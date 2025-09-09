All
    Maruti Victoris vs Kia Seltos: Which Is The Better Compact SUV?

    Published On Sep 09, 2025 08:01 AM By Shreyash

    4.8K Views
    While both Maruti Victoris and Kia Seltos are tech-loaded, they both come with distinct powertrain options catering to varied driving needs

    The Maruti Victoris is the latest entrant into the compact SUV space in India. While the prices are yet to be announced, Maruti has already revealed all other features and specifications of the SUV. Let’s see how the newly unveiled Victoris stacks up against one of its direct rivals, the Kia Seltos, in terms of specifications and features on paper.

    Dimensions

    Maruti Victoris side profile
    Kia Seltos side profile

    Dimensions

    Maruti Victoris

    Kia Seltos

    Difference

    Length

    4360 mm

    4365 mm

    (-) 5 mm

    Width

    1795 mm

    1800 mm

    (-) 5 mm

    Height

    1655 mm

    1645 mm

    + 10 mm

    Wheelbase

    2600 mm

    2610 mm

    (-) 10 mm
    • The Kia Seltos is both longer and wider than the Maruti Victoris by 5 mm. Hence, the Seltos also has a 10 mm longer wheelbase than that of the Maruti SUV.

    • However, the Victoris is 10 mm taller than the Seltos.

    • When it comes to the cargo area, the Seltos’s boot can accommodate up to 433 litres of luggage. Maruti hasn’t provided boot space figures for its SUV.

    • Maruti also offers the Victoris SUV with an optional CNG powertrain. It has an underbody CNG tank that does not hamper the boot space.

    Powertrain

    Maruti Victoris engine
    Kia Seltos NA petrol engine bay

    Specifications

    Maruti Victoris

    Kia Seltos

    Engine

    1.5-litre mild hybrid petrol engine

    1.5-litre strong hybrid engine

    1.5-litre petrol+CNG option

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated (NA) petrol

    1.5-litre turbo-petrol

    1.5-litre diesel

    Power 

    103 PS

    116 PS (combined)

    88 PS

    115 PS

    160 PS

    116 PS

    Torque

    139 Nm

    141 Nm

    121.5 Nm

    144 Nm

    253 Nm

    250 Nm

    Transmission

    5-speed MT, 6-speed AT

    e-CVT

    5-speed MT

    6-speed MT, CVT

    6-speed iMT, 7-speed DCT

    6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

    Drivetrain

    Front-wheel-drive, All-wheel-drive (AT Only)

    Front-wheel-drive

    Front-wheel-drive

    Front-wheel-drive

    Front-wheel-drive

    Front-wheel-drive

    AT - Torque converter automatic transmission 

    e-CVT = Electronic continuously variable automatic transmission

    iMT - Manual transmission without clutch pedal

    DCT - Dual clutch automatic transmission

    • Comparing the naturally aspirated petrol variants, the Seltos makes 12 PS and 5 Nm more than the Victoris.

    • Note that Maruti is offering the Victoris mild-hybrid petrol with either a 5-speed MT or a 6-speed AT, whereas the Seltos’ NA petrol engine comes paired with either a 6-speed MT or a CVT automatic gearbox.

    • Additionally, Maruti also offers the Victoris with a strong-hybrid powertrain option, which makes 116 PS, almost the same as the Seltos NA petrol. However, the Victroris strong-hybrid has an impressive claimed fuel efficiency of 28.65 kmpl.

    • If you are looking for performance, the Kia Seltos is also being offered with the option of a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol which makes 160 PS. It comes with either a 6-speed iMT or a 7-speed DCT.

    • Kia is also offering the Seltos with a 1.5-litre diesel engine (116 PS and 250 Nm) paired with either a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT.

    • Unlike the Seltos, the mild-hybrid automatic variant of the Maruti Victoris can also be had with an optional AWD drivetrain. The Seltos, on the other hand, only comes with a front-wheel-drive configuration.

    Features

    Maruti Victoris dashboard

    Features

    Maruti Victoris

    Kia Seltos

    Exterior

    • Auto-LED projector headlights with follow-me-home function

    • Pixel-type connected LED DRLs

    • LED fog lights

    • Connected LED tail lights

    • Dual-tone 17-inch alloy wheels

    • Roof rails

    • Silver front and rear skid plates

    • Roof-mounted spoiler

    • Shark-fin antenna

    • Auto-LED projector headlights with follow-me-home function

    • LED DRLs

    • LED fog lights

    • Connected LED tail lights

    • 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

    • Roof rails

    • Silver front and rear skid plates

    • Roof-mounted spoiler

    • Shark-fin antenna

    Interior

    • Black and Ivory dual-tone cabin theme

    • Black and ivory leatherette seats

    • Leatherette wrapped steering wheel

    • 64-colour ambient lighting

    • Front footwell lighting

    • Sunglass holder

    • Adjustable headrests for all seats

    • 60:40 split-folding rear seats

    • Front centre armrest with storage space

    • Rear centre armrest with cupholders

    • Dual-tone cabin theme (based on variant chosen)

    • Leatherette seat upholstery

    • Leatherette wrapped steering wheel

    • Ambient lighting

    • Metallic pedals

    • Sunglass holder

    • Adjustable headrests for all seats

    • Sunblinds for rear seats

    • 60:40 split-folding rear seats

    • Front centre armrest with storage space

    • Rear centre armrest with cupholders

    Comfort And Convenience

    • 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

    • Auto AC with rear AC vents

    • Ventilated front seats

    • 8-way powered driver’s seat

    • Powered tailgate

    • Panoramic sunroof

    • Wireless phone charger with cooling pad

    • Type A and Type C USB ports at the front

    • Type C USB ports for rear passengers

    • Head-up display

    • Air purifier

    • Engine start/stop button

    • Electrically adjustable and auto-fold ORVMs

    • Cruise control

    • Multi-drive modes - Eco, Normal, Sport (Strong-hybrid only)

    • Multi-terrain modes - Snow, Sport, Lock and Auto (AWD only)

    • Paddle shifter (Automatic Only)

    • Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel

    • Auto-dimming IRVM

    • 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

    • Dual-zone AC

    • Ventilated front seats

    • 8-way powered driver’s seat

    • Panoramic sunroof

    • Wireless phone charger with cooling pad

    • Type C USB ports for front and rear passengers

    • Type A USB ports for the front row

    • Head-up display

    • Air purifier

    • Engine start/stop button

    • Smart key with remote engine start

    • Electrically adjustable and auto-fold ORVMs

    • Cruise control

    • Multi-drive modes - Eco, Normal, Sport

    • Multi-terrain modes - 

    • Sand, Mud, Snow

    • Paddle shifter (Automatic only)

    • Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel

    • Auto-dimming IRVM

    • Dashcam with dual camera

    Infotainment

    • 10.1-inch touchscreen

    • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

    • 8-speaker Infinity sound system with subwoofer

    • Dolby Atmos surround sound system

    • Alexa connectivity

    • Connected car tech

    • 10.25-inch touchscreen

    • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

    • 8-speaker Bose sound system

    • Connected car tech

    Safety

    • 6 airbags (as standard)

    • 360-degree camera

    • ABS with EBD

    • All-wheel disc brakes

    • Electronic stability control (ESC)

    • Front and rear parking sensors

    • Hill-hold assist

    • Hill descent control (AWD)

    • Rear defogger

    • Rear wiper and washer

    • Electronic parking brake with auto-hold (Automatic only)

    • 3-point seatbelt for all seats

    • Seatbelt reminder for all seats

    • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

    • Level 2 ADAS

    • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

    • 6 airbags (as standard)

    • 360-degree camera

    • ABS with EBD

    • All-wheel disc brakes

    • Electronic stability control (ESC)

    • Front and rear parking sensors

    • Hill-hold assist

    • Rear defogger

    • Rear wiper and washer

    • Electronic parking brake with auto-hold (Automatic only)

    • 3-point seatbelt for all seats

    • Seatbelt reminder for all seats

    • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

    • Level 2 ADAS

    • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

    • Both Maruti Victoris and Kia Seltos are loaded to the brim with features. However, the Seltos looks more sophisticated from the inside thanks to its integrated curved display setup.

    • Features on board both the SUVs include a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, an 8-speaker brand sound system, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, an 8-way powered driver’s seat, and multi-drive and multi-terrain modes.

    • However, the Seltos additionally comes with sunblinds for rear seats, dual-zone AC, smart key with remote engine start, and a dashcam with dual camera. All of these are not available in the Maruti Victoris.

    • While both SUVs get branded 8-speaker sound systems, the Victoris is additionally equipped with a subwoofer and Dolby Atmos surround sound, which would provide an enhanced acoustic experience compared to that in the Seltos.

    • In terms of safety, both SUVs get 6 airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, all-wheel disc brakes, an electronic parking brake, and level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

    • If you choose the AWD variant of the Victoris, you also get hill descent control which is unavailable on the Seltos.

    Price

    Maruti Victoris front view

    Maruti Victoris

    Kia Seltos

    Rs 9.75 lakh to Rs 20 lakh (expected)

    Rs 11.19 lakh to Rs 20.56 lakh

    All prices are ex-showroom

    The Maruti Victoris is expected to undercut the Kia Seltos in both base-spec and higher-spec variants, in terms of prices. However, do note that Maruti will retain the Victoris compact SUV via its Arena chain of dealerships. 

    Final Takeaway

    Maruti Victoris rear

    It’s clear that both the Maruti Victoris and Kia Seltos are neck and neck in terms of specifications and features. Both SUVs pack in all the bells and whistles, including dual digital screens, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, branded audio systems, and Level 2 ADAS. However, the Seltos still edges ahead with more premium comfort and convenience features, such as rear window sunshades, dual-zone AC, and a smart key with remote engine start.

    Kia Seltos rear three quarters

    It all boils down to the powertrain options, where both SUVs cater to specific needs. The Victoris offers mild-hybrid petrol, CNG, and strong-hybrid choices, whereas the Seltos comes with naturally aspirated petrol, turbo-petrol, and diesel engine options. Unlike the Seltos, the Victoris also offers an optional AWD with its automatic transmission. If you’re looking for performance or a feature-loaded diesel SUV, the Seltos is the better choice. However, if saving money and owning an efficient petrol SUV are your priorities, the Maruti Victoris is definitely worth waiting for.

