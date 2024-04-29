Published On Apr 29, 2024 01:26 PM By Sonny for Force Gurkha

The Gurkha 3-door not only remains on sale, but gets all the updates that the new 5-door Gurkha has to offer

Gurkha 3-door gets the same feature updates as new Gurkha 5-door.

Includes the larger touchscreen infotainment unit and digital instrument cluster.

Still gets the 2.6-litre diesel but it now makes 140 PS and 320 Nm.

Retains iconic styling with boxy shape, round LED headlamps, tall stance and air intake snorkel.

New prices to be unveiled in early May, bookings already open.

The Force Gurkha 5-door may be the centre of attention in the Force lineup today, but that does not mean the 3-door Gurkha is to be ignored. It may not get the new seats and extra doors, but the 2024 Gurkha 3-door gets all the new bells and whistles and the newly introduced 5-door version.

More Features

These days, even an off-road focussed SUV has to have a basic set of creature comforts for buyers to consider it. As such, the new and improved 3-door Gurkha comes with a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as well as a digital instrument cluster. Other comforts include manual AC, tilt and telescopic steering adjustment, and all powered windows.

The safety quotient is limited to just dual front airbags, ABS, rear parking sensors and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

More Performance

The Force Gurkha 3-door still houses a 2.6-litre diesel engine under its tall bonnet, but this engine has been reworked for a higher state of tune. It now makes 140 PS and 320 Nm, which is a healthy improvement for both power and torque. The engine is still mated to a 5-speed manual transmission only.

Just As Capable

Force has not messed with the core of the Gurkha for this 2024 update. It still has 4WD as standard, with manually locking front and rear differentials, and a towering ground clearance of 233 mm. However, it does now get an electronic shift-on-the-fly system (switching between 2H, 4H and 4L) using a twist-dial on the console tunnel. Thanks to the factory-fitted air intake snorkel, it boasts a wading depth of 700 mm.

Still Recognisable

The Force Gurkha 3-door remains almost identical to its previous model with the circular LED headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lights, thick cladding and squared-off wheel arches, and the spare tyre mounted to the tailgate. However, it rides on a set of freshly styled 18-inch alloy wheels.

There will be a list of adventure accessories too, like the roof-carrier with ladder and protective grilles for the headlamps.

New Prices

The 2024 Force Gurkha 3-door is available to book for Rs 25,000 but the new prices will be revealed at launch in early May with deliveries to start in the second half of that month. It is expected to attract a premium for its various updates over the price of the older Gurkha which was priced from Rs 15.10 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It will remain a more rugged rival to the Mahindra Thar and Maruti Jimny.

