Maruti Victoris vs Maruti Brezza: Which Maruti SUV Is The Better Choice?
Modified On Sep 05, 2025 03:52 PM By Shreyash
-
- Write a comment
The Maruti Victoris not only offers more premium features over the Brezza, including a Level-2 ADAS and bigger screens, but it also has a 5-star rating from Bharat NCAP
The Maruti Victoris compact SUV was recently unveiled to bridge the gap between the Maruti Brezza and Maruti Grand Vitara. While the Victoris sits a segment higher than the Brezza, offering more premium amenities, both of these SUVs share the same mild-hybrid petrol and CNG powertrain options. MarutiLet’s check out how these SUVs stack up against each other in terms of specifications and features on paper.
Dimensions
|
Dimensions
|
Maruti Victoris
|
Maruti Brezza
|
Difference
|
Length
|
4360 mm
|
3995 mm
|
+ 365 mm
|
Width
|
1795 mm
|
1790 mm
|
+ 5 mm
|
Height
|
1655 mm
|
1685 mm
|
(-) 30 mm
|
Wheelbase
|
2600 mm
|
2500 mm
|
+ 100 mm
- The Victoris is a compact SUV and has a clear length and width advantage over the Maruti Brezza. It is 365 mm longer and 5 mm wider compared to Maruti’s sub-4m SUV.
-
Owing to its length advantage, the Victoris also has a 100 mm longer wheelbase than that of the Brezza.
-
However, the Brezza is 30 mm taller than the Maruti Victoris.
-
Unlike the Brezza CNG, the Victoris CNG has an underbody CNG tank. This arrangement helps make the boot more usable.
Powertrain
|
Specifications
|
Maruti Victrois
|
Maruti Brezza
|
Engine
|
1.5-litre mild hybrid petrol engine
|
1.5-litre strong hybrid engine
|
1.5-litre petrol+CNG option
|
1.5-litre mild hybrid petrol engine
|
1.5-litre petrol+CNG option
|
Power
|
103 PS
|
116 PS (combined)
|
88 PS
|
103 PS
|
88 PS
|
Torque
|
139 Nm
|
141 Nm
|
121.5 Nm
|
139 Nm
|
121.5 Nm
|
Transmission
|
5-speed MT, 6-speed AT
|
e-CVT
|
5-speed MT
|
5-speed MT, 6-speed AT
|
5-speed MT
|
Drivetrain
|
Front-wheel-drive, All-wheel-drive (AT Only)
|
Front-wheel-drive
|
Front-wheel-drive
|
Front-wheel-drive
|
Front-wheel-drive
|
Claimed Fuel Efficiency
|
21.18 kmpl (MT), 21.06 kmpl (AT), 19.07 kmpl (AWD AT)
|
28.65 kmpl
|
27.02 km/kg
|
17.80 kmpl (LXi, VXi MT), 19.80 kmpl (VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus AT), 19.89 kmpl (ZXi, ZXi Plus MT)
|
25.51 km/kg
AT = Torque converter automatic transmission
e-CVT = Electronic continuously variable automatic transmission
- The 1.5-litre mild-hybrid naturally aspirated petrol engine in the Maruti Victoris is the same as the one offered in the Maruti Brezza. It produces 103 PS and 139 Nm, and comes paired with either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission.
-
The same engine is also offered with a CNG option in both models in the same state of tune (88 PS and 121.5 Nm).
-
Interestingly, the Victoris mild-hybrid-manual is more fuel-efficient than the Brezza. In its manual guise, the Victoris delivers up to 3.38 kmpl more, while in automatic, it offers 1.26 kmpl higher fuel efficiency than the Brezza.
-
With the CNG option, the Victoris is 1.51 km/kg more efficient than the Brezza.
-
Maruti also offers the Victoris with a strong-hybrid powertrain option, which it borrows from the Grand Vitara. It makes 116 PS and 141 Nm, and is only being offered with an e-CVT automatic gearbox. Note that the Victoris strong-hybrid offers the highest claimed fuel efficiency in this comparison.
-
Also, the 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol version of the Victoris can be had with an optional AWD drivetrain with the torque converter gearbox.
Also Read: Maruti Victoris vs Maruti Grand Vitara: Which Maruti Compact SUV Is The Better Option?
Features
|
Features
|
Maruti Victoris
|
Maruti Brezza
|
Exterior
|
|
|
Interior
|
|
|
Comfort And Convenience
|
|
|
Infotainment
|
|
|
Safety
|
|
- In terms of design, the Maruti Victoris has more premium lighting elements like pixel-affect connected LED DRLs and connected LED tail lights, over the Maruti Brezza.
-
Inside, the Victoris once again has a more upmarket cabin as it gets leatherette upholstery and 64-colour ambient lighting, unlike the Brezza, which comes with fabric seats.
-
The Victoris gets a bigger 10.1-inch touchscreen along with a 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display. The Brezza, on the other hand, comes with a smaller 9-inch touchscreen and misses out on a digital driver’s display.
-
While the Maruti Brezza gets a 6-speaker Arkamys-tuned sound system, the Victoris has an 8-speaker Infinity system with Dolby Atmos surround sound. The latter should offer a better acoustic experience than those in the Brezza, considering that it also gets 2 extra speakers with a subwoofer.
-
Maruti offers the Victroris with premium features like 8-way powered driver’s seat, ventilated front seats, and a panoramic sunroof, all of which are absent on the Brezza. The Maruti Brezza still gets a single-pane sunroof.
-
In terms of safety, both SUVs come equipped with 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), and a 360-degree camera. The Victroris additionally gets all-wheel disc brakes, front parking sensors, and most importantly, a complete suite of level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) (first ever for a Maruti offering).
-
The Maruti Victoris has recently secured a full 5-star safety rating from Bharat NCAP. The Brezza, on the other hand, was previously crash-tested by Global NCAP, where it received a 4-star rating. However, the Brezza is yet to be tested under the updated safety protocols.
Price
|
Maruti Victoris
|
Maruti Brezza
|
Rs 9.75 lakh to Rs 20 lakh (expected)
|
Rs 8.69 lakh to Rs 14.14 lakh
All prices are ex-showroom
Maruti is yet to announce the prices for the Victoris compact SUV. However, it is expected to start from around Rs 9.75 lakh. Considering the Brezza’s price range, some mid-spec mild-hybrid petrol variants of the Victoris could be priced close to the top-spec variants of the Brezza. Just like the Brezza, the Victoris will also be sold through Maruti’s Arena chain of dealerships.
Final Takeaway
From the above comparison, it’s clear that the Maruti Victoris is not only has bigger dimensions compared to the Brezza, but also offers more premium amenities and a wider range of powertrain options, including a strong-hybrid and an AWD drivetrain with its mild-hybrid petrol engine. The Brezza, on the other hand, is available only with mild-hybrid petrol and CNG. Interestingly, the Victoris is also slightly more fuel-efficient than the Brezza in mild-hybrid form. Beyond that, it comes with additional safety features and has secured a 5-star safety rating from BNCAP. All in all, it stands as the more premium choice over the Brezza, with a premium price tag.
If you’re looking for a more feature-rich SUV and can stretch your budget, the Maruti Victoris is worth the wait. However, if you’d rather save money and don’t mind compromising on certain features, the Brezza remains a reliable choice.
Which one would you pick among these two and why? Let us know in the comments.
Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.