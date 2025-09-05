Maruti Victoris vs Maruti Brezza: Which Maruti SUV Is The Better Choice?

The Maruti Victoris not only offers more premium features over the Brezza, including a Level-2 ADAS and bigger screens, but it also has a 5-star rating from Bharat NCAP

The Maruti Victoris compact SUV was recently unveiled to bridge the gap between the Maruti Brezza and Maruti Grand Vitara. While the Victoris sits a segment higher than the Brezza, offering more premium amenities, both of these SUVs share the same mild-hybrid petrol and CNG powertrain options. MarutiLet’s check out how these SUVs stack up against each other in terms of specifications and features on paper.

Dimensions

Dimensions Maruti Victoris Maruti Brezza Difference Length 4360 mm 3995 mm + 365 mm Width 1795 mm 1790 mm + 5 mm Height 1655 mm 1685 mm (-) 30 mm Wheelbase 2600 mm 2500 mm + 100 mm

The Victoris is a compact SUV and has a clear length and width advantage over the Maruti Brezza. It is 365 mm longer and 5 mm wider compared to Maruti’s sub-4m SUV.

Owing to its length advantage, the Victoris also has a 100 mm longer wheelbase than that of the Brezza.

However, the Brezza is 30 mm taller than the Maruti Victoris.

Unlike the Brezza CNG, the Victoris CNG has an underbody CNG tank. This arrangement helps make the boot more usable.

Powertrain

Specifications Maruti Victrois Maruti Brezza Engine 1.5-litre mild hybrid petrol engine 1.5-litre strong hybrid engine 1.5-litre petrol+CNG option 1.5-litre mild hybrid petrol engine 1.5-litre petrol+CNG option Power 103 PS 116 PS (combined) 88 PS 103 PS 88 PS Torque 139 Nm 141 Nm 121.5 Nm 139 Nm 121.5 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 6-speed AT e-CVT 5-speed MT 5-speed MT, 6-speed AT 5-speed MT Drivetrain Front-wheel-drive, All-wheel-drive (AT Only) Front-wheel-drive Front-wheel-drive Front-wheel-drive Front-wheel-drive Claimed Fuel Efficiency 21.18 kmpl (MT), 21.06 kmpl (AT), 19.07 kmpl (AWD AT) 28.65 kmpl 27.02 km/kg 17.80 kmpl (LXi, VXi MT), 19.80 kmpl (VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus AT), 19.89 kmpl (ZXi, ZXi Plus MT) 25.51 km/kg

AT = Torque converter automatic transmission

e-CVT = Electronic continuously variable automatic transmission

The 1.5-litre mild-hybrid naturally aspirated petrol engine in the Maruti Victoris is the same as the one offered in the Maruti Brezza. It produces 103 PS and 139 Nm, and comes paired with either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission.

The same engine is also offered with a CNG option in both models in the same state of tune (88 PS and 121.5 Nm).

Interestingly, the Victoris mild-hybrid-manual is more fuel-efficient than the Brezza. In its manual guise, the Victoris delivers up to 3.38 kmpl more, while in automatic, it offers 1.26 kmpl higher fuel efficiency than the Brezza.

With the CNG option, the Victoris is 1.51 km/kg more efficient than the Brezza.

Maruti also offers the Victoris with a strong-hybrid powertrain option, which it borrows from the Grand Vitara. It makes 116 PS and 141 Nm, and is only being offered with an e-CVT automatic gearbox. Note that the Victoris strong-hybrid offers the highest claimed fuel efficiency in this comparison.

Also, the 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol version of the Victoris can be had with an optional AWD drivetrain with the torque converter gearbox.

Features

Features Maruti Victoris Maruti Brezza Exterior Auto-LED projector headlights with follow me home function

Pixel-type connected LED DRLs

LED fog lights

Connected LED tail lights

Dual-tone 17-inch alloy wheels

Roof rails

Silver front and rear skid plates

Roof-mounted spoiler

Shark-fin antenna Auto-LED projector headlights with follow me home function

LED DRLs

LED fog lights

LED tail lights

Dual-tone 16-inch alloy wheels

Roof rails

Silver front and rear skid plates

Roof-mounted spoiler

Shark-fin antenna Interior Black and Ivory dual-tone cabin theme

Black and ivory leatherette seats

Leathertte wrapped steering wheel

64-colour ambient lighting

Front footwell lighting

Vanity mirror lamp for driver and co-driver

Adjustable headrests for all seats

60:40 split-folding rear seats

Front centre armrest with storage space

Rear centre armrest with cupholders Dual-tone black and bronze dashboard

Black fabric seat upholstery

Leathertte wrapped steering wheel

Ambient lighting

Front footwell lighting

Vanity mirror lamp for co-driver

Adjustable headrests for front and rear seats

60:40 split-folding rear seats

Front centre armrest with storage space

Rear centre armrest with cupholders Comfort And Convenience 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

Auto AC with rear AC vents

Ventilated front seats

8-way powered driver’s seat

Powered tailgate

Panoramic sunroof

Wireless phone charger with cooling pad

Type A and Type C USB ports at the front

Type C USB ports for rear passengers

Head-up display

Air purifier

Engine start/stop button

Electrically adjustable and auto-fold ORVMs

Cruise control

Multi-drive modes - Eco, Normal, Sport (Strong-hybrid only)

Multi-terrain modes - Snow, Sport, Lock and Auto (AWD only)

Paddle shifter (AT Only)

Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel

Auto-dimming IRVM Analogue driver’s display

Auto AC with Rear AC vents

Height adjustable driver’s seat

Single-pane sunroof

Wireless phone charger

Type A and Type C USB ports for rear passengers

Head-up display

Cooled glove box

Cruise control

Engine start/stop button

Electrically adjustable and auto-fold ORVMs

Paddle shifter (AT Only)

Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel

Auto-dimming IRVM Infotainment 10.1-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

8-speaker Infinity sound system with subwoofer

Dolby Atmos surround sound system

Alexa connectivity

Connected car tech 9-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

6-speaker ARKAMYS tuned surround sound system

Connected car tech Safety 6 airbags (as standard)

360-degree camera

ABS with EBD

All-wheel disc brakes

Electronic stability control (ESC)

Front and rear parking sensors

Hill-hold assist

Hill descent control (AWD)

Rear defogger

Rear wiper and washer

Electronic parking brake with auto-hold (AT only)

3-point seatbelt for all seats

Seatbelt reminder for all seats

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Level 2 ADAS

ISOFIX child seat anchorages 6 airbags (as standard)

360-degree camera

ABS with EBD

Electronic stability control (ESC)

Rear parking sensors

Hill-hold assist

Rear defogger

Rear wiper and washer

3-point seatbelt for all seats

Seatbelt reminder for all seats

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

In terms of design, the Maruti Victoris has more premium lighting elements like pixel-affect connected LED DRLs and connected LED tail lights, over the Maruti Brezza.

Inside, the Victoris once again has a more upmarket cabin as it gets leatherette upholstery and 64-colour ambient lighting, unlike the Brezza, which comes with fabric seats.

The Victoris gets a bigger 10.1-inch touchscreen along with a 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display. The Brezza, on the other hand, comes with a smaller 9-inch touchscreen and misses out on a digital driver’s display.

While the Maruti Brezza gets a 6-speaker Arkamys-tuned sound system, the Victoris has an 8-speaker Infinity system with Dolby Atmos surround sound. The latter should offer a better acoustic experience than those in the Brezza, considering that it also gets 2 extra speakers with a subwoofer.

Maruti offers the Victroris with premium features like 8-way powered driver’s seat, ventilated front seats, and a panoramic sunroof, all of which are absent on the Brezza. The Maruti Brezza still gets a single-pane sunroof.

In terms of safety, both SUVs come equipped with 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), and a 360-degree camera. The Victroris additionally gets all-wheel disc brakes, front parking sensors, and most importantly, a complete suite of level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) (first ever for a Maruti offering).

The Maruti Victoris has recently secured a full 5-star safety rating from Bharat NCAP. The Brezza, on the other hand, was previously crash-tested by Global NCAP, where it received a 4-star rating. However, the Brezza is yet to be tested under the updated safety protocols.

Price

Maruti Victoris Maruti Brezza Rs 9.75 lakh to Rs 20 lakh (expected) Rs 8.69 lakh to Rs 14.14 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom

Maruti is yet to announce the prices for the Victoris compact SUV. However, it is expected to start from around Rs 9.75 lakh. Considering the Brezza’s price range, some mid-spec mild-hybrid petrol variants of the Victoris could be priced close to the top-spec variants of the Brezza. Just like the Brezza, the Victoris will also be sold through Maruti’s Arena chain of dealerships.

Final Takeaway

From the above comparison, it’s clear that the Maruti Victoris is not only has bigger dimensions compared to the Brezza, but also offers more premium amenities and a wider range of powertrain options, including a strong-hybrid and an AWD drivetrain with its mild-hybrid petrol engine. The Brezza, on the other hand, is available only with mild-hybrid petrol and CNG. Interestingly, the Victoris is also slightly more fuel-efficient than the Brezza in mild-hybrid form. Beyond that, it comes with additional safety features and has secured a 5-star safety rating from BNCAP. All in all, it stands as the more premium choice over the Brezza, with a premium price tag.

If you’re looking for a more feature-rich SUV and can stretch your budget, the Maruti Victoris is worth the wait. However, if you’d rather save money and don’t mind compromising on certain features, the Brezza remains a reliable choice.

Which one would you pick among these two and why? Let us know in the comments.

