Modified On May 23, 2024 03:57 PM By Samarth for Nissan Magnite

This special edition is available with the turbo-petrol and CVT option only, and offers a bigger touchscreen system too.

In case you’re looking for an affordable petrol-automatic sub-4m SUV, you now have another option to choose from. The 2024 Nissan Magnite Geza Special Edition offers the turbo-petrol engine and CVT automatic powertrain at an even more affordable price of Rs 9.84 lakh (ex-showroom). It marks the first anniversary of the Magnite Geza Edition’s debut in 2023. While keeping the exterior unchanged, this edition introduces several additions to the interior features list.

Exterior

This limited-run edition features no cosmetic changes to the exterior of the SUV, except for the Geza Edition badge on the C-pillar. It is likely based on the Magnite XV variant and comes with halogen headlights, LED DRLs, and 16-inch alloy wheels

Interiors & Features

The interiors of this Geza Edition gets a host of new additions with the introduction of a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto. In comparison, the regular Magnite variants offer an 8-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. This edition also comes equipped with JBL speakers and ambient lighting, which can be controlled though Nissan mobile app. Customers can also opt for a more premium beige coloured upholstery by paying an additional amount.

Sticking with the assumption that it is based on the Magnite XV variant, it also gets features like a height adjustable driver’s seat and 7-inch digital driver’s display. Meanwhile, the safety kit is likely to include a rearview camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system, ISOFIX child seat anchorage, and dual front airbags.

Also Check Out: Here’s How Much You Have To Wait To Get A Subcompact SUV Home This May

Magnite Powertrains

The Nissan Magnite Geza Special Edition will be available in only a single 1-litre turbo-petrol option with a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT). This unit produces 100 PS and 152 Nm. The same engine is also available with a 5-speed manual in other variants. Other Magnite variants are also on offer that use a naturally aspirated 1-litre petrol engine with choice of 5-speed MT and AMT, rated at 72 PS and 96 Nm.

Rivals

The Nissan Magnite is in competition with the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Renault Kiger, and Citroen C3, along with the Maruti Fronx and Hyundai Exter. Additionally, it will go head-to-head with the upcoming Skoda sub-4m SUV that will arrive in early 2025.

Read More on : Nissan Magnite AMT