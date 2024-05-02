Published On May 02, 2024 06:05 PM By Rohit for BMW M4 Competition

With the update, the sports coupe gets an updated cabin and power has been bumped up to 530 PS

The BMW M4 Competition is offered as a fully imported model and in a single M xDrive variant.

Exterior updates include tweaked lighting setup, fresh alloy wheel design and optional red brake callipers.

Cabin now features a new flat-bottom steering wheel and integrated dual displays.

Equipped with a bigger 14.9-inch touchscreen, a 12.3-inch digital driver display and ventilated front seats.

Powered by a 3-litre, 6-cylinder twin-turbo petrol engine, mated to an 8-speed AT; with an all-wheel-drive (AWD) setup.

If you are someone who loves the thrills of high-end performance cars, there’s another reason to rejoice. The facelifted BMW M4 Competition coupe has now been launched in India in a single M xDrive variant. It is being offered as a fully-built import and is priced at Rs 1.53 crore (ex-showroom pan-India).

Has Over 500 Horses Under The Hood

The most important talking point of the 2024 BMW M4 Competition is its 3-litre, 6-cylinder twin-turbo petrol engine, rated at 530 PS (+20 PS) and 650 Nm. It comes paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, powering all the four wheels. The sporty Bimmer can go from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.5 seconds.

BMW has also provided it with an M-specific differential and suspension. Owners can also choose from Efficient, Sport and Sport Plus drivetrain settings to modify the engine’s characteristics, while selecting from the Comfort, Sport or Sport Plus to alter the three settings for the electronically controlled dampers.

Exterior Design Updates

Its front is still as polarising as before, featuring the two massive M-specific kidney grille (with the horizontal slats) flanked by adaptive LED headlights. The LED DRLs have been tweaked and are now placed almost parallel to each other inside both the headlight clusters. BMW has given the facelifted sports coupe freshly designed 19- and 20-inch M-forged alloy wheels (with optional red brake callipers) and a carbon fibre roof. At the rear, the new M4 Competition features updated LED tail lights and black chrome-finished double exhausts on both sides. It also gets new decals similar to the styling of the M4 CSL.

Cabin And Feature Updates Detailed

On the inside, the 2024 M4 coupe features a new 3-spoke flat-bottom and leather-wrapped M-specific steering wheel, and carbon fibre accents. It also sports ‘M’ leather seats and ‘M’ seatbelts.

In terms of equipment, it now comes with BMW’s integrated dual-display setup, consisting of a 14.9-inch touchscreen unit and a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display. Other features on board include ventilated front seats, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, and a heads-up display. Its safety net includes multiple airbags, dynamic stability control (DSC), and a 360-degree camera.

BMW M4 Competition Rivals

The facelifted BMW M4 Competition goes up against the likes of the Audi RS 5 and the upcoming Mercedes-AMG C63.

