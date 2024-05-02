Modified On May 02, 2024 05:53 PM By Shreyash for Isuzu V-Cross

The top-spec ‘Z Prestige’ variant of the V-Cross pickup gets new dark grey styling elements, while new safety features have been added across the board

Exterior updates include dark grey bumper, new bumper guard, and grey roof rails.

New safety features traction control, hill hold and hill descent control, and electronic stability control (ESC) on all manual variants.

Now comes with three-point seatbelts for all seats along with load sensor, and seat belt reminder for all seats.

Uses the same 1.9-litre diesel engine which makes 163 PS and 360 Nm.

Isuzu pickup is available in both 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission.

The top-spec Z Prestige variant is now also available in manual transmission option.

Isuzu offers the V-Cross pickup in both 2WD and 4WD drivetrain options.

The Isuzu V-Cross has received MY24 (model year) updates, and it gets additional dark grey styling elements and new safety features. Isuzu has also revised the prices of V-Cross pickup, and it now starts at Rs 21.20 lakh (ex-showroom, Chennai). Before we get into more details, let’s have a look at variant-wise revised prices of the V-Cross.

Variant Old Prices New Prices Difference Hi-Lander 4X2 MT Rs 19.49 lakh Rs 21.20 lakh + Rs 1.71 lakh Z 4X2 AT Rs 22.07 lakh Rs 25.52 lakh + Rs 3.45 lakh Z 4X4 AT Rs 23.49 lakh Rs 25.80 lakh + Rs 2.33 lakh Z Prestige 4X4 MT N.A. Rs 26.92 lakh N.A. Z Prestige 4X4 MT Rs 26.99 lakh Rs 30.96 lakh + Rs 3.99 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom Chennai

New Styling Elements

The top-spec Z Prestige variant of the V-Cross receives additional dark grey elements, giving it a sportier look. These include a new dark grey front grille and a new front bumper guard. On the sides, it features dark grey roof rails and wheel arch cladding. It gets the same 18-inch alloy wheels, but in a new matte black shade.

Added Safety Features

As a part of the 2024 update, all manual transmission variants now get traction control, hill hold and hill descent control, and electronic stability control (ESC) as standard. Further adding to the safety package, the 2024 V-Cross pickup now also comes with three-point seatbelts for all seats along with load sensor, and seat belt reminder for all seats as well.

Its safety kit already includes up to six airbags, and rear parking camera along with rear parking sensors.

Comfier Rear Seats

Isuzu has also made the rear seats of all variants of the V-Cross more comfortable by offering more inclined backrest for rear seat occupants.

Other Features On Offer

The feature list on the Isuzu V-Cross remains the same. It comes with amenities like a 9-inch touchscreen, automatic AC, an 8-speaker audio system, and cruise control. The pickup also gets features like electronically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, and all-four power windows with auto-down function for the driver.

Same Powertrain As Before

The Isuzu V-Cross still uses the same powertrain as before, and its specifications are detailed below in the table:

Engine 1.9-litre diesel Power 163 PS Torque 360 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT

The V-Cross can be had with both 2-wheel-drive (2WD) and 4-wheel-drive (4WD) powertrain options. Note that the 6-speed manual transmission is now also available with the top-spec Z Prestige variant.

Rivals

The Isuzu V-Cross can be regarded as an affordable alternative to the Toyota Hilux.

