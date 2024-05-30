Modified On May 30, 2024 05:01 PM By Dipan for Porsche 911

The Porsche 911 Carrera gets a new hybrid powertrain, while the 911 Carrera gets a revamped 3-litre flat-six engine

Prices of Porsche 911 Carrera start at Rs 1.99 crore

Prices of Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS start at Rs 2.75 crore

Bookings for both models are open

Deliveries are expected to start by the end of this year

The Carrera 4 GTS gets a new T-Hybrid powertrain, while the Carrera gets a completely rebuilt 3-litre boxer engine

Porsche India has launched the new 911 Carrera and 911 Carrera 4 GTS, following their recent global debut. The Porsche 911 Carrera starts at Rs 1.99 crore, while the GTS model begins at Rs 2.75 crore (ex-showroom, India). Bookings for both models are open, with deliveries slated to begin by the end of 2024.

Prices

The prices of the models are as follows:

Model Porsche 911 Carrera Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS Price Rs 1.99 crore Rs 2.75 crore

Prices ex-showroom, pan-India

When compared to pre-facelift prices, the 911 Carrera costs Rs 13 lakh more, and the 911 Carrera 4 GTS has not been available in India for a long time.

Powertrain

The Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS has a newly developed 3.6-litre six-cylinder turbocharged boxer engine, an electric motor that allows the turbocharger to build up boost quickly, and an additional motor integrated into the 8-speed dual-clutch PDK transmission for increased performance. It produces a total output of 541 PS and 610 Nm.

On the other hand, the 911 Carrera retains its 3-litre twin-turbo boxer engine, which has been completely rebuilt, generating 394 PS and 450 Nm.

Similar Exterior

These new Porsche 911s receive subtle design enhancements in the front and rear while maintaining the overall silhouette. The two models now have new LED Matrix headlights. The GTS also features larger lower air intakes, ten active air flaps, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) sensors relocated under the licence plate.

At the rear, a new light bar connects the sleeker tail lamp design to the Porsche badging above it. It also gets a new grille and an adjustable rear spoiler. The 911 Carrera 4 GTS also has a standard sport exhaust system.

New Interiors

Inside, the instrument cluster is now fully digital with a 12.6-inch curved display, and the 10.9-inch infotainment system has an updated control unit that allows for easier access to drive modes and settings. The car includes wireless phone charging of up to 15W, high-power USB-C PD ports, and a drive mode switch on the steering wheel for the standard Carrera. The GTS also features an all-black interior with embossed GTS badges on the seats and other GTS-specific elements.

Rivals

The more potent models in the Porsche 911 range will rival the Ferrari 296 GTB and McLaren Artura.

Read More on : 911 Automatic