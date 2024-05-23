Kia EV3 Revealed, Compact Electric SUV Offers Up To 600 Km Of Claimed Range

Modified On May 23, 2024 05:36 PM By Rohit for Kia EV3

The EV3 is a Seltos-sized compact electric SUV, and will be offered with a battery size of up to 81.4 kWh

The EV3 is a Seltos-sized compact electric SUV from Kia.

To be offered in two versions: Standard and Long Range.

Exterior design bits include L-shaped LED DRLs, a closed-off grille, and aerodynamically designed alloy wheels.

Cabin features a minimalist dashboard; gets an integrated dual screen setup and touch-based controls for infotainment.

Equipment list consists of dual 12.3-inch displays, a sunroof, and level-2 ADAS.

India launch expected in 2025; prices could start from Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom).

We first got to know about a Kia Seltos-sized EV3 at the brand’s EV Day in Korea back in October 2023. The production-spec version of the Kia EV3 has now made its global debut as the smallest offering yet to be based on the E-GMP platform for EVs.

Exterior Design Detailed

The production-ready EV3 looks largely similar to the concept version showcased back in 2023 with styling in line with the latest Kia EV lineup like the EV9. It has retained the closed-off grille and a small slit acting as air intake on its fascia from the concept, while it now features production-ready LED headlights. That said, it has stuck to the same L-shaped LED DRLs as seen on the concept model and a similar chunky bumper. It now gets a tweaked silver skid plate and a more practically designed air dam in the bumper.

Onto the sides, you notice the inclusion of conventional ORVMs (outside rearview mirrors) for the production-spec model, along with thick body cladding all around, squared-off wheel arches, and a sloping roofline to suit its SUV character. Kia has equipped it with aerodynamically designed alloy wheels, directly borrowed from the concept. It also comes with flush-fitting door handles for the front doors (the rear door handles are located on the C-pillar), and a black insert near the roof portion around the C-pillar to give it a floating roof-like effect.

Its rear sports inverted L-shaped LED tail lights, which are connected by a plastic element in the centre. Other design details at the back include a raked windshield and the model and ‘GT’ badges (latter only available on the GT trims). A chunky silver skid plate in the bumper rounds off the exterior design highlights. In many ways, the EV3 can seem like a shrunken version of the EV9, the carmaker’s current flagship electric SUV.

As mentioned above, there’s also a GT version of the EV3 that gets a black treatment for all the silver exterior elements, while also sporting a slightly revised front bumper. To set it apart further, Kia has chosen to provide it with a sportier set of alloy wheels.

A Minimalist Cabin

It’s the interior of the EV3 that has undergone a big overhaul from the concept stage, to make it more production-friendly. While it has stuck to the minimalist appeal, Kia has given its dashboard a more practical layout, including the integrated dual displays with touch-enabled controls for the infotainment, physical controls for the AC, and sleek central vents.

The EV3 has the same new steering wheel design as the facelifted EV6 while also being fitted with a sliding centre console and storage area. But the GT version comes with a differently designed 3-spoke unit.

The EV3 incorporates various sustainable items such as recycled fabric on the dashboard and door trims, and polyethylene terephthalate (PET) in numerous areas of the interior, including the seats, door armrests and even the floor mats. Kia will offer the EV3 with different cabin theme options, which it says is inspired by the ‘Air, Water, and Earth’ elements.

Also See: Facelifted Kia Carens Spy Shots Surface Online

Plenty Of Tech On Board

While dual 12.3-inch digital displays (one for infotainment and the other for instrumentation) are now a given for any new-age Kia product, the EV3 has integrated the design seamlessly with another display and touch-control panel between them. The EV3 also comes with a 12-inch heads-up display, a sunroof, and ambient lighting. The EV3 also gets a Harman Kardon music system and Kia’s newest AI assistant to attend to all queries of the customers while also providing useful recommendations.

Its safety net will include numerous airbags, stability programs and level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features such as forward collision avoidance, lane-keep assist, and adaptive cruise control.

Big Battery And Decent Performance

Kia will be offering the EV3 in two versions globally: Standard and Long Range. Here’s a look at their respective electric powertrains:

Specification EV3 Standard EV3 Long Range Battery Pack 58.3 kWh 81.4 kWh No of electric motor(s) 1 1 Power 204 PS Torque 283 Nm WLTP-claimed range N.A. 600 km

The EV3 can complete the 0-100 kmph run in 7.5 seconds. Although the exact charging details are not yet fully known, Kia has disclosed that the EV3’s battery can be topped up from 10 to 80 percent in 31 minutes using a DC fast charger.

It also gets the vehicle-to-load (V2L) feature to power other electronic appliances. Kia has provided it with a single-pedal drive mode as prevalent on many modern EVs.

Also See: Upcoming Kia Carnival Facelift Spotted Undisguised In India

Expected India Launch And Price

The Kia EV3 is set to go on sale in its home country first by July 2024, followed by European markets. Its India launch is thus expected only in 2025, with prices likely to start from Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom) as a localised product. In India, the EV3 will rival the BYD Atto 3, while being a premium alternative to the Maruti eVX, MG ZS EV, Hyundai Creta EV, and Tata Curvv EV.