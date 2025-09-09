Maruti Victoris vs Kia Seltos: Which Is The Better Compact SUV?

While both Maruti Victoris and Kia Seltos are tech-loaded, they both come with distinct powertrain options catering to varied driving needs

The Maruti Victoris is the latest entrant into the compact SUV space in India. While the prices are yet to be announced, Maruti has already revealed all other features and specifications of the SUV. Let’s see how the newly unveiled Victoris stacks up against one of its direct rivals, the Kia Seltos, in terms of specifications and features on paper.

Dimensions

Dimensions Maruti Victoris Kia Seltos Difference Length 4360 mm 4365 mm (-) 5 mm Width 1795 mm 1800 mm (-) 5 mm Height 1655 mm 1645 mm + 10 mm Wheelbase 2600 mm 2610 mm (-) 10 mm

The Kia Seltos is both longer and wider than the Maruti Victoris by 5 mm. Hence, the Seltos also has a 10 mm longer wheelbase than that of the Maruti SUV.

However, the Victoris is 10 mm taller than the Seltos.

When it comes to the cargo area, the Seltos’s boot can accommodate up to 433 litres of luggage. Maruti hasn’t provided boot space figures for its SUV.

Maruti also offers the Victoris SUV with an optional CNG powertrain. It has an underbody CNG tank that does not hamper the boot space.

Powertrain

Specifications Maruti Victoris Kia Seltos Engine 1.5-litre mild hybrid petrol engine 1.5-litre strong hybrid engine 1.5-litre petrol+CNG option 1.5-litre naturally aspirated (NA) petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 103 PS 116 PS (combined) 88 PS 115 PS 160 PS 116 PS Torque 139 Nm 141 Nm 121.5 Nm 144 Nm 253 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 6-speed AT e-CVT 5-speed MT 6-speed MT, CVT 6-speed iMT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT Drivetrain Front-wheel-drive, All-wheel-drive (AT Only) Front-wheel-drive Front-wheel-drive Front-wheel-drive Front-wheel-drive Front-wheel-drive

AT - Torque converter automatic transmission

e-CVT = Electronic continuously variable automatic transmission

iMT - Manual transmission without clutch pedal

DCT - Dual clutch automatic transmission

Comparing the naturally aspirated petrol variants, the Seltos makes 12 PS and 5 Nm more than the Victoris.

Note that Maruti is offering the Victoris mild-hybrid petrol with either a 5-speed MT or a 6-speed AT, whereas the Seltos’ NA petrol engine comes paired with either a 6-speed MT or a CVT automatic gearbox.

Additionally, Maruti also offers the Victoris with a strong-hybrid powertrain option, which makes 116 PS, almost the same as the Seltos NA petrol. However, the Victroris strong-hybrid has an impressive claimed fuel efficiency of 28.65 kmpl.

If you are looking for performance, the Kia Seltos is also being offered with the option of a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol which makes 160 PS. It comes with either a 6-speed iMT or a 7-speed DCT.

Kia is also offering the Seltos with a 1.5-litre diesel engine (116 PS and 250 Nm) paired with either a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT.

Unlike the Seltos, the mild-hybrid automatic variant of the Maruti Victoris can also be had with an optional AWD drivetrain. The Seltos, on the other hand, only comes with a front-wheel-drive configuration.

Features

Features Maruti Victoris Kia Seltos Exterior Auto-LED projector headlights with follow-me-home function

Pixel-type connected LED DRLs

LED fog lights

Connected LED tail lights

Dual-tone 17-inch alloy wheels

Roof rails

Silver front and rear skid plates

Roof-mounted spoiler

Shark-fin antenna Auto-LED projector headlights with follow-me-home function

LED DRLs

LED fog lights

Connected LED tail lights

18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Roof rails

Silver front and rear skid plates

Roof-mounted spoiler

Shark-fin antenna Interior Black and Ivory dual-tone cabin theme

Black and ivory leatherette seats

Leatherette wrapped steering wheel

64-colour ambient lighting

Front footwell lighting

Sunglass holder

Adjustable headrests for all seats

60:40 split-folding rear seats

Front centre armrest with storage space

Rear centre armrest with cupholders Dual-tone cabin theme (based on variant chosen)

Leatherette seat upholstery

Leatherette wrapped steering wheel

Ambient lighting

Metallic pedals

Sunglass holder

Adjustable headrests for all seats

Sunblinds for rear seats

60:40 split-folding rear seats

Front centre armrest with storage space

Rear centre armrest with cupholders Comfort And Convenience 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

Auto AC with rear AC vents

Ventilated front seats

8-way powered driver’s seat

Powered tailgate

Panoramic sunroof

Wireless phone charger with cooling pad

Type A and Type C USB ports at the front

Type C USB ports for rear passengers

Head-up display

Air purifier

Engine start/stop button

Electrically adjustable and auto-fold ORVMs

Cruise control

Multi-drive modes - Eco, Normal, Sport (Strong-hybrid only)

Multi-terrain modes - Snow, Sport, Lock and Auto (AWD only)

Paddle shifter (Automatic Only)

Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel

Auto-dimming IRVM 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

Dual-zone AC

Ventilated front seats

8-way powered driver’s seat

Panoramic sunroof

Wireless phone charger with cooling pad

Type C USB ports for front and rear passengers

Type A USB ports for the front row

Head-up display

Air purifier

Engine start/stop button

Smart key with remote engine start

Electrically adjustable and auto-fold ORVMs

Cruise control

Multi-drive modes - Eco, Normal, Sport

Multi-terrain modes -

Sand, Mud, Snow

Paddle shifter (Automatic only)

Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel

Auto-dimming IRVM

Dashcam with dual camera Infotainment 10.1-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

8-speaker Infinity sound system with subwoofer

Dolby Atmos surround sound system

Alexa connectivity

Connected car tech 10.25-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

8-speaker Bose sound system

Connected car tech Safety 6 airbags (as standard)

360-degree camera

ABS with EBD

All-wheel disc brakes

Electronic stability control (ESC)

Front and rear parking sensors

Hill-hold assist

Hill descent control (AWD)

Rear defogger

Rear wiper and washer

Electronic parking brake with auto-hold (Automatic only)

3-point seatbelt for all seats

Seatbelt reminder for all seats

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Level 2 ADAS

ISOFIX child seat anchorages 6 airbags (as standard)

360-degree camera

ABS with EBD

All-wheel disc brakes

Electronic stability control (ESC)

Front and rear parking sensors

Hill-hold assist

Rear defogger

Rear wiper and washer

Electronic parking brake with auto-hold (Automatic only)

3-point seatbelt for all seats

Seatbelt reminder for all seats

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Level 2 ADAS

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

Both Maruti Victoris and Kia Seltos are loaded to the brim with features. However, the Seltos looks more sophisticated from the inside thanks to its integrated curved display setup.

Features on board both the SUVs include a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, an 8-speaker brand sound system, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, an 8-way powered driver’s seat, and multi-drive and multi-terrain modes.

However, the Seltos additionally comes with sunblinds for rear seats, dual-zone AC, smart key with remote engine start, and a dashcam with dual camera. All of these are not available in the Maruti Victoris.

While both SUVs get branded 8-speaker sound systems, the Victoris is additionally equipped with a subwoofer and Dolby Atmos surround sound, which would provide an enhanced acoustic experience compared to that in the Seltos.

In terms of safety, both SUVs get 6 airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, all-wheel disc brakes, an electronic parking brake, and level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

If you choose the AWD variant of the Victoris, you also get hill descent control which is unavailable on the Seltos.

Price

Maruti Victoris Kia Seltos Rs 9.75 lakh to Rs 20 lakh (expected) Rs 11.19 lakh to Rs 20.56 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom

The Maruti Victoris is expected to undercut the Kia Seltos in both base-spec and higher-spec variants, in terms of prices. However, do note that Maruti will retain the Victoris compact SUV via its Arena chain of dealerships.

Final Takeaway

It’s clear that both the Maruti Victoris and Kia Seltos are neck and neck in terms of specifications and features. Both SUVs pack in all the bells and whistles, including dual digital screens, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, branded audio systems, and Level 2 ADAS. However, the Seltos still edges ahead with more premium comfort and convenience features, such as rear window sunshades, dual-zone AC, and a smart key with remote engine start.

It all boils down to the powertrain options, where both SUVs cater to specific needs. The Victoris offers mild-hybrid petrol, CNG, and strong-hybrid choices, whereas the Seltos comes with naturally aspirated petrol, turbo-petrol, and diesel engine options. Unlike the Seltos, the Victoris also offers an optional AWD with its automatic transmission. If you’re looking for performance or a feature-loaded diesel SUV, the Seltos is the better choice. However, if saving money and owning an efficient petrol SUV are your priorities, the Maruti Victoris is definitely worth waiting for.

