2025 Maruti Victoris: Your ULTIMATE BUYING Guide

The Maruti Victoris is the carmaker’s second compact SUV that will be sold exclusively via the Arena showroom

The Maruti Suzuki Victoris has debuted in India as the carmaker’s second compact SUV after the Grand Vitara. It comes with a sleek design, and a thoroughly upmarket interior with lots of premium features. It also features fuel efficient engine options including CNG and strong hybrid versions. While the price announcement is still sometime away, interested customers can book the Victoris either online or at your nearest Arena dealership.

To help you with your research and decision, here’s a comprehensive buying guide:

Maruti Victoris Unveil Report

The Maruti Victoris was unveiled on September 3. Missed tuning into the unveiling? Fret not as you can check out our in-depth reveal story of the 2025 Victoris by tapping on the link below:

How To Book A Maruti Victoris?

If you’re interested in the Maruti Victoris and want to put your name down for one, this report will help you. For added convenience, customers can book one either online or at an authorized Arena dealership. In addition to that, we have also noted down the booking amount and delivery timeline, details of which can be found here:

Maruti Victoris Image Gallery

There’s some time before the Maruti Victoris arrives at dealerships. However, if you want a closer look at the upcoming compact SUV, you can check out our in-depth image gallery giving you a clear look at the car inside out.

Maruti Victoris Bags A 5-Star Safety Rating From BNCAP

Safety has now become a key factor for customers while buying a new car. In this regard, the Victoris is reassuring as it has secured a 5-star safety rating from Bharat NCAP (BNCAP). Notably, it’s also the first Maruti car to come with Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems with adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assist. You can check out our in-depth decode of the crash test report below:

Maruti Victoris Claimed Fuel Efficiency Figures Detailed

Maruti cars are known for their fuel efficiency and the Victoris isn’t any different. Customers can choose from either a naturally aspirated petrol, CNG or a strong hybrid powertrain option, all of which offer some seriously good fuel efficiency. You can check out the powertrain-wise fuel efficiency numbers here:

Which Variant Of Maruti Victoris Offers What Feature?

One of the toughest decisions while choosing to buy a car is which variant to pick. With manufacturers offering customers plenty of options, choosing the right variant can become a head scratching task. To make life easier for you, we’ve detailed the variant-wise features of the Victoris in this report below:

New First Time Features For A Maruti In The Victoris

One area where the Maruti Victoris really shines is in the features department! In fact, it comes with a lot of equipment that is a first for a Maruti car. Keen to know what those features are? We have covered it in detail in this story:

Maruti Victoris Colour Options Image Gallery

After choosing the right variant, the next task for some car buyers is to pick the right colour. We at CarDekho have got it covered for you by offering our readers a detailed image gallery of the Victoris’ colour options. In addition to that, we have also explained if any colours of the Victoris are limited to a specific variant.

Popular Comparisons

Maruti Victoris vs Hyundai Creta In-depth Specifications Comparison

The Maruti Victoris slots in a segment which is currently dominated by the Hyundai Creta. However, with its premium styling and a lengthy features list, the Victoris does seem to be a threat to the segment-leader. If you want to see how the new Maruti SUV fares against the Creta, we have got you covered in this report:

Maruti Victoris vs Grand Vitara: Same Same Or Different?

With the introduction of the Victoris, Maruti Suzuki now offers customers two compact SUVs along with the Grand Vitara. And if you’re in the market looking specifically for a Maruti compact SUV, then it’s definitely a tough task to pick the right one. If you’re confused to choose the right one, fret not as we have given you an in-depth comparison between both the Maruti SUVs here:

Maruti Victoris vs Maruti Brezza: Cross Segment Comparison!

While not direct rivals, we definitely do believe that the higher-end variants of the Brezza will collide with the Victoris when it comes to pricing. Hence, this comparison. You can find out which one is better by tapping the link below to read our in-depth story:

Which Maruti SUV Is The Ultimate One – The Brezza, Grand Vitara Or The Upcoming Victoris?

There is no doubt that the Maruti Brezza and Maruti Grand Vitara are well-sorted vehicles. But with the introduction of the Victoris, we wanted to find out which is the ultimate Maruti SUV. And to read this exciting comparison, you can tap the link below:

Maruti Victoris Base Variant Details and Images

Most base variants of cars come with just the bare minimum features. However, the Victoris aims to differentiate itself by packing in some feel-good elements for customers, giving it an upper hand. To know what the base variant of the Maruti Victoris comes packing with, check out our detailed report here:

Watch this space as we'd be constantly updating this story with fresh details to help your car buying journey. Stay tuned!