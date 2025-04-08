Hyundai Creta Beats Maruti Swift And Fronx To Become The Best Selling Car Once More In March 2025

Hyundai Creta reclaimed the first spot after being dethroned by the Maruti Fronx last month

The sales figures for March are out, and last month saw Hyundai Creta take back the first position from Maruti Fronx, which dropped down to the 10th spot. Maruti Swift and Tata Punch also moved up the list. Here is a closer look at the top 15 best-selling cars in March 2025.

Model March 2025 March 2024 February 2025 Hyundai Creta 18,059 16,458 16,317 Maruti Swift 17,746 15,728 16,269 Tata Punch 17,714 17,547 14,559 Maruti Wagon R 17,175 16,368 19,879 Maruti Ertiga 16,804 14,888 14,868 Maruti Brezza 16,546 14,614 15,392 Tata Nexon 16,366 14,058 15,349 Maruti Dzire 15,460 15,894 14,694 Mahindra Scorpio 13,913 15,151 13,618 Maruti Fronx 13,669 12,531 21,461 Maruti Baleno 12,357 15,588 15,480 Hyundai Venue 10,441 9,614 10,125 Maruti Grand Vitara 10,418 11,232 10,669 Maruti Eeco 10,409 12.019 11,493 Maruti Alto K10 9,867 9,332 8,541

Key Takeaways

The Hyundai Creta took the first spot after it was dethroned by Maruti Fronx in February. The Korean carmaker dispatched more than 18,000 units of the Creta, which includes both the ICE and EV models. The Creta witnessed a positive MoM and YoY growth of slightly more than 10 percent in both criteria.

The Maruti Swift climbed up to the second spot in March. The Indian carmaker sold nearly 17,800 units of the Swift, marking a YoY growth of 13 percent.

Tata dispatched slightly more than 17,700 units of the Punch ICE and EV, marking a YoY growth of just over 1 percent. Do note that the sales figures include both ICE and EV models of the Punch.

Maruti sold over 17,100 units of the Wagon R in March. The carmaker reported a YoY growth of 5 percent and was the most purchased hatchback on our shores in the last financial year.

Maruti dispatched over 16,800 units of the Ertiga, which resulted in a 13 percent YoY growth. In terms of MoM, the MPV witnessed a 13 percent growth.

Maruti Brezza witnessed an MoM growth of 7.5 percent and a YoY growth of 13 percent. The carmaker sold slightly more than 16,500 units of the SUV last month.

Tata dispatched over 16,300 units of the Nexon, marking an MoM growth of nearly 7 percent. In terms of YoY figures, Nexon witnessed a 16 percent growth. Do note that these figures include the ICE and EV Nexon.

Maruti sold over 15,400 units of the Dzire, which was a MoM growth of 5 percent. In terms of YoY figures, the carmaker witnessed a decline of 3 percent.

Almost 14,000 units of the Mahindra Scorpio and Scorpio N (combined) were sold in March, an MoM growth of 2 percent. The SUV, however, witnessed a negative YoY figure of 8 percent.

The Maruti Fronx sold the most units in February and dropped to the 10th position in March with an MoM decline of 36 percent. In terms of YoY figures, the carmaker saw a growth of 9 percent.

Maruti sold slightly more than 12,300 units of the Baleno, which was a MoM decline of 20 percent. The carmaker witnessed better sales in March 2024, with over 15,500 units sold.

Hyundai dispatched around 10,400 units of the Venue, which is a MoM growth of 3 percent. The carmaker also reported a growth for YoY figures by a factor of 9 percent.

Another Maruti model on this list, the Grand Vitara's sales figures reached near the 10,400 mark. The carmaker saw a decline in MoM and YoY figures, 2 percent and 7 percent, respectively.

Maruti sold slightly more than 10,400 units of the Eeco in March. It had a negative MoM of 9 percent and a negative YoY of 13 percent.

The Maruti Alto K10 could not breach the 10,000 sales figure even though the carmaker reported a positive MoM of 15.5 percent. In terms of yearly figures, the carmaker witnessed a positive figure of 6 percent.

While the SUV segment is still reigning strong on our shores, the hatchback segment still has some models that are selling a decent amount; however, the sedan segment has all but disappeared from mainstream attention.

