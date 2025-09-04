Maruti Victoris Gets 10 Colour Options Across 6 Variants: Check Out The Variant-wise Distribution

The Maruti Victoris is available in seven monotone colour options, three of which can be paired with a Bluish Black roof for a dual-tone look

Maruti has unveiled their flagship compact SUV under the Arena network, the Maruti Victoris. It is available in a total of seven colour options, including three dual-tone choices. In a typical Arena fashion, it is being offered in six broad variants: Lxi, Vxi, Zxi, Zxi(O), Zxi Plus and Zxi Plus(O). We have detailed its variant-wise colour options in the next section:

Colour Options

Bluish Black

Pearl Arctic White

Magma Grey

Mystic Green

Sizzling Red (Also available in dual-tone option with a Bluish Black roof)

Eternal Blue (Also available in dual-tone option with a Bluish Black roof)

Splendid Silver (Also available in dual-tone option with a Bluish Black roof)

Variant-wise Colour Options

Colour Options Lxi Vxi Zxi/Zxi(O) Zxi Plus/Zxi(O) Plus Splendid Silver ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Magma Grey ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Pearl Arctic White ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Sizzling Red ❌ ✅ ❌ ❌ Eternal Blue ❌ ✅ ❌ ❌ Bluish Black ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Mystic Green ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Eternal Blue (Dual-tone) ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Sizzling Red (Dual-tone) ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Splendid Silver (Dual-tone) ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅

The base Lxi variant of the Victoris has a monochromatic colour palette with a choice of silver, grey and white hues.

The Vxi variant gets a red and blue colour option in addition to the silver, grey and white shades.

The higher-spec variants from Zxi do not get the monotone red and blue colour options, but get these colours in a dual-tone shade. The Splendid Silver is available as both a monotone and dual-tone option.

Features & Safety

The Maruti Victoris is the best-packaged Arena product and it features a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, an 8-speaker Infinity audio system with Dolby Atmos support, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additional features include cruise control, paddle shifters, multi-terrain modes, a panoramic sunroof, head-up display (HUD), auto AC with rear vents, wireless phone charger, ventilated front seats with 8-way power adjustment for driver side, an air purifier, connected car tech and a powered tailgate with gesture control.

The Victoris is the first from its family to feature a Level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) suite alongside other essential safety features like 6 airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist and hill descent control. It is also equipped with an electronic parking brake with auto hold, front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

Powertrain Options

The detailed engine specifications of the Maruti Victoris are as follows:

Engine 1.5-litre petrol mild-hybrid 1.5-litre petrol strong-hybrid 1.5-litre petrol with CNG Drivetrain Front-wheel drive (FWD) / All-wheel drive (AWD) Front-wheel drive (FWD) Front-wheel drive (FWD) Power 103 PS 116 PS (combined) 88 PS Torque 139 Nm 141 Nm (hybrid) 122 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 6-speed AT* e-CVT^ 5-speed MT Fuel efficiency 21.18 kmpl (FWD MT), 21.06 kmpl (FWD AT), 19.07 kmpl (AWD AT) 28.65 kmpl 27.02 km/kg

*AT- torque converter automatic transmission, ^eCVT- electronic continuously variable automatic transmission

Expected Price & Rivals

The Maruti Victoris is likely to be priced from Rs 9.75 lakh (ex-showroom) and is expected to launch around Diwali 2025. It will compete with compact SUVs such as the Maruti Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Toyota Hyryder, Kia Seltos, and Honda Elevate.

