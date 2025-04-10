All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register
    English | हिंदी

    Maruti Swift Overtakes Maruti Wagon R To Become The Best Selling Car In Compact And Midsize Hatchback Segment In March 2025

    Published On Apr 10, 2025 06:01 PM By Kartik

    290 Views
    • Write a comment

    While Maruti Swift and Tata Tiago reported a positive growth in March 2025, the overall segment saw a decline in month-on-month sales

    In March 2025, the Maruti Swift overtook the Maruti Wagon R to become the best-selling car in the compact and midsize hatchback segment. Most models witnessed a negative month-on-month (MoM) figure and the sales for the entire segment declined by nearly 5 percent. Here is a detailed look at the sales figures of the compact and midsize hatchback models in March 2025 

    Model 

    March 2025 

    February 2025 

    March 2024 

    Maruti Swift 

    17,746

    16,269

    15,728

    Maruti Wagon R 

    17,175 

    19,879

    16,368 

    Tata Tiago (ICE+EV)

    7,946

    6,954

    6,381

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios 

    4,990

    4,940

    5,034

    Maruti Celerio  

    2,268

    4,226

    3,478

    Maruti Ignis 

    1,990

    2,394

    2,788

    Key Takeaways 

    Maruti Swift

    • The Maruti Swift took the first spot from its stablemate in March 2025. The model saw an MoM growth of 9 percent and a growth of almost 13 percent for the year-on-year (YoY) figure.

    Maruti Wagon R

    • The Maruti Wagon R dropped to the second position and reported a negative MoM of nearly 14 percent. In terms of yearly figures, the hatchback witnessed a growth of 5 percent when compared to March 2024.

    • Tata Tiago retained its third spot from last month, although the hatchback saw a positive growth of 14 percent in March 2025. In terms of YoY figures, the carmaker reported a growth of 25 percent. 

    • Hyundai dispatched slightly more than 4,900 units of the Grand i10 Nios. The carmaker witnessed a MoM growth and a YoY decline of 1 percent each. 

    Maruti Celerio

    • Maruti dispatched slightly more than 2,200 units of the Celerio, marking a MoM decline of 46 percent, which is the highest on this list. It performed better in March 2024, where the carmaker sold slightly more than 3,400 units.  

    • The Maruti Ignis came last on this list and had a sales figure of nearly 2,000 units, which saw a MoM decline of 21 percent. This marked a consecutive decline in sales figures for the Ignis. 

     

    Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

    Was this article helpful ?

    Write your Comment on Maruti Swift

    Explore similar cars

    Similar cars to compare & consider

    *Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi

    Car News

    • Trending News
    • Recent News

    Related News

    Trending Electric Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    Electric Car
    Upcoming Electric Cars

    All Brands

    View All Brands
    Home
    New Cars
    News
    Maruti Swift Overtakes Maruti Wagon R To Become The Best Selling Car In Compact And Midsize Hatchback Segment In March 2025
    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience