2024 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 Launched At Rs 3.35 Crore

The flagship SUV from the German luxury carmakers now comes with a 4-litre twin-turbo V8

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 Launched In India

The facelifted Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC has been launched in India and it is priced at Rs 3.35 crore (ex-showroom). It offers a similar luxurious cabin experience as before, along with a slightly tweaked design, but now comes with a bigger engine under the hood. Here is all you need to know about the updated GLS Maybach.

