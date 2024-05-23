Published On May 23, 2024 06:35 PM By Dipan for BMW 2 Series

It gets blacked-out exterior styling details for a sportier look, but gets the same engine as the regular 220i M Sport

The 220i M Sport Shadow Edition is priced at Rs 46.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

Gets a blacked-out grille and a black spoiler as well as darkened LED headlights.

Features electronically-adjustable sport seats with memory function and ambient lighting.

Other features include digital driver’s display, touchscreen infotainment system with gesture control and rearview camera.

Same 190 PS and 280 Nm as the regular petrol variants of the BMW 2 Series.

The BMW 220i M Sport Shadow Edition has been launched in India for Rs 46.90 lakh (ex-showroom). In comparison to the standard 2 Series sedan, the Shadow Edition receives some design updates, including blacked-out elements. The interior has also undergone subtle design changes, but the powertrain is the same as the regular 220i M Sport.

Exterior

Like most other BMW Shadow Edition models, the same treatment for the 220i M Sport brings some blacked-out elements that set it apart from the other variants. Consequently, the kidney grille is completely blacked out, as is the rear spoiler. It also has adaptive LED headlights but with darkened inlays, and BMW floating hubcaps. Apart from this, all other design elements remain the same.

Interiors and Features

Inside, the Shadow Edition features Sport Seats with memory function, a carbon-finished gear selector, ambient lighting, and exclusive Illuminated Berlin interior trim. The ambient lighting can be configured in six dimmable shades. The car also includes a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also gets wireless charging, and BMW’s virtual assistant and six pre-defined hand gestures to control the infotainment system.

Powertrain

The sedan is powered by the same 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo-petrol engine as the standard 2 Series M Sport, which generates 190 PS and 280 Nm. The engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission, and it can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 7.1 seconds. There are three drive modes available: Eco Pro, Comfort, and Sport.

Safety

In terms of safety, the 2 Series Shadow Edition comes standard with six airbags and an anti-lock braking system (ABS) with brake assist. Other safety features include Park Assist with a rearview camera, attention assist, dynamic stability control (DSC) with traction control, and electronic differential lock control (EDLC).

Rivals

The BMW 220i M Sport Shadow Edition rivals the Audi A4 while being a luxury alternative to the likes of the Toyota Camry.

