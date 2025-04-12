Car News That Mattered This Week (April 07-11): New Crash Test Rating, New All-Black Edition Cars, Model Year Updates And More

Unofficial bookings of the 2025 Kia Carens commenced, while the Maruti Ciaz faced the axe this week

The second week of April saw a lot of important headlines including the Kia Syros’ Bharat NCAP crash test, which has also made it the first Kia car to mark an important achievement. The mass-market Citroen cars went dark with new Dark Editions, while its prime rival, the Tata Curvv was also teased with such an edition. Not only this, the week saw the launch of new variants and an enhanced safety suite on some popular cars. Want to know more? Let’s hop into the details:

All Stars For Kia Syros In Bharat NCAP

The Kia Syros was tested by Bharat NCAP where it scored a 5-star crash safety rating in both Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) and Child Occupant Protection (COP) tests. This achievement has made it the first made-in-India Kia SUV to score a full-star rating in the indigenous crash test.

Skoda Kodiaq New Details And Launch Date Out

Skoda is prepping up the 2025 Kodiaq SUV for its launch and has revealed a lot of information about the upcoming flagship SUV for our market. It disclosed the variant-wise features, powertrain and colour options of new Kodiaq, along with the launch date of the premium 7-seater SUV.

Hyundai Exter New Base-spec CNG Variant Launch

Making the CNG-powered Exter more accessible to the masses, Hyundai has launched the entry-level EX CNG variant of the micro-SUV. Available with a dual-cylinder setup, this variant has made a CNG variant in the Exter more affordable by a considerable margin.

New Features For Toyota Hyryder And Maruti Grand Vitara

Both the Toyota Hyryder and Maruti Grand Vitara were updated with new features including 6 airbags (as standard), a powered driver’s seat, an electronic parking brake and rear window sunshades. New variants were added to both compact SUVs and prices were also hiked by a significant amount.

Enhanced Safety Suite For Maruti Eeco And Wagon R

After the Maruti Grand Vitara’s safety suite was updated with 6 airbags (as standard), the Maruti Eeco and Maruti Wagon R followed suit. That said, the Eeco’s cabin was also updated with a 6-seater layout that replaced the 7-seater version of the MPV. No changes, however, were made to the Wagon R’s feature or safety suite.

End Of Life Cycle For Maruti Ciaz

After being on sale since 2014, Maruti has finally pulled the plug on the Ciaz compact sedan. However, an official statement certainly hints towards the carmaker planning something with the popular nameplate. Can it make a comeback? Only time can tell.

Unofficial Bookings Commence For 2025 Kia Carens

It has been some time now that the 2025 Kia Carens has been spotted testing in India. Now, some dealerships across India have started accepting offline bookings for the upcoming MPV, hinting towards its imminent launch.

New-generation Hyundai Venue Spy Shots

The Hyundai Venue is expected to get a generation update this year and some spy shots of the upcoming sub-4m SUV were spotted recently overseas. The images which feature the Venue in heavy camouflage, showcase some of its new exterior design elements that makes it look more boxier.

Mahindra BE 6 And XEV 9e Reach A Sales Milestone

Bookings of the Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e commenced a few weeks back and the carmaker has already delivered 3,000 combined units of both EVs, highlighting their popularity. Moreover, some interesting details about the sales numbers were also revealed by Mahindra which disclosed that one EV was definitely in more demand than the other.

Mass-Market Citroen Cars Go Dark

Adding its name on the list of cars that get a black edition, all the mass-market Citroen cars, including the Citroen Basalt, Aircross and C3 received new Dark Edition. Based on the top-spec variants, the dark editions of all cars receive an all-black interior and exterior hue. Want your hands on one? You have to be quick as only a limited number of Dark Editions will cross the production line.

Tata Curvv Dark Edition Teased

Citroen Basalt’s prime rival, the Tata Curvv will also receive a Dark edition, as was confirmed when we spotted it in a dealership a week back. Now, the carmaker has officially teased the Curvv Dark edition in its internal combustion engine (ICE) avatar, but the EV version is also expected to be updated with the special edition.

