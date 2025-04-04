You Can Save Up To Rs 67,100 On Maruti Arena Models In April 2025

Published On Apr 04, 2025 08:00 AM By Kartik

Similar to earlier months, the carmaker has skipped discounts for the Ertiga, new Dzire and CNG-powered variants of some models

Maruti Alto K10, Celerio and Wagon R have the highest benefits of up to Rs 67,100.

The S-Presso gets a total benefit of up to Rs 62,100.

Customers can either avail a scrappage benefit or an exchange bonus. These benefits cannot be claimed together.

All offers are applicable till April 30, 2025.

Maruti has rolled out the benefits and offers on its Arena models for the month of April 2025. These benefits include cash discounts, a corporate bonus, accessories kits on special prices, and a scrappage or exchange bonus. Similar to prior months, the carmaker is not offering any benefits on the Ertiga, new Dzire and CNG variants of the Brezza. Here is a detailed look at all the benefits available for the Arena models in April 2025.

Alto K10

Offer Maruti Alto K10 Cash Discount Up to Rs 40,000 Scrappage Bonus Up to Rs 25,000 Corporate Discount Up To Rs 2,100 Total Benefit Up to Rs 67,100

The above-mentioned offers are applicable on the VXI Plus AMT variants only.

The VXI (O) AMT variant does not get any benefits.

The manual and CNG variants of the Alto K10 attract reduced cash benefits, amounting to a total discount of Rs 62,100.

Customers get a choice of either a scrappage bonus of Rs 25,000 or an exchange benefit of up to Rs 15,000.

The Alto K 10 is priced between Rs 4.23 lakh and Rs 6.20 lakh.

S-Presso

Offer Maruti S-Presso Cash Discount Up to Rs 35,000 Scrappage Bonus Up to Rs 25,000 Corporate Discount Up To Rs 2,100 Total Benefit Up to Rs 62,100

The AMT variants of the S-Presso come with the above-stated discounts.

Similar to the Alto K10, the manual and CNG variants are offered with a reduced cash benefit, resulting in a total discount of up to Rs 57,100.

Other benefits, such as corporate discounts and scrappage bonuses remain the same across all variants.

The price of S-Presso ranges from Rs 4.26 lakh to Rs 6.11 lakh

Wagon R

Offer Maruti Wagon R Cash Discount Up to Rs 40,000 Scrappage Bonus Up to Rs 25,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 2,100 Total Benefit Up to Rs 67,100

The AMT variants on offer with both the engine options of the Wagon R attract the highest benefits, which are mentioned above.

The MT variants and CNG-powered Wagon R attract a cash benefit of up to Rs 35,000.

Other benefits are similar across the variants.

The Maruti Wagon R is priced between Rs 5.64 lakh and Rs 7.35 lakh.

Celerio

Offer Maruti Celerio Cash Discount Up to Rs 40,000 Scrappage Bonus Up to Rs 25,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 2,100 Total Benefit Up to Rs 67,100

The Celerio’s AMT variants are offered with the above mentioned discounts.

Similar to other cars on this list, the MT and CNG variants of the Celerio attract reduced cash benefits, while other bonuses remain the same.

The Maruti Celerio is priced from Rs 5.64 lakh to Rs 7.37 lakh.

New Generation Swift

Offer New Generation Swift Cash Discount Up to Rs 25,000 Scrappage Bonus Up to Rs 25,000 Total Benefit Up to Rs 50,000

The highest discounts for the new generation Swift are available on the manual Lxi and all the AMT variants.

The remaining manual variants, along with the CNG-powered trims, are offered with a lower cash discount of Rs 20,000.

The VXI (O) variant does not attract any discounts, irrespective of the powertrain.

Other benefits remain the same across all variants.

Maruti is also offering benefits of up to Rs 25,000 for the Blitz Edition kit, which is priced at Rs 39,500.

The new Swift is priced from Rs 6.49 lakh to Rs 9.50 lakh.

Brezza

Offer Maruti Brezza Cash Discount Up to Rs 10,000 Scrappage Bonus Up to Rs 25,000 Total Benefit Up to Rs 35,000

The Zxi and Zxi Plus variants of the Brezza are offered the same cash discount as mentioned above.

The lower petrol-powered variants do not attract any cash discounts; however, these trims still get the benefits associated with scrappage or exchange.

The CNG version of the Brezza does not attract any benefits.

The special edition Urbano Kit, priced at Rs 42,001, can be had with benefits of up to Rs 17,001.

The Maruti Brezza is priced between Rs 8.69 lakh and Rs 13.98 lakh.

Eeco

Offer Maruti Eeco Cash Discount Rs 10,000 Scrappage Bonus Up to Rs 25,000 Total Benefit Up to Rs 35,000

All variants of the Eeco attract the same cash benefit of Rs 10,000.

The Eeco is priced from Rs 5.44 lakh to Rs 6.70 lakh.

All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi

