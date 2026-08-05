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    2026 Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift Launched At Rs 13.69 Lakh

    Though not major, this facelift does help the Scorpio N become a lot more contemporary

    Ved
    Ved
    Published On Aug 05, 2026 19:41 IST
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    Published OnAug 05, 2026 13:40 IST
    Last Updated OnAug 05, 2026 19:41 IST
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    Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift

    Mahindra has launched the Scorpio N facelift today, with updated styling cues, added features and a slightly revised dashboard as well. While there aren’t any changes under the hood, it continues to retain its powerful engines and rugged underpinnings that have made the SUV one of Mahindra’s bestselling models. Let’s take a look at what it offers:

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    Variants & Pricing

    The new Scorpio N is available in a choice of 7 variants: Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8S, Z8, Z8T and Z8L. Here is the detailed pricelist of the updated SUV: 

    Variant

    Petrol

    Diesel

    MT

    AT

    MT

    AT

    MT 4WD

    AT 4WD

    Z2

    Rs 13.69  lakh

    -

    Rs 14.19 lakh

    -

    -

    -

    Z4

    Rs 15.57 lakh

    Rs 17.16 lakh

    Rs 16.12 lakh

    Rs 17.68 lakh

    Rs 18.03 lakh

    -

    Z6

    -

    -

    Rs 17.17 lakh

    Rs 18.82 lakh

    -

    -

    Z8S

    Rs 17.79 lakh

    Rs 19.26 lakh

    Rs 18.79 lakh

    Rs 19.89 lakh

    -

    -

    Z8

    -

    -

    Rs 19.86 lakh

    Rs 21.41 lakh

    -

    -

    Z8T

    Rs 20.38 lakh

    Rs 21.75 lakh

    Rs 20.65 lakh

    Rs 22.25 lakh

    Rs 22.86 lakh

    Rs 24.39 lakh

    Z8L (7-seater)

    Rs 21.31 lakh

    Rs 22.87 lakh

    Rs 21.99 lakh

    Rs 23.49 lakh

    Rs 24.25 lakh

    Rs 25.49 lakh

    Z8L (6-seater)

    Rs 21.69 lakh

    Rs 23.05 lakh

    Rs 22.47 lakh

    Rs 23.80 lakh

    -

    -

    All prices ex-showroom, pan-India

    Exterior

    • This facelift of the Scorpio N gets a minor cosmetic tweak for some freshness.

    • Up front you still get to see the chunky proportions, with large dual-pod LED headlamps, a black grille with vertical chrome slats, and black fog lamp surrounds which also house the ‘C-shaped’ LED DRLs.

    Mahindra Scorpio N

    • In profile is where you will see the only change, which is a new five-spoke design for the 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. 

    Mahindra Scorpio N

    • Besides this, it retains its tall and bulky silhouette that gives it immense road presence.

    • There are no changes to the rear-end styling as well, and elements include the signature tall LED taillamps, sharkfin antenna, generous bumper cladding and a silver skid plate.

    Mahindra Scorpio N

    How To Identify The Facelift:

    Besides the new alloy wheels, there’s almost no way to distinguish this facelift from the older version. 

    Colour Options

    The new Scorpio N is available with a revised colour palette, that gives you 5 options to choose from:

    • Galaxy Grey (NEW)

    • Oceanic (NEW)

    • Everest White

    • Deep Forest

    • Stealth Black

    Interior

    • Inside, the Scorpio N now looks more premium with a reworked dashboard design.

    Mahindra Scorpio N

    • Unlike the pre-facelift car, you now get a larger ‘floating’ touchscreen with slim AC vents placed below. There is also a new silver insert on the centre console.

    • You also get to see a new digital instrument cluster, and a panoramic sunroof to elevate the in-cabin feel.

    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N

    • Otherwise, the SUV remains exactly as it was before, with a dual-tone black and brown colour theme, a spacious cabin and a third row of seats that can be folded away when not in use. 

    Boot Space

    Mahindra claims that with the third row of seats folded down, the Scorpio N will offer 768 litres of boot space.

    Features & Safety

    • When it comes to comfort and conveniences, the new Scorpio N adds features like a panoramic sunroof (replaces single-pane unit on outgoing car), a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and 65W USB Type-C charging ports up front.

    Mahindra Scorpio N

    •  You also have existing equipment such as dual-zone climate control, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ventilated front seats, 6-way power-adjustable driver seat, connected car technology, a 12-speaker Sony sound system and a wireless phone charger with active cooling. Check which variant gets what features in our detailed variants explained report

    • A key safety feature, which is the 540-degree surround view camera, has now been added.

    Mahindra Scorpio N

    • Other safety equipment on offer includes 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems), hill descent control (HDC), front and rear parking sensors, auto-dimming IRVM, electronic parking brake (EPB) and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

    Powertrains

    Under the hood, the Scorpio N remains powered by a choice of 2-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines as before. Here are the detailed specifications of these powertrains:

    Engine

    2-litre mStallion turbo-petrol

    2.2-litre mHawk diesel

    Power

    203 PS

    175 PS

    Torque

    Up to 380 Nm

    Up to 400 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed MT/6-speed AT

    6-speed MT/6-speed AT

    Drivetrain

    RWD

    RWD/4WD

    MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter)

    RWD- Rear-wheel drive, 4WD- Four-wheel drive

    Rivals

    The Scorpio N has only one rival in the form of its sibling, the Thar Roxx. But it can also be considered against monocoque SUVs such as the Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV 7XO, Hyundai Alcazar and the MG Hector.

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    Ved
    Ved
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    Ved Kulkarni is a Correspondent with CarDekho Group, and an automotive journalist with over 5 years of experience under his belt covering cars, motorcycles, mobility solutions and everything in between. A Product Design graduate, he specialises in analysing market trends, testing cars, creating automotive content and gathering customer insights. His love for vehicles began early, and he has vast hands-on experience with everything from classic cars to imported exotics and even the regular mass market vehicles. His technical expertise, combined with a deep-rooted passion for all things automotive, helps give buyers holistic and knowledgeable advice. Read more

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    2026 Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift Launched At Rs 13.69 Lakh
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