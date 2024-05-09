BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition Launched, Priced At Rs 62.60 Lakh

Modified On May 09, 2024 05:45 PM By Rohit for BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

The new variant features a blacked-out grille and rear diffuser, and sits at the top of the lineup

The sedan is now available in three variants: 330 Li M Sport, 320 Ld M Sport, and M Sport Pro Edition.

Prices of the BMW sedan range from Rs 60.60 lakh to Rs 62.60 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India).

New top-spec variant gets the same 2-litre turbo-petrol engine as the standard model.

The new variant’s cabin gets only one change: a blacked-out headliner.

Other features include dual curved displays, wireless phone charging, and ADAS.

Ever since the facelifted BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine was launched in India in January 2023, the sedan has been available in two variants: 330 Li M Sport and 320 Ld M Sport. BMW has now added a new range-topping M Sport Pro Edition, priced at Rs 62.60 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). Here’s a look at the revised variant lineup with prices:

Variant Price (ex-showroom pan-India) 330 Li M Sport Rs 60.60 lakh 320 Ld M Sport Rs 62 lakh M Sport Pro Edition (new) Rs 62.60 lakh

The freshly introduced M Sport Pro Edition is available with the sedan’s petrol engine, and costs exactly Rs 2 lakh more than the 3 Series Gran Limousine’s entry-level variant.

Offered With A Single Engine Option

It is available with the same turbo-petrol engine as the entry-level 330 Li M Sport variant, details of which are given in the table below:

Specification 2-litre, 4-cylinder turbo-petrol engine Power 258 PS Torque 400 Nm Transmission 8-speed AT

It is a rear-wheel-drive (RWD) offering, and can cover the 0-100 kmph run in 6.2 seconds. It also gets driving modes - Eco Pro, Comfort and Sport.

Gets Subtle Design Upgrades

BMW is offering the new top-spec M Sport Pro Edition of the 3 Series Gran Limousine with some blacked-out elements. Its grille is finished in black and the adaptive LED headlights come with a smoked effect, giving them a sporty look. No other significant changes have been made to the sedan’s exterior, save for a gloss black finish for its rear diffuser.

It is available in four exterior paint options: Mineral White, Carbon Black, Portimao Blue, and Skyscraper Metallic.

Also Read: Land Rover Defender Sedona Edition Revealed, Gets More Powerful Diesel Engine Too

Cabin And Feature Changes

There’s only one change on the inside, and it comes in the form of a new blacked-out headliner on the M Sport Pro Edition. That said, it retains the same dual-tone cabin theme as the entry-level 330 Li M Sport petrol variant.

BMW hasn’t tinkered with the equipment set of the sedan, and is offering the new top-spec variant with the same features as the standard model. These include the curved dual displays (12.3-inch digital driver’s display and 14.9-inch touchscreen), 3-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, and wireless phone charging.

Its safety net comprises six airbags, dynamic stability control (DSC), and some advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features including driver attentiveness alert and lane change assist.

A Look At Its Rivals

The BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition competes with the same rivals as the standard model such as the Audi A4 and Mercedes-Benz C-Class.

Read More on : 3 Series Gran Limousine Automatic