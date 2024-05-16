Modified On May 16, 2024 06:21 PM By Samarth for BMW X3

The Shadow Edition gets blacked out cosmetic details at a premium of Rs 2.40 lakh over the standard variant.

New Shadow Edition is based on the X3 xDrive20d M Sport variant only.

Available in new colours: Brooklyn Grey and Carbon Black.

Visual changes include blacked out grille and BMW Laser Light headlights for a sportier look.

Gets new 19-inch M-spec alloy wheels and all dual-tone leather upholstery.

No changes under the hood and available only with the 2-litre diesel engine (190 PS/ 400 Nm).

The BMW X3 is the latest model from the German luxury carmaker to get the Shadow Edition treatment. It is based on the top-spec diesel-powered variant and the X3 xDrive20d M Sport Shadow Edition carries a price tag of Rs 74.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Let’s see what you get for the Rs 2.40 lakh premium over the regular X3 diesel M Sport variant.

Exterior

As the name suggests, the Shadow Edition has some blacked out elements in the exterior, including glossy black treatment on the BMW’s signature kidney shaped grille. It also gets high-gloss black window graphics, roof rails, and rear tailpipes. This new X3 variant also comes with BMW's Laser Light headlights with blue accents.

The Shadow Edition will be offered with 19-inch M alloy wheels with silver finish, adding to the sportier stance from the blacked out details. This special edition of the BMW X3 will be available in two color options: Brooklyn Grey and Carbon Black.

Interiors

The black-spec treatment for the Shadow Edition carries through to the cabin as well which gets an all-black theme and Leather Vernasca upholstery, complemented by contrast blue stitching.

Other features offered with the BMW X3 M Sport include a panoramic sunroof, digital driver’s display, 3-zone automatic climate control, rear sunblinds, ambient lighting, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heads-up display and 16-speaker Harman Kardon Surround Sound system.

Safety kit includes six airbags, ABS, dynamic stability control, ISOFIX child seat mounts and blind spot detection with 360-view camera.

Accessories on Offer

Accessories on Offer Black Edition Package Carbon Edition Package M Performance Rear Spoiler Gear lever in carbon fibre M Side Strip in Black Scuff plates in carbon fibre M side logo in glossy black

These are further cosmetic enhancements available with the new BMW X3 M Sport Shadow Edition.

Powertrain

There are no changes under the hood and the X3 M Sport Shadow Edition gets the same 2-litre four-cylinder diesel engine which produces 190 PS of power and 400 Nm of torque, mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. Combined with the xDrive all-wheel-drive system, this India-spec diesel-engine X3 can get from 0 to 100 km in just 7.9 seconds with a top speed of 213 km/h.

Rivals

The BMW X3, in its diesel variants, competes against the likes of the Audi Q5 and Mercedes-Benz GLC. There is also a sporty X3 M40i variant priced at Rs 87.80 lakh (ex-showroom).

