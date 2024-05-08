Published On May 08, 2024 06:45 PM By Rohit for Land Rover Defender

The limited edition model, offered only with the Defender 110, features a new red paint option with contrasting blacked-out elements

One of the globally popular luxury offroaders, the Land Rover Defender, has now got some updates to its. It gets a new limited edition version for the 110 body-style, while also featuring the option to have captain seats in the second row of the longer 130 body-style variants. Here’s everything you need to know:

Defender Sedona Edition

Land Rover is offering a new Sedona Edition with the Defender 110 variant, and it will be available only for one year. It gets a fresh red exterior colour inspired by the sandstone landforms in Sedona, Arizona, hence its name. The Sedona Red was previously limited to the Defender 130. The new limited edition is based on the Defender 110’s top-spec X-Dynamic HSE variant.

The new red shade is complemented by the blacked-out treatment for the ‘Defender’ moniker on the hood, 20-inch alloy wheels, sidesteps, and grille. That said, the tailgate-mounted spare wheel’s cover has the same red finish as the SUV’s exterior.

Land Rover has provided the Sedona Edition with a new optional bonnet decal, depicting the topography of Sedona. It also gets a side-mounted gear carrier, which is handy for carrying off-road specific equipment and wet or muddy clothing.

The only major revision on the interior is the new grey cabin theme and seat upholstery. As part of the update, the SUV’s limited edition comes with smartly provisioned storage compartments for the front passengers. No other feature changes have been made to the Defender 110.

Captain Chairs For Defender 130

Since its global launch, the Land Rover Defender 130 was available with a 3-row seating layout capable of carrying up to eight passengers. It now gets the option of captain chairs in the second row, featuring both heating and cooling functions. You can also have winged headrests on the captain chair seats on the Defender X and V8 variants The practicality quotient here hasn’t been missed as the middle-row occupants get twin cupholders located just behind the front centre console.

Updated Diesel Engine

The updated Defender gets a new D350 diesel mild-hybrid engine, replacing the previously offered D300 mild-hybrid diesel powertrain. Its 3-litre diesel engine now makes 350 PS and 700 Nm, figures that have increased by 50 PS and Nm respectively. It gets the same 8-speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel drive (AWD) option as before

Other engine options for the Land Rover Defender include a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine (300 PS), a 5-litre V8 petrol engine (425 PS) and a 5-litre supercharged V8 petrol engine (525 PS).

Enhanced Interior Package

The British marquee’s most rugged SUV is also available with a new interior pack that comes as standard on Defender X and V8, while it is optional for the X-Dynamic HSE variant. In the front row, it provides 14-way Power-adjustable seats with heating, cooling and memory functions. It adds winged headrests and heated seats in the third row on the Defender 110 and 130 variants. As part of this pack, the SUV also gets a choice of dual-tone cabin themes.

A Range Of Optional Packs

Land Rover is now offering the Defender with a range of optional packs as mentioned below:

Driving and ADAS packs

Off-road pack- Electronically activated differential, black roof rails, all-terrain tyres, domestic plug socket, and sensor-based water-wading capability Advanced off-road pack- More advanced off-roading systems with Terrain Response 2, air suspension, adaptive dynamics and auto headlight levelling Air suspension pack- Air suspension, adaptive dynamics, automatic headlight levelling

Cold Climate and towing packs

Cold climate pack- Heated windscreen, washer jets and steering wheel, and headlight washer Towing pack (90 and 110)- Tow assist, electronically deployable tow bar or tow-hitch receiver, advanced off-roading systems, and same features as the air suspension pack mentioned earlier Towing pack 2 (130) – As above, but with detachable tow bar or tow hitch receiver

Interior packs

Signature interior pack – Front row heated and cooled electric memory seats with winged headrests, second row climate seats with winged headrests, suede cloth headlining, leather steering wheel, Windsor Leather and Kvadrat or Ultrafabrics seats Signature interior pack with captain chairs pack – As above, but with second-row captain chairs with heating and cooling, and winged headrests

Third-row seating pack

Family pack (110) – 3-zone climate control, air quality sensor and air purifier, and manual third-row seats, along with the air suspension pack mentioned earlier Family comfort pack (110) – As above, but with heated third-row seats and 3-zone climate control with rear cooling assist

Expected India Launch And Price

Although the Land Rover Defender’s Sedona Edition is unlikely to make it to the Indian market, we are expecting it to get the option of the captain chairs. The India-spec Defender is currently priced from Rs 97 lakh to Rs 2.35 crore (ex-showroom Delhi). It is a premium alternative to the Jeep Wrangler.

