant, previously exclusive to the Defender 130. This edition will be available for only one year and features a striking new red exterior color and the option for captain seats in the second row. It is powered by a new D350 3-liter diesel engine with mild-hybrid technology, producing 350 PS and 700 Nm of torque. The Sedona Edition comes with an 8-speed automatic transmission and maintains the all-wheel-drive (AWD) option. However, it is unlikely that the Land Rover Defender Sedona Edition will be available in the Indian market.

Audi Q6 e-tron Performance Variant

Audi Q6 e-tron gets a new rear-wheel-drive variant, with a single motor on offer. Named as the Performance variant, it will be placed below Q6 e-tron Quattro and SQ6 e-tron variants. It offers 641 km of range which is highest among all the three variants. All versions of the Q6 e-tron so far come equipped with a 100 kWh battery. It can get the same cabin and tech-rich feature list as Quattro trim.

