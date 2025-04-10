Maruti Swift Overtakes Maruti Wagon R To Become The Best Selling Car In Compact And Midsize Hatchback Segment In March 2025
Published On Apr 10, 2025 06:01 PM By Kartik
-
- Write a comment
While Maruti Swift and Tata Tiago reported a positive growth in March 2025, the overall segment saw a decline in month-on-month sales
In March 2025, the Maruti Swift overtook the Maruti Wagon R to become the best-selling car in the compact and midsize hatchback segment. Most models witnessed a negative month-on-month (MoM) figure and the sales for the entire segment declined by nearly 5 percent. Here is a detailed look at the sales figures of the compact and midsize hatchback models in March 2025
|
Model
|
March 2025
|
February 2025
|
March 2024
|
Maruti Swift
|
17,746
|
16,269
|
15,728
|
Maruti Wagon R
|
17,175
|
19,879
|
16,368
|
Tata Tiago (ICE+EV)
|
7,946
|
6,954
|
6,381
|
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
|
4,990
|
4,940
|
5,034
|
Maruti Celerio
|
2,268
|
4,226
|
3,478
|
Maruti Ignis
|
1,990
|
2,394
|
2,788
Key Takeaways
-
The Maruti Swift took the first spot from its stablemate in March 2025. The model saw an MoM growth of 9 percent and a growth of almost 13 percent for the year-on-year (YoY) figure.
-
The Maruti Wagon R dropped to the second position and reported a negative MoM of nearly 14 percent. In terms of yearly figures, the hatchback witnessed a growth of 5 percent when compared to March 2024.
-
Tata Tiago retained its third spot from last month, although the hatchback saw a positive growth of 14 percent in March 2025. In terms of YoY figures, the carmaker reported a growth of 25 percent.
-
Hyundai dispatched slightly more than 4,900 units of the Grand i10 Nios. The carmaker witnessed a MoM growth and a YoY decline of 1 percent each.
-
Maruti dispatched slightly more than 2,200 units of the Celerio, marking a MoM decline of 46 percent, which is the highest on this list. It performed better in March 2024, where the carmaker sold slightly more than 3,400 units.
-
The Maruti Ignis came last on this list and had a sales figure of nearly 2,000 units, which saw a MoM decline of 21 percent. This marked a consecutive decline in sales figures for the Ignis.
Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.