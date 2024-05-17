Modified On May 17, 2024 07:11 PM By Dipan for Porsche Cayenne

The new GTS and GTS Coupe now offer more power and torque with a new 4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine

The Porsche Cayenne GTS and GTS Coupe are more potent variants of the Cayenne luxury SUV

Still use the 4-litre twin-turbo V8 but performance has been increased to 500 PS and 660 Nm

Gets GTS-specific front bumper, smoked headlights and taillights and various body attachments now finished in gloss black

The cabin gets the same upgrade as the latest Cayenne with the updated dashboard featuring integrated housing for the three displays.

These are the sportiest versions of the Cayenne you can buy in India today

Even luxury and performance cars get model-year updates, and now the mildly refreshed Porsche Cayenne GTS and GTS Coupe performance SUVs have been launched in India following the global reveal earlier in 2024. These updated variants of the Cayenne are priced as follows:

Porsche Cayenne variants Prices (ex-showroom) Porsche Cayenne GTS Rs 2 crore Porsche Cayenne GTS Coupe Rs 2.01 crore

With no hybrid versions available in India, these new GTS models are the most powerful versions of the Cayenne on offer.

More Performance

The Porsche Cayenne GTS and Cayenne GTS Coupe get a 4-litre twin turbo V8 that now produces 500 PS and 660 Nm in their updated forms. Here’s how it compares to the regular Cayenne that is also on offer:

Specifications Porsche Cayenne GTS/ Cayenne GTS Coupe Porsche Cayenne/ Cayenne Coupe Engine 4-litre twin-turbo V8 3-litre twin-turbo V6 Power 500 PS 353 PS Torque 660 Nm 500 Nm

The Cayenne only comes with all-wheel-drive and both engine options are mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. However, the sportier GTS variants have their own setup for a sharper response. Porsche also fits them with active suspension, a 10mm lower ride height, and a stance suited for better handling dynamics.

Additionally, these new GTS models also offer an optional Sport Chrono Package that allows the SUV to unleash its full potential for 20 seconds at the touch of a button.

Updated GTS Looks

In terms of design, the 2024 Cayenne GTS models get a Sport Design package as standard that adds blacked-out lettering and a similar gloss-black treatment on the front skid plate, wheel arches and side skirtings. The rear diffuser is also finished in a gloss-black shade. It continues to get HD Pixel LED headlights. The SUV in its GTS avatar also gets sportier exhausts finished in a dark bronze paint scheme. Another addition is the optional 21-inch wheels finished in grey.

Refreshed Cabin

Inside, the Porsche Cayenne GTS and GTS Coupe get a new GT sports steering wheel and 8-way power-adjustable GTS sport seats with raised side bolsters. The interior is wrapped in a combination of Race-Tex material and leather. Porsche is also offering an optional GTS interior package that uses red stitching on the seats, door panel armrests and centre console as well as on the upper part of the dashboard.

The 12.6-inch curved driver’s display and 10.9-inch passenger display are the same as standard Cayenne. However, the passenger display is still provided as an optional accessory. Other conveniences include ParkAssist with camera and sensors, four-zone climate control, Burmester sound system, and driver assist systems.

Rivals

The Porsche Cayenne GTS rivals the Audi RS Q8, Range Rover Sport and Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe.

