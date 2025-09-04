All
    Maruti Victoris Gets 10 Colour Options Across 6 Variants: Check Out The Variant-wise Distribution

    Modified On Sep 04, 2025 01:16 PM By Bikramjit

    43.7K Views
    The Maruti Victoris is available in seven monotone colour options, three of which can be paired with a Bluish Black roof for a dual-tone look

     

    Maruti has unveiled their flagship compact SUV under the Arena network, the Maruti Victoris. It is available in a total of seven colour options, including three dual-tone choices. In a typical Arena fashion, it is being offered in six broad variants: Lxi, Vxi, Zxi, Zxi(O), Zxi Plus and Zxi Plus(O). We have detailed its variant-wise colour options in the next section:

    Colour Options

    • Bluish Black

     

    • Pearl Arctic White

     

    • Magma Grey

     

    • Mystic Green

     

    • Sizzling Red (Also available in dual-tone option with a Bluish Black roof)

     

    • Eternal Blue (Also available in dual-tone option with a Bluish Black roof)

     

    • Splendid Silver (Also available in dual-tone option with a Bluish Black roof)

     

    Variant-wise Colour Options

    Colour Options

    Lxi

    Vxi

    Zxi/Zxi(O)

    Zxi Plus/Zxi(O) Plus

    Splendid Silver

    Magma Grey

    Pearl Arctic White

    Sizzling Red

    Eternal Blue

    Bluish Black

    Mystic Green

    Eternal Blue (Dual-tone)

    Sizzling Red (Dual-tone)

    Splendid Silver (Dual-tone)

    • The base Lxi variant of the Victoris has a monochromatic colour palette with a choice of silver, grey and white hues.

    • The Vxi variant gets a red and blue colour option in addition to the silver, grey and white shades.

    • The higher-spec variants from Zxi do not get the monotone red and blue colour options, but get these colours in a dual-tone shade. The Splendid Silver is available as both a monotone and dual-tone option.

    Features & Safety

    The Maruti Victoris is the best-packaged Arena product and it features a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, an 8-speaker Infinity audio system with Dolby Atmos support, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additional features include cruise control, paddle shifters, multi-terrain modes, a panoramic sunroof, head-up display (HUD), auto AC with rear vents, wireless phone charger, ventilated front seats with 8-way power adjustment for driver side, an air purifier, connected car tech and a powered tailgate with gesture control.

    The Victoris is the first from its family to feature a Level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) suite alongside other essential safety features like 6 airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist and hill descent control. It is also equipped with an electronic parking brake with auto hold, front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

    Powertrain Options

    The detailed engine specifications of the Maruti Victoris are as follows:

    Engine

    1.5-litre petrol mild-hybrid

    1.5-litre petrol strong-hybrid

    1.5-litre petrol with CNG

    Drivetrain

    Front-wheel drive (FWD) / All-wheel drive (AWD)

    Front-wheel drive (FWD)

    Front-wheel drive (FWD)

    Power

    103 PS

    116 PS (combined)

    88 PS

    Torque

    139 Nm

    141 Nm (hybrid)

    122 Nm

    Transmission

    5-speed MT, 6-speed AT*

    e-CVT^

    5-speed MT

    Fuel efficiency

    21.18 kmpl (FWD MT), 21.06 kmpl (FWD AT), 19.07 kmpl (AWD AT)

    28.65 kmpl 

    27.02 km/kg

    *AT- torque converter automatic transmission, ^eCVT- electronic continuously variable automatic transmission

    Expected Price & Rivals

    The Maruti Victoris is likely to be priced from Rs 9.75 lakh (ex-showroom) and is expected to launch around Diwali 2025. It will compete with compact SUVs such as the Maruti Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Toyota Hyryder, Kia Seltos, and Honda Elevate.

    Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

    Write your Comment on Maruti Victoris

