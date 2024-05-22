Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance Launched At Rs 3.3 Crore

Modified On May 22, 2024 02:39 PM By Shreyash for Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63

The AMG S 63 Performance is the most powerful version of the S-Class luxury sedan, with more than 800 PS and 1,400 Nm on offer

The AMG S 63 has been introduced in the limited run “Edition 1” avatar.

Design updates include a new AMG-specific front radiator grille, 21-inch forged AMG wheels, and a sporty diffuser at the rear.

Inside, it gets carbon fibre inserts on the dashboard, along with an AMG-specific steering wheel.

Features on the performance sedan include the MBUX infotainment system, 64-colour ambient lighting, and ADAS.

Powered by a plug-in-hybrid 4-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine and an electric motor, which takes its power from a 13.1 kWh battery pack.

The AMG S 63 E Performance can also run in pure EV mode for up to 33 km.

The most powerful S-Class, the Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance, has arrived on our shores, priced at Rs 3.3 crore (ex-showroom). It is available in a single 4MATIC+ all-wheel-drive (AWD) variant and features plug-in hybrid technology paired with a powerful 4-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine. Here’s how it differs from the regular S-Class and what it offers.

Design

Mercedes hasn’t made any changes to the overall shape of this performance version of the S-Class, but it does feature AMG-specific highlights for a sportier appeal. Up front, it gets an AMG-specific grille that integrates the ‘Mercedes-Benz’ logo at the centre. The design of the front bumper has also been revised and now includes large air inlets for improved aerodynamic efficiency.

In profile, the AMG S 63 E Performance retains the same silhouette as the S-Class sedan but features blacked-out 21-inch AMG-spec forged wheels with red-painted brake callipers, giving it a sportier look. At the rear, the only change compared to the regular S-Class is the addition of a sporty rear diffuser, which integrates dual trapezoidal tailpipes on both sides.

Interior & Features

Inside, the first thing you notice is the dashboard design, which looks very similar to that of the S-Class. However, it has been enhanced with carbon fibre inserts and a new AMG-specific dual-spoke steering wheel. This performance version of the S-Class features all-black Nappa leather seat upholstery.

In terms of equipment, the AMG S 63 E Performance comes with amenities such as a 12.8-inch MBUX infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display. The driver’s display has also been updated with an AMG ‘Race’ and ‘Supersport’ style menus which displays hybrid-specific temperatures or a set-up menu that displays the current settings for the suspension or transmission.

Its features list also includes 64-colour ambient lighting, 4-zone climate control, while its safety kit includes a full suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) with features such as lane keep assist and automatic emergency braking.

Performance

The AMG S 63 E Performance is powered by a 4-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine paired with plug-in-hybrid technology. The combined system out here is 802 PS and 1430 Nm, all of which is delivered to all four wheels via a 9-speed automatic transmission. This setup allows the performance sedan to sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.3 seconds, while its top-speed is electronically limited at 250 kmph.

To power the electric motor of this hybrid setup, the AMG S 63 Performance is equipped with a 13.1 kWh battery pack. This battery pack also allows the sedan to run in pure EV mode, for a range of up to 33 km.

Other Mechanical Upgrades

The AMG S 63 E Performance also comes with AMG Ride Control+ technology. This air suspension system features adaptive adjustable damping, which varies depending on the selected driving mode. It also includes active roll stabilisation, which not only reduces lateral body movements while cornering but also helps achieve a more precise response from the steering wheel. Mercedes has also provided the AMG S 63 E Performance sedan with a rear axle steering wheel which operates at the steering angle of 3 degrees, making it easier to manoeuvre in tight spaces while also enabling better dynamics in fast corners.

Rivals

The Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance is a performance oriented version of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, which rivals the likes of the BMW 7 Series, and Audi A8 L. It can be considered a more luxurious alternative to the likes of the AMG GT63 S E Performance and Porsche Panamera as well.

