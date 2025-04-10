Maruti Swift Overtakes Maruti Wagon R To Become The Best Selling Car In Compact And Midsize Hatchback Segment In March 2025

While Maruti Swift and Tata Tiago reported a positive growth in March 2025, the overall segment saw a decline in month-on-month sales

In March 2025, the Maruti Swift overtook the Maruti Wagon R to become the best-selling car in the compact and midsize hatchback segment. Most models witnessed a negative month-on-month (MoM) figure and the sales for the entire segment declined by nearly 5 percent. Here is a detailed look at the sales figures of the compact and midsize hatchback models in March 2025

Model March 2025 February 2025 March 2024 Maruti Swift 17,746 16,269 15,728 Maruti Wagon R 17,175 19,879 16,368 Tata Tiago (ICE+EV) 7,946 6,954 6,381 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios 4,990 4,940 5,034 Maruti Celerio 2,268 4,226 3,478 Maruti Ignis 1,990 2,394 2,788

Key Takeaways

The Maruti Swift took the first spot from its stablemate in March 2025. The model saw an MoM growth of 9 percent and a growth of almost 13 percent for the year-on-year (YoY) figure.

The Maruti Wagon R dropped to the second position and reported a negative MoM of nearly 14 percent. In terms of yearly figures, the hatchback witnessed a growth of 5 percent when compared to March 2024.

Tata Tiago retained its third spot from last month, although the hatchback saw a positive growth of 14 percent in March 2025. In terms of YoY figures, the carmaker reported a growth of 25 percent.

Hyundai dispatched slightly more than 4,900 units of the Grand i10 Nios. The carmaker witnessed a MoM growth and a YoY decline of 1 percent each.

Maruti dispatched slightly more than 2,200 units of the Celerio, marking a MoM decline of 46 percent, which is the highest on this list. It performed better in March 2024, where the carmaker sold slightly more than 3,400 units.

The Maruti Ignis came last on this list and had a sales figure of nearly 2,000 units, which saw a MoM decline of 21 percent. This marked a consecutive decline in sales figures for the Ignis.

