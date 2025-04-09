Hyundai Creta Retains Its Top Spot In Compact SUV Segment In March 2025, Followed By Maruti Grand Vitara And Kia Seltos

Most models witnessed a positive month-on-month (MoM) increase, while Citroen Basalt recorded an impressive growth of over 150 percent

Another month has gone by, and it comes as no surprise that Hyundai Creta has remained at the top in the compact SUV segment in terms of sales. March saw an overall increase in sales figures for the segment compared to February, with only three models out of eleven witnessing a negative dip. Here is a detailed look at how each model in the compact SUV segment performed in March 2025.

Model March 2025 February 2025 MoM Growth Market share current(%) Market share (% last year) YoY mkt share (%) Average sales (6 months) Hyundai Creta 18059 16317 10.67 36.56 33.5 3.06 16050 Maruti Grand Vitara 10418 10669 -2.35 21.09 22.86 -1.77 11341 Kia Seltos 6525 6446 1.22 13.21 16.1 -2.89 5739 Toyota Hyryder 5286 4314 22.53 10.7 12.14 -1.44 4953 Tata Curvv 3785 3483 8.67 7.66 0 7.66 4463 Honda Elevate 2475 1464 69.05 5.01 6.67 -1.66 1891 Volkswagen Taigun 1590 1271 25.09 3.21 3.23 -0.02 1715 Skoda Kushaq 897 1035 -13.33 1.81 2.63 -0.82 1729 MG Astor 184 264 -30.3 0.37 2.59 -2.22 538 Citroen Basalt 100 37 170.27 0.2 0 0.2 131 Citroen Aircross 69 43 60.46 0.13 0 0.13 99 Total 49388 45343 8.92

Hyundai Creta retained its first spot for yet another month. It was not only the best-selling compact SUV but was also the highest-selling car in March 2025, dethroning the Maruti Fronx. It witnessed an MoM growth of nearly 11 percent and currently holds a market share of 36.5 percent. Do note that these sales figures include both the ICE and Creta Electric.

Maruti Grand Vitara reported a negative MoM sales in March by a factor of slightly more than 2 percent. The compact SUV also lost its market share by nearly 2 percent.

The Kia Seltos is the third car on this list and was unable to break the 10,000 sales mark. The carmaker reported a sales figure of slightly more than 6,500 units, which resulted in a market share of 13 percent and an MoM growth of 1.2 percent.

Toyota Hyryder sales figures were reported to be around 5,200. This marked a MoM growth of 22.5 percent with a market share of nearly 11 percent.

Tata sold more than 3,700 units of the Curvv and Curvv EV. While it marked a positive MoM growth for the compact SUVs, it was unable to breach its 6-month average sales figures.

Honda Elevate witnessed an MoM growth of 69 percent, which is the second highest on this list. The carmaker dispatched nearly 2,500 units of the Elevate and reported a market share of 5 percent in March 2025.

The Volkswagen Taigun saw an MoM growth last month by a factor of 25 percent. The compact SUV retained its market share from last year with a sales figure of nearly 1600 units.

The Skoda Kushaq was unable to break the four-digit sales figure and reported a negative MoM of nearly 14 percent. It held a market share of 1.8 percent in March 2025.

The MG Astor reported the biggest drop in MoM figures by a factor of 30 percent. The carmaker lost over 2.2 percent of its market share when compared to last year.

Citroen’s two offerings for the subcompact segment saw positive MoM growth in March 2025. While the Aircross recorded a growth of 60 percent, the Basalt witnessed an impressive 170 percent MoM growth.

