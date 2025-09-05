All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register

    Maruti Victoris vs Maruti Brezza: Which Maruti SUV Is The Better Choice?

    Modified On Sep 05, 2025 03:52 PM By Shreyash

    36.9K Views
    • Write a comment

    The Maruti Victoris not only offers more premium features over the Brezza, including a Level-2 ADAS and bigger screens, but it also has a 5-star rating from Bharat NCAP

    The Maruti Victoris compact SUV was recently unveiled to bridge the gap between the Maruti Brezza and Maruti Grand Vitara. While the Victoris sits a segment higher than the Brezza, offering more premium amenities, both of these SUVs share the same mild-hybrid petrol and CNG powertrain options. MarutiLet’s check out how these SUVs stack up against each other in terms of specifications and features on paper.

    Dimensions

    Maruti Victoris front view
    Maruti Brezza

    Dimensions

    Maruti Victoris

    Maruti Brezza

    Difference

    Length

    4360 mm

    3995 mm

    + 365 mm

    Width

    1795 mm

    1790 mm

    + 5 mm

    Height

    1655 mm

    1685 mm

    (-) 30 mm

    Wheelbase

    2600 mm

    2500 mm

    + 100 mm
    •  The Victoris is a compact SUV and has a clear length and width advantage over the Maruti Brezza. It is 365 mm longer and 5 mm wider compared to Maruti’s sub-4m SUV.

    • Owing to its length advantage, the Victoris also has a 100 mm longer wheelbase than that of the Brezza.

    • However, the Brezza is 30 mm taller than the Maruti Victoris.

    • Unlike the Brezza CNG, the Victoris CNG has an underbody CNG tank. This arrangement helps make the boot more usable.

    Powertrain

    Maruti Brezza Engine

    Specifications

    Maruti Victrois

    Maruti Brezza

    Engine

    1.5-litre mild hybrid petrol engine

    1.5-litre strong hybrid engine

    1.5-litre petrol+CNG option

    1.5-litre mild hybrid petrol engine

    1.5-litre petrol+CNG option

    Power 

    103 PS

    116 PS (combined)

    88 PS

    103 PS

    88 PS

    Torque

    139 Nm

    141 Nm

    121.5 Nm

    139 Nm

    121.5 Nm

    Transmission

    5-speed MT, 6-speed AT

    e-CVT

    5-speed MT

    5-speed MT, 6-speed AT

    5-speed MT

    Drivetrain

    Front-wheel-drive, All-wheel-drive (AT Only)

    Front-wheel-drive

    Front-wheel-drive

    Front-wheel-drive

    Front-wheel-drive

    Claimed Fuel Efficiency

    21.18 kmpl (MT), 21.06 kmpl (AT), 19.07 kmpl (AWD AT)

    28.65 kmpl

    27.02 km/kg

    17.80 kmpl (LXi, VXi MT), 19.80 kmpl (VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus AT), 19.89 kmpl (ZXi, ZXi Plus MT)

    25.51 km/kg

    AT = Torque converter automatic transmission

    e-CVT = Electronic continuously variable automatic transmission

    •  The 1.5-litre mild-hybrid naturally aspirated petrol engine in the Maruti Victoris is the same as the one offered in the Maruti Brezza. It produces 103 PS and 139 Nm, and comes paired with either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission.

    • The same engine is also offered with a CNG option in both models in the same state of tune (88 PS and 121.5 Nm).

    • Interestingly, the Victoris mild-hybrid-manual is more fuel-efficient than the Brezza. In its manual guise, the Victoris delivers up to 3.38 kmpl more, while in automatic, it offers 1.26 kmpl higher fuel efficiency than the Brezza.

    • With the CNG option, the Victoris is 1.51 km/kg more efficient than the Brezza.

    • Maruti also offers the Victoris with a strong-hybrid powertrain option, which it borrows from the Grand Vitara. It makes 116 PS and 141 Nm, and is only being offered with an e-CVT automatic gearbox. Note that the Victoris strong-hybrid offers the highest claimed fuel efficiency in this comparison.

    • Also, the 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol version of the Victoris can be had with an optional AWD drivetrain with the torque converter gearbox.

    Also Read: Maruti Victoris vs Maruti Grand Vitara: Which Maruti Compact SUV Is The Better Option?

    Features

    Maruti Victoris dashboard
    Maruti Brezza Dashboard

    Features

    Maruti Victoris

    Maruti Brezza

    Exterior

    • Auto-LED projector headlights with follow me home function

    • Pixel-type connected LED DRLs

    • LED fog lights

    • Connected LED tail lights

    • Dual-tone 17-inch alloy wheels

    • Roof rails

    • Silver front and rear skid plates

    • Roof-mounted spoiler

    • Shark-fin antenna

    • Auto-LED projector headlights  with follow me home function

    • LED DRLs

    • LED fog lights

    • LED tail lights

    • Dual-tone 16-inch alloy wheels

    • Roof rails

    • Silver front and rear skid plates

    • Roof-mounted spoiler

    • Shark-fin antenna

    Interior

    • Black and Ivory dual-tone cabin theme

    • Black and ivory leatherette seats

    • Leathertte wrapped steering wheel

    • 64-colour ambient lighting

    • Front footwell lighting

    • Vanity mirror lamp for driver and co-driver

    • Adjustable headrests for all seats

    • 60:40 split-folding rear seats

    • Front centre armrest with storage space

    • Rear centre armrest with cupholders

    • Dual-tone black and bronze dashboard

    • Black fabric seat upholstery

    • Leathertte wrapped steering wheel

    • Ambient lighting

    • Front footwell lighting

    • Vanity mirror lamp for co-driver

    • Adjustable headrests for front and rear seats

    • 60:40 split-folding rear seats

    • Front centre armrest with storage space

    • Rear centre armrest with cupholders

    Comfort And Convenience

    • 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

    • Auto AC with rear AC vents

    • Ventilated front seats

    • 8-way powered driver’s seat

    • Powered tailgate

    • Panoramic sunroof

    • Wireless phone charger with cooling pad

    • Type A and Type C USB ports at the front

    • Type C USB ports for rear passengers

    • Head-up display

    • Air purifier

    • Engine start/stop button

    • Electrically adjustable and auto-fold ORVMs

    • Cruise control

    • Multi-drive modes - Eco, Normal, Sport (Strong-hybrid only)

    • Multi-terrain modes - Snow, Sport, Lock and Auto (AWD only)

    • Paddle shifter (AT Only)

    • Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel

    • Auto-dimming IRVM

    • Analogue driver’s display

    • Auto AC with Rear AC vents

    • Height adjustable driver’s seat

    • Single-pane sunroof

    • Wireless phone charger

    • Type A and Type C USB ports for rear passengers

    • Head-up display

    • Cooled glove box

    • Cruise control

    • Engine start/stop button

    • Electrically adjustable and auto-fold ORVMs

    • Paddle shifter (AT Only)

    • Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel

    • Auto-dimming IRVM

    Infotainment

    • 10.1-inch touchscreen

    • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

    • 8-speaker Infinity sound system with subwoofer

    • Dolby Atmos surround sound system

    • Alexa connectivity

    • Connected car tech

    • 9-inch touchscreen

    • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

    • 6-speaker ARKAMYS tuned surround sound system

    • Connected car tech

    Safety

    • 6 airbags (as standard)

    • 360-degree camera

    • ABS with EBD

    • All-wheel disc brakes

    • Electronic stability control (ESC)

    • Front and rear parking sensors

    • Hill-hold assist

    • Hill descent control (AWD)

    • Rear defogger

    • Rear wiper and washer

    • Electronic parking brake with auto-hold (AT only)

    • 3-point seatbelt for all seats

    • Seatbelt reminder for all seats

    • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

    • Level 2 ADAS

    • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

    • 6 airbags (as standard)

    • 360-degree camera

    • ABS with EBD

    • Electronic stability control (ESC)

    • Rear parking sensors

    • Hill-hold assist

    • Rear defogger

    • Rear wiper and washer

    • 3-point seatbelt for all seats

    • Seatbelt reminder for all seats

    • ISOFIX child seat anchorages
    •  In terms of design, the Maruti Victoris has more premium lighting elements like pixel-affect connected LED DRLs and connected LED tail lights, over the Maruti Brezza.

    • Inside, the Victoris once again has a more upmarket cabin as it gets leatherette upholstery and 64-colour ambient lighting, unlike the Brezza, which comes with fabric seats.

    • The Victoris gets a bigger 10.1-inch touchscreen along with a 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display. The Brezza, on the other hand, comes with a smaller 9-inch touchscreen and misses out on a digital driver’s display.

    • While the Maruti Brezza gets a 6-speaker Arkamys-tuned sound system, the Victoris has an 8-speaker Infinity system with Dolby Atmos surround sound. The latter should offer a better acoustic experience than those in the Brezza, considering that it also gets 2 extra speakers with a subwoofer.

    • Maruti offers the Victroris with premium features like 8-way powered driver’s seat, ventilated front seats, and a panoramic sunroof, all of which are absent on the Brezza. The Maruti Brezza still gets a single-pane sunroof. 

    • In terms of safety, both SUVs come equipped with 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), and a 360-degree camera. The Victroris additionally gets all-wheel disc brakes, front parking sensors, and most importantly, a complete suite of level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) (first ever for a Maruti offering).

    • The Maruti Victoris has recently secured a full 5-star safety rating from Bharat NCAP. The Brezza, on the other hand, was previously crash-tested by Global NCAP, where it received a 4-star rating. However, the Brezza is yet to be tested under the updated safety protocols.

    Price

    Maruti Victoris side profile
    Maruti Brezza Side

    Maruti Victoris

    Maruti Brezza

    Rs 9.75 lakh to Rs 20 lakh (expected)

    Rs 8.69 lakh to Rs 14.14 lakh

    All prices are ex-showroom

    Maruti is yet to announce the prices for the Victoris compact SUV. However, it is expected to start from around Rs 9.75 lakh. Considering the Brezza’s price range, some mid-spec mild-hybrid petrol variants of the Victoris could be priced close to the top-spec variants of the Brezza. Just like the Brezza, the Victoris will also be sold through Maruti’s Arena chain of dealerships.

    Final Takeaway

    Maruti Victoris rear

    From the above comparison, it’s clear that the Maruti Victoris is not only has bigger dimensions compared to the Brezza, but also offers more premium amenities and a wider range of powertrain options, including a strong-hybrid and an AWD drivetrain with its mild-hybrid petrol engine. The Brezza, on the other hand, is available only with mild-hybrid petrol and CNG. Interestingly, the Victoris is also slightly more fuel-efficient than the Brezza in mild-hybrid form. Beyond that, it comes with additional safety features and has secured a 5-star safety rating from BNCAP. All in all, it stands as the more premium choice over the Brezza, with a premium price tag.

    Maruti Brezza Rear

    If you’re looking for a more feature-rich SUV and can stretch your budget, the Maruti Victoris is worth the wait. However, if you’d rather save money and don’t mind compromising on certain features, the Brezza remains a reliable choice.

    Which one would you pick among these two and why? Let us know in the comments.

    Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

    Was this article helpful ?

    Write your Comment on Maruti Victoris

    Explore similar cars

    Car News

    • Trending News
    • Recent News

    Related News

    Trending SUV Cars

    • Latest
    • Upcoming
    • Popular
    Latest Cars
    Upcoming Cars
    Popular Cars

    All Brands

    View All Brands
    Home
    New Cars
    News
    Maruti Victoris vs Maruti Brezza: Which Maruti SUV Is The Better Choice?
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
    India’s #1

    Largest Auto portal

    Car Sold

    Every 4 minute

    Offers

    Stay updated pay less

    Compare

    Decode the right car

    © 2025 Girnar Software Pvt. Ltd.

    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience