Maruti Victoris, The Arena Flagship Compact SUV Unveiled; Gets A 5-star Bharat NCAP Safety Rating

The Victoris will sit as an Arena flagship product and will be exported to over 100 countries

Sports a fresh new design with LED lighting elements, 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and connected LED taillamps.

It is available in six broad variants: Lxi, Vxi, Zxi, Zxi(O), Zxi Plus and Zxi (O) Plus.

Top features include a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, panoramic sunroof, and 64-colour ambient lighting.

The Victoris is the first Maruti car to get Level-2 ADAS and has scored a 5-star safety rating from Bharat NCAP.

Gets the same powertrain setup as Grand Vitara with petrol, strong-hybrid and CNG options.

Also, the first Maruti car with an underbody twin-tank CNG setup and hence offers more boot space.

Maruti has finally unveiled the Victoris, its all-new compact SUV in India as the flagship product under the carmaker’s Arena chain of dealership. It is positioned between the Maruti Brezza and Maruti Grand Vitara, and besides a fresh new design and modern features, the Victoris is available with petrol, strong-hybrid and CNG options. Notably, it also gets a 5-star Bharat NCAP crash test rating, becoming the second car after the Dzire to achieve this feat. The Victoris is notably Maruti’s first product with advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) features.

Here’s a closer look at the new Maruti compact SUV:

Design

The Victoris features a sleek, horizontal grille finished with chrome accents, flanked by sharp LED headlamps that sit below slim pixel-type LED DRLs, giving it a very connected and futuristic look. The bumper has a layered design with blacked-out inserts and silver skid plate detailing.

On the side, it rides on 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, while the wheel arches are squared off with black cladding. The roofline has a subtle slope towards the rear, complemented by blacked-out ORVMs, roof rails, and a floating roof effect thanks to the darkened pillars.

At the rear, it gets pixel-patterned connected LED taillamps and a silver skid plate on the black cladding.

Features & Safety

The Victoris gets features such as large touchscreen infotainment, a 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, a panoramic sunroof, 64-colour ambient lighting, a wireless phone charger, auto AC with rear vents and ventilated front seats.

Safety is taken care of by six airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera and it is the first-ever Maruti car with a level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS). That said, the Victoris has already achieved a full five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP crash test.

Powertrain

The Victoris gets all the engine options that are available with the Grand Vitara and the specifications are as follows:

Engine 1.5-litre mild hybrid petrol engine 1.5-litre strong hybrid engine 1.5-litre petrol+CNG option Power 103 PS 116 PS (combined) 88 PS Torque 137 Nm 141 Nm (Hybrid) 121.5 Nm Transmission* 5-speed MT / 6-speed AT e-CVT 5-speed MT

*AT = Torque converter automatic transmission; eCVT = Electronic continuously variable automatic transmission

The Victoris is also the first Maruti car to come with an underbody twin-tank CNG setup, which helps it offer more boot space.

Rivals

The Maruti Victoris takes on the popular compact SUVs like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Curvv and Skoda Kushaq.

