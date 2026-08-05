Tata Punch Crosses 8 Lakh Sales Milestone!

One of the top 5 selling cars in India has just crossed the 8 lakh production mark. The Tata Punch, since being launched in 2021, and the Punch EV, having joined later in 2024, together have been one of the fastest-selling cars in the country. The mini SUV is known for its practicality, features and its value-for-money proposition.

The Punch In Sales Crossing 8 Lakh Units

The Tata Punch was launched back in October 2021 with a starting price of Rs 5.49 lakh. Fast forward to January 2026, the Punch receives a facelift with a starting price of the Punch has gone up to Rs 5.69 lakh, which is just a Rs 20,000 jump in the starting price in 5 years. But with updated safety features and engine options.

Over the years, the Punch has sold over 8 lakh units, making it one of the best-selling micro SUVs in the country and one of the fastest cars to reach the sales mark in just 5 years.

The Punch has also been available in an EV form, making it among the top budget EV options in the segment. Offering a claimed range of around 350km, it also makes sense for people using the car for intra-city commutes and for weekend drives.

This speaks to the Punch’s strength as a product. The versatility of the product has proven itself in the city and in rural areas. It is a practical product for both youngsters who are learning to drive and older people who are looking for a comfortable and ergonomic way to travel. Though it doesn’t appeal much to enthusiasts, what matters more is the appeal it has proven to have among the masses.

Tata Punch And Punch EV: Overview

One of the strengths of the Punch is the design. For the money, this is among the most substantial-looking cars and ticks the box for many who want an SUV-looking car for a tight budget. The Punch and the Punch EV share the same shape but have different faces to differentiate the two. The Punch EV and ICE, though being compact, carry a clean and premium look at the front thanks to the slim DRLs, large bumpers and the LED headlamps on either corner, accentuating the fascia.

The side profile looks like a grown-up tall-boy hatchback but in a good way. The thick black body cladding on the bottom make it look less bulbous and more purposeful in design. The dual-tone 16-inch alloy wheels, shark-fin antenna, the hidden door handle for the rear doors and the subtle integrated roof spoiler give the Punch a premium look. Also note that the doors on the Punch also open all the way to 90 degrees, making it super practical to get in and out of. The rear end of the Punch carries a distinct look thanks to the tail lamps being a LED light bar and the large black bumper which again helps with the proportions of the car overall. The bootlid is designed smartly, integrating the Punch and Punch EV branding.

The Tata Punch, in typical Tata fashion, packs in a good number of features to make sure the customer sees a tangible value for their money spent on it. Said features include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, ventilated front seats, wireless charger, a sunroof and connected car technology.

Safety includes 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, 360-degree camera, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and also a 5-star BNCAP rated crash test rating.

The Punch comes in 3 engine options: a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with CNG and a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine, which was introduced in the recently launched facelift.

Powertrain figures are as follows:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre petrol with CNG 1.2-litre turbo petrol Power 88 PS 73.5 PS 120 PS Torque 115 Nm 103 Nm 170 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT/ 5-speed AMT* 5-speed MT/ 5-speed AMT (New) 6-speed manual

MT - Manual Transmission / AMT - Automated Manual Transmission

Meanwhile, the Punch EV comes with two battery pack options. A smaller 30 kWh and a 40 kWh battery pack. Drivetrain specifications of the Punch EV are as follows.

Battery Pack 30 kWh 40 kWh Power 88 PS 129 PS Torque 154 Nm 154 Nm Claimed range(MIDC part I+II) 365 km-375 km 468 km

Price And Rivals

The Tata Punch’s prices start at Rs 5.69 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards for the ICE and Rs 9.69 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards for the Punch EV.

The Punch goes against the likes of the Hyundai Exter, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, and the Maruti Suzuki Fronx.

Meanwhile the Punch EV goes against the Citroen eC3 and MG Comet EV. However, on the upper end, the Punch EV can also be an alternative to the Tata Nexon EV, Mahindra XUV 3XO EV and MG Windsor EV.

CarDekho Says…

The Tata Punch is among the strongest products in the Tata portfolio. This model fits into the needs of many people who are either looking for their first car, a city-only car, old people looking for an ergonomic and comfortable car, someone looking for a compact family car with a good safety rating, someone looking for an SUV for a tight budget, and people looking for good value for money packed with features.

However, if Tata could manage their quality control and service to the level of the more established players, this could be among the top recommendable products.