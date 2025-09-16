Maruti Victoris ADAS NOT Available With Hybrid Powertrain

Maruti is offering this safety tech only with the naturally aspirated petrol engine paired with the 6-speed automatic transmission

The Maruti Victoris has been launched in India, with prices starting from Rs 10.5 lakh (ex-showroom). Apart from its sleek exterior and upmarket interior, the Victoris debuts a handful of first-time features for a Maruti car, including level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

However, there is a catch if you want this safety tech in your Victoris.

Maruti Victoris ADAS: Only Limited To One Engine Option

Like most other cars, ADAS in the Maruti Victoris is limited to the higher-end ZXi and ZXi (O) variants. That said, the catch is the fact that this tech is offered only with the naturally aspirated petrol engine, paired with the 6-speed automatic transmission. If you had your eyes on any other powertrain, including the strong-hybrid option, then you don’t get ADAS in your Victoris.

Considering that this is a first-time feature for a Maruti, we feel that it should have been offered with the strong-hybrid option as well, even though it would drive up the prices by a notable margin.

Maruti Victoris ADAS Explained

The Maruti Victoris’ ADAS suite is a level-2 system and uses a radar and camera to scan the road ahead. It comes with features such as adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, forward collision avoidance assist and blind spot monitoring system.

How does the Victoris’ ADAS work in our road conditions? Stay tuned to CarDekho as we will bring you a detailed first drive review on September 19.

Maruti Victoris: Other Features Onboard

Some of the top features onboard the Maruti Victoris include a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, automatic climate control, a wireless phone charger, an 8-speaker Infinity sound system, 64-colour ambient lighting, a powered tailgate, ventilated front seats and an 8-way powered driver’s seat.

Apart from ADAS, passenger safety is taken care of by 6 airbags (as standard), ABS with EBD, front and rear parking sensors, electronic stability control (ESC), a 360-degree camera and electronic parking brake with auto hold.

Maruti Victoris: Powertrain Options

Maruti offers the Victoris with three powertrain options, details of which are as follows:

Engine 1.5-litre mild hybrid petrol engine 1.5-litre strong hybrid engine 1.5-litre CNG option Power 103 PS 116 PS (combined) 88 PS Torque 137 Nm 141 Nm (Hybrid) 121.5 Nm Transmission^ 5-speed MT / 6-speed AT e-CVT 5-speed MT Drivetrain* FWD / AWD (AT only) FWD FWD

^eCVT = Electronic continuously variable automatic transmission, AT = Torque converter automatic transmission; *FWD = Front-wheel-drive, AWD = All-wheel-drive

Maruti Victoris: Price And Rivals

Prices of the Maruti Victoris range between Rs 10.5 lakh and Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This puts it in contention with the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, VW Taigun and Skoda Kushaq.