The BMW 3 Series has received a model year update in the international market and these changes are expected to come to the Indian version as well. The changes for the new 3 Series are minor in terms of design and features, as the main focus is on the hybrid powertrains that are unlikely to be offered in India. Here are 3 things about the updated 3 Series that you need to know.

Minimal Design Changes

Even if you take a long, hard look at fascia, you won’t find any design changes between the latest 3 Series and its immediate predecessor. The front profile is exactly the same including the bumper, air vents, bonnet and the light setup. But with this update, you do get two new colour options: Arctic Race Blue Metallic and Fire Red Metallic.

For its profile, the 3 Series now gets a new design for the alloy wheels, which are 19-inch in size, and can be had either completely in black or in a dual-tone shade. The rear also gets no design changes.

Sharper Cabin

Inside, the cabin has been given minor design tweaks, and perhaps the only visual opportunity to identify it as an updated 3 Series. While the overall layout remains the same, the carmaker has redesigned the AC vents, added carbon fiber elements on the dashboard and centre console, and changed the steering wheel to a new flat-bottom unit.

The feature list remains more or less the same but BMW has updated the operating system of its 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The rest of the features include a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, three-zone climate control, heated and ventilated front seats, heated steering wheel, and parking assist.

Improved Powertrain

While there are many powertrain options available with the BMW 3 Series, including both petrol and diesel engines, the plug-in hybrid version is the one which has seen a major improvement. The plug-in hybrid variants come with a 2-litre petrol engine with a 19.5 kWh battery pack and this setup, with the help of the bigger battery pack, now has an impressive pure EV range of up to 101 km.

However, this powertrain will not be offered in India, and the India-spec model will likely continue with the same engine options as before which include a 190 PS 2-litre diesel unit, 258 PS 2-litre turbo-petrol unit, and a 374 PS 3-litre in-line six petrol engine with a 48V mild-hybrid setup. All these engines are paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

The updated BMW 3 Series is expected to enter the Indian market in the coming months and it will carry a small price premium over the current version, which is priced from Rs 60.60 lakh to Rs 72.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The BMW 3 Series is a rival to the Mercedes-Benz C-Class and Audi A4.

