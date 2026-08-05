2026 Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift Launched At Rs 13.69 Lakh

Mahindra has launched the Scorpio N facelift today, with updated styling cues, added features and a slightly revised dashboard as well. While there aren’t any changes under the hood, it continues to retain its powerful engines and rugged underpinnings that have made the SUV one of Mahindra’s bestselling models. Let’s take a look at what it offers:

Variants & Pricing

The new Scorpio N is available in a choice of 7 variants: Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8S, Z8, Z8T and Z8L. Here is the detailed pricelist of the updated SUV:

Variant Petrol Diesel MT AT MT AT MT 4WD AT 4WD Z2 Rs 13.69 lakh - Rs 14.19 lakh - - - Z4 Rs 15.57 lakh Rs 17.16 lakh Rs 16.12 lakh Rs 17.68 lakh Rs 18.03 lakh - Z6 - - Rs 17.17 lakh Rs 18.82 lakh - - Z8S Rs 17.79 lakh Rs 19.26 lakh Rs 18.79 lakh Rs 19.89 lakh - - Z8 - - Rs 19.86 lakh Rs 21.41 lakh - - Z8T Rs 20.38 lakh Rs 21.75 lakh Rs 20.65 lakh Rs 22.25 lakh Rs 22.86 lakh Rs 24.39 lakh Z8L (7-seater) Rs 21.31 lakh Rs 22.87 lakh Rs 21.99 lakh Rs 23.49 lakh Rs 24.25 lakh Rs 25.49 lakh Z8L (6-seater) Rs 21.69 lakh Rs 23.05 lakh Rs 22.47 lakh Rs 23.80 lakh - -

All prices ex-showroom, pan-India

Exterior

This facelift of the Scorpio N gets a minor cosmetic tweak for some freshness.

Up front you still get to see the chunky proportions, with large dual-pod LED headlamps, a black grille with vertical chrome slats, and black fog lamp surrounds which also house the ‘C-shaped’ LED DRLs.

In profile is where you will see the only change, which is a new five-spoke design for the 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Besides this, it retains its tall and bulky silhouette that gives it immense road presence.

There are no changes to the rear-end styling as well, and elements include the signature tall LED taillamps, sharkfin antenna, generous bumper cladding and a silver skid plate.

How To Identify The Facelift: Besides the new alloy wheels, there’s almost no way to distinguish this facelift from the older version.

Colour Options

The new Scorpio N is available with a revised colour palette, that gives you 5 options to choose from:

Galaxy Grey (NEW)

Oceanic (NEW)

Everest White

Deep Forest

Stealth Black

Interior

Inside, the Scorpio N now looks more premium with a reworked dashboard design.

Unlike the pre-facelift car, you now get a larger ‘floating’ touchscreen with slim AC vents placed below. There is also a new silver insert on the centre console.

You also get to see a new digital instrument cluster, and a panoramic sunroof to elevate the in-cabin feel.

Otherwise, the SUV remains exactly as it was before, with a dual-tone black and brown colour theme, a spacious cabin and a third row of seats that can be folded away when not in use.

Boot Space

Mahindra claims that with the third row of seats folded down, the Scorpio N will offer 768 litres of boot space.

Features & Safety

When it comes to comfort and conveniences, the new Scorpio N adds features like a panoramic sunroof (replaces single-pane unit on outgoing car), a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and 65W USB Type-C charging ports up front.

You also have existing equipment such as dual-zone climate control, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ventilated front seats, 6-way power-adjustable driver seat, connected car technology, a 12-speaker Sony sound system and a wireless phone charger with active cooling. Check which variant gets what features in our detailed variants explained report.

A key safety feature, which is the 540-degree surround view camera, has now been added.

Other safety equipment on offer includes 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems), hill descent control (HDC), front and rear parking sensors, auto-dimming IRVM, electronic parking brake (EPB) and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Powertrains

Under the hood, the Scorpio N remains powered by a choice of 2-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines as before. Here are the detailed specifications of these powertrains:

Engine 2-litre mStallion turbo-petrol 2.2-litre mHawk diesel Power 203 PS 175 PS Torque Up to 380 Nm Up to 400 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/6-speed AT 6-speed MT/6-speed AT Drivetrain RWD RWD/4WD

MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter)

RWD- Rear-wheel drive, 4WD- Four-wheel drive

Rivals

The Scorpio N has only one rival in the form of its sibling, the Thar Roxx. But it can also be considered against monocoque SUVs such as the Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV 7XO, Hyundai Alcazar and the MG Hector.