2024 Isuzu V-Cross Receives Price Revision Alongside Safety Updates
Modified On May 02, 2024 05:53 PM By Shreyash for Isuzu V-Cross
The top-spec ‘Z Prestige’ variant of the V-Cross pickup gets new dark grey styling elements, while new safety features have been added across the board
Exterior updates include dark grey bumper, new bumper guard, and grey roof rails.
New safety features traction control, hill hold and hill descent control, and electronic stability control (ESC) on all manual variants.
Now comes with three-point seatbelts for all seats along with load sensor, and seat belt reminder for all seats.
Uses the same 1.9-litre diesel engine which makes 163 PS and 360 Nm.
Isuzu pickup is available in both 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission.
The top-spec Z Prestige variant is now also available in manual transmission option.
Isuzu offers the V-Cross pickup in both 2WD and 4WD drivetrain options.
The Isuzu V-Cross has received MY24 (model year) updates, and it gets additional dark grey styling elements and new safety features. Isuzu has also revised the prices of V-Cross pickup, and it now starts at Rs 21.20 lakh (ex-showroom, Chennai). Before we get into more details, let’s have a look at variant-wise revised prices of the V-Cross.
|
Variant
|
Old Prices
|
New Prices
|
Difference
|
Hi-Lander 4X2 MT
|
Rs 19.49 lakh
|
Rs 21.20 lakh
|
+ Rs 1.71 lakh
|
Z 4X2 AT
|
Rs 22.07 lakh
|
Rs 25.52 lakh
|
+ Rs 3.45 lakh
|
Z 4X4 AT
|
Rs 23.49 lakh
|
Rs 25.80 lakh
|
+ Rs 2.33 lakh
|
Z Prestige 4X4 MT
|
N.A.
|
Rs 26.92 lakh
|
N.A.
|
Z Prestige 4X4 MT
|
Rs 26.99 lakh
|
Rs 30.96 lakh
|
+ Rs 3.99 lakh
All prices are ex-showroom Chennai
New Styling Elements
The top-spec Z Prestige variant of the V-Cross receives additional dark grey elements, giving it a sportier look. These include a new dark grey front grille and a new front bumper guard. On the sides, it features dark grey roof rails and wheel arch cladding. It gets the same 18-inch alloy wheels, but in a new matte black shade.
Added Safety Features
As a part of the 2024 update, all manual transmission variants now get traction control, hill hold and hill descent control, and electronic stability control (ESC) as standard. Further adding to the safety package, the 2024 V-Cross pickup now also comes with three-point seatbelts for all seats along with load sensor, and seat belt reminder for all seats as well.
Its safety kit already includes up to six airbags, and rear parking camera along with rear parking sensors.
Comfier Rear Seats
Isuzu has also made the rear seats of all variants of the V-Cross more comfortable by offering more inclined backrest for rear seat occupants.
Other Features On Offer
The feature list on the Isuzu V-Cross remains the same. It comes with amenities like a 9-inch touchscreen, automatic AC, an 8-speaker audio system, and cruise control. The pickup also gets features like electronically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, and all-four power windows with auto-down function for the driver.
Same Powertrain As Before
The Isuzu V-Cross still uses the same powertrain as before, and its specifications are detailed below in the table:
|
Engine
|
1.9-litre diesel
|
Power
|
163 PS
|
Torque
|
360 Nm
|
Transmission
|
6-speed MT / 6-speed AT
The V-Cross can be had with both 2-wheel-drive (2WD) and 4-wheel-drive (4WD) powertrain options. Note that the 6-speed manual transmission is now also available with the top-spec Z Prestige variant.
Rivals
The Isuzu V-Cross can be regarded as an affordable alternative to the Toyota Hilux.
