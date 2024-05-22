Published On May 22, 2024 01:05 PM By Ansh for Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

The flagship SUV from the German luxury carmakers now comes with a 4-litre twin-turbo V8

The facelifted Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC has been launched in India and it is priced at Rs 3.35 crore (ex-showroom). It offers a similar luxurious cabin experience as before, along with a slightly tweaked design, but now comes with a bigger engine under the hood. Here is all you need to know about the updated GLS Maybach.

Read More on : Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS Automatic