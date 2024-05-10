Modified On May 10, 2024 02:02 PM By Rohit for Audi Q3

The new limited-run model gets a blacked-out treatment for some exterior elements including the grille and the Audi logo

Audi is offering the Bold Edition with both the standard Q3 and Q3 Sportback.

Priced at Rs 54.65 lakh and Rs 55.71 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India), respectively.

Gets the same features list as the regular models including a 10.1-inch touchscreen, a panoramic sunroof, and six airbags.

Powered by the standard version’s 2-litre turbo-petrol engine with an all-wheel-drive option.

In an attempt to keep the Audi Q3 fresh in the minds of its intended buyers, the carmaker has now launched a new limited-run Bold Edition of the SUV. It is available with both the standard and Sportback variants of the marque’s entry-level SUV.

Variant-wise Prices

Variant Price (ex-showroom pan-India) Q3 Bold Edition Rs 54.65 lakh Q3 Sportback Bold Edition Rs 55.71 lakh

The Q3 Bold Edition is priced at a premium of Rs 1.48 lakh over the standard Q3, while the Q3 Sportback Bold Edition costs Rs 1.49 lakh more than its regular version.

Design Changes Detailed

Audi is offering the Bold Edition with a ‘Black styling’ package, which comes with a gloss-black finish for the grille, outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs), and roof rails. The Bold Edition of both the Q3 and Q3 Sportback also gets a black treatment for the Audi logo at the front and back as well as for the window surrounds. That said, the Q3 and Q3 Sportback Bold Edition comes with the same 18-inch alloy wheels offered on their regular counterparts. The Q3 Sportback also features the S Line exterior package for sporty details all around.

No Difference In The Cabin

Unlike the exterior changes, the interior of the limited edition Q3 Bold Edition doesn’t get any revisions over the standard offerings. Even the features list is identical with headlining equipment such as a 10.1-inch touchscreen, a digital driver’s display, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, and wireless phone charging.

Audi offers the Q3 and Q3 Sportback’s safety net with six airbags, a reversing camera, and park assist.

What’s Under The Hood?

The Bold Edition carries on with the same 2-litre turbo-petrol engine (190 PS/320 Nm) as the standard Audi Q3 and Q3 Sportback. It comes mated to a 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch transmission) gearbox, powering all the four wheels.

Price Range And Competitors

Following the introduction of the Bold Edition, the Audi Q3's prices now range from Rs 43.81 lakh to Rs 54.65 lakh, while the prices of the Audi Q3 Sportback (standard Q3's sportier-looking alternative) fall between Rs 54.22 lakh and Rs 55.71 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). The Q3 takes on the Mercedes-Benz GLA and BMW X1, but you can also consider EV alternatives like the Volvo XC40 Recharge and Hyundai Ioniq 5.

