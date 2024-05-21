Modified On May 21, 2024 03:28 PM By Samarth for Audi Q7

The limited-run Bold Edition gets blacked-out cosmetic details for the grille and logos, and is priced at a premium of Rs 3.39 lakh over the top-spec Q7 Technology variant.

New Bold Edition is based on the SUV’s fully loaded Technology variant.

Visual changes include a blacked-out grille with black Audi logos in the front as well as rear for a sportier look.

No changes under the hood and available only with the existing 3-litre V6 TFSI petrol engine (340 PS/ 500 Nm).

Shortly after introducing it on the Q3, Audi has now given the Bold Edition treatment to the Q7 SUV. This special edition is priced at Rs 97.84 lakh, which means buyers have to pay a premium of 3.39 lakh over the range-topping Technology variant of the SUV. Audi is offering the Q7 Bold Edition in four colour options: Glacier White, Mythos Black, Navarra Blue & Samurai Grey.

Exteriors

The Audi Q7 Bold Edition features a Black styling package, which includes a glossy black treatment on the grille and blacked-out "Audi" logos at both the front and rear. Even the side profile gets blacked-out treatment on the window surrounds, ORVMs, and roof rails. The 7-seater SUV already comes equipped with matrix LED Headlights with LED DRLs and 19-inch 5-spoke alloy wheels with an option of dual tone paint as well.

Interiors

The Bold Edition does not offer any change in the interiors. It has also carried on with the same features as the standard model, including a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 19-speaker audio system, 4-zone air conditioning, a panoramic sunroof, and a 360-degree camera with park assist.

Powertrain

Mechanically unchanged, the Bold Edition offers the same 3-litre V6 turbo-petrol engine, equipped with mild-hybrid technology churning out 340 PS and 500 Nm paired with an 8-speed automatic. It also offers seven drive modes (Auto, Comfort, Dynamic, Efficiency, Off-Road, All-Road and Individual). This petrol engine can get from 0 to 100 kmph in just 5.6 seconds and on to a top speed of 250 kmph. The Q7 comes equipped with Audi’s all-wheel drivetrain.

Prices and Rivals

The price of the Audi Q7 starts at Rs 86.92 lakh, with the top variant of the newly launched Bold Edition priced at Rs 97.84 lakh. It competes with the Mercedes-Benz GLE, BMW X5, and Volvo XC90.

