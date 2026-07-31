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    Maruti Brezza Facelift Vs Kia Syros: Detailed Comparison

    How does the Brezza stand up against the feature-loaded Kia Syros? Let’s take a look!

    Ashin
    Ashin
    Published On Jul 31, 2026 16:10 IST
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    Published OnJul 31, 2026 14:50 IST
    Last Updated OnJul 31, 2026 16:10 IST
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    Brezza vs Syros

    Maruti launched the Brezza facelift a few days ago, with a refreshed exterior and updated features. The Brezza is a go-to option in the sub-compact SUV segment with its proven presence, features, safety and tech on offer.

    The Kia Syros, on the other hand, is a value-for-money offering with a long list of features and a premium interior layout. Let’s see how well the new Brezza will go against the Kia Syros. Will the Syros take the lead? Let’s check that in detail!

    Price

    Model

    Maruti Brezza Facelift

    Kia Syros

    Price (ex-showroom)

    Rs 7.4 lakh to Rs 13.55 lakh

    Rs 8.42 Lakh to Rs 13.55 lakh
    • The Brezza Facelift price starts at Rs 7.4 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Kia Syros starts at Rs 13.55 lakh (ex-showroom), creating a Rs 1.02 lakh price difference.

    Brezza Vs Syros

    • The top-spec Brezza and Kia Syros are both priced at Rs 13.55 lakh (ex-showroom).  

    Kia Syros EV vs Kia Syros ICE

    Dimensions

    Model

    Brezza Facelift

    Kia Syros

    Difference

    Length

    3995 mm 

    3995 mm

    No Difference

    Width

    1790 mm

    1805 mm

    (-15 mm)

    Height

    1685 mm

    1680 mm

    +5

    Wheelbase

    2500 mm

    2550 mm

    +50 mm
    • Both the Brezza Facelift and the Kia Syros have the same length of 3995 mm. 

    Maruti Brezza Facelift Vs Nissan Magnite

    • The Syros is wider by 15 mm and has a longer wheelbase.

    Kia Syros EV vs Syros ICE

    • The Brezza is 5 mm taller than the Kia Syros. 

    Colour Options

    Maruti Brezza Facelift

    Kia Syros

    Vivacious Orange

    Gravity Grey

    Lustrous Beige *

    Ivory Silver Matte

    Arctic White*

    Magma Red

    Sizzling Red*

    Frost Blue

    Splendid Silver

    Ivory Silver Gloss

    Magma Grey

    Pewter Olive

    Bluish Black

    Imperial Blue
    -

    Aurora Black Pearl
    -

    Glacier White Pearl

    *Also available in a black-roof dual-tone option

    • The Brezza Facelift is being offered in 7 shades while the Syros gets 9 shades. 

    • The Brezza Facelift offers dual-tone shades with a black roof in selected colours.

    • In comparison, the Syros provides a matte colour option as well.

    Powertrain

    Model

    Maruti Brezza Facelift

    Kia Syros

    Engine

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with mild-hybrid

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol + CNG

    1-litre turbo-petrol with mild-hybrid

    1-litre turbo-petrol

    1.5-litre Diesel

    Power 

    103 PS 

    88 PS

    110 PS

    120 PS

    116 PS

    Torque

    139 Nm

    121.5 Nm

    170 Nm

    172 Nm

    250 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed MT / 6-speed AT

    6-speed MT

    6-speed MT

    6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT

    6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

    Drivetrain

    FWD 

    FWD

    FWD 

    		    

    *MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter), DCT- Dual Clutch Transmission

    • The Brezza Facelift is offered with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.5-litre petrol+CNG engine option, and a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine. 

    Maruti Brezza Engine

    • The Kia Syros is being offered in two engine options: a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine option and a 1.5-litre diesel engine option. 

    • The Brezza has an advantage in offering a CNG powertrain, while the Kia Syros has an advantage in offering a diesel powertrain option. 

    • The Brezza's naturally aspirated petrol engine gets a 5-speed manual transmission and an automatic transmission option, while the CNG and the new turbo-petrol options are available with a manual gearbox only.

    • The Kia Syros turbo-petrol engine can be opted with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 7-speed DCT, while the diesel engine can be opted with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed automatic transmission. 

    Features & Safety

    Feature

    Maruti Brezza Facelift

    Kia Syros

    Auto LED Headlamps

    LED foglamps

    LED Taillamps

    Wheels

    16-inch alloy wheels

    17-inch alloy wheels

    Roof Rails

    Height-adjustable Driver Seat

    Powered Seats

    ✅(4-way powered driver only)

    Ambient Lighting

    Heads-up Display

    Infotainment Setup

    10.1-inch Touchscreen Infotainment System

    12.3-inch

    Touchscreen Infotainment System 

    Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

    Wireless Phone Charger

    ✅ 

    Sound system

    6-speaker Arkamys Sound System

    8-speaker Harman Kardon Sound System

    PM 2.5 Cabin Air Filter

    Auto-dimming IRVM

    Cruise Control

    Automatic Climate Control

    Keyless entry with push-button start/stop.

    Ventilated seats 

    ✅(Front)

    ✅(Front and rear)

    Sunroof

    Single-pane sunroof

    Panoramic Sunroof

    Rear-centre Armrest

    Paddle Shifter

    Cooled Glovebox

    ❌ 

    Connected Car Tech

    Airbags

    6

    6

    360-degree Camera

    ❌  (Only Rear View Camera)

    Parking Sensors

    ✅ (Front and Rear)

    ✅(Front and Rear)

    ESC (electronic stability control)

    Hill Hold Assist

    Rear defogger

    Rear Wiper and Washer

    TPMS  (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System)

    Blind Spot Warning

    ❌ 

    Rear Cross Traffic Alert

    ❌ 

    ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System)

    ✅ (Select Level-1 ADAS)

    • Both SUVs offer features like automatic LED headlamps, LED fog lamps, rear wiper and washer, a rear defogger, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless phone charger, automatic climate control,  and connected car-tech.

    Maruti Brezza Facelift Vs Fronx
    Kia Syros

    • The Brezza Facelift is equipped with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, while the Syros is offered with a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

    • Additionally, the Brezza gets a head-up display, ambient lighting setup, a cabin air filter, and a cooled glove box.

    • The Syros gets a 4-way powered driver seat, front and rear seat ventilation and a panoramic sunroof. 

    • Both SUVs get 6 airbags, front and rear parking sensors, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist (HHA), and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

    • The Syros gets a 17-inch wheel setup while the Brezza sits on a 16-inch wheel setup.

    • The Brezza gets added safety features like a 360-degree camera and selected Level-1 ADAS features such as blind-spot warning and rear cross traffic alert system. 

    • Both SUVs have secured a 5-star crash rating in the BNCAP, making them safer in terms of safety.

    Other Cars To Consider:

    Tata Nexon: An all-rounder SUV with high safety credentials including a 5-star BNCAP rating, and multiple powertrain options. Here is our detailed comparison of the Brezza facelift and the Nexon.

    Hyundai Venue: A feature-packed SUV that offers a great driving experience, modern tech, and a comfortable cabin.  Here is our detailed comparison of the Brezza Facelift and the Hyundai Venue.

    Kia Syros: A practical family SUV with a spacious cabin, premium features and a comfort-focused rear seat with ventilation, making it unique in the segment. 

    Mahindra XUV 3XO: The XUV 3XO has a more powerful engine than most rivals and advanced safety features such as ADAS, and it remains the widest in its segment. Here is our detailed comparison of the Brezza Facelift and the Mahindra XUV 3XO.

    Kia Sonet: A tech-loaded compact SUV with a premium cabin, plenty of features and multiple engine choices. Here is our detailed comparison story of the Brezza Facelift and the Kia Sonet.

    Skoda Kylaq: A feature-rich SUV, primarily a driver’s car but one that can also make your family happy on long drives and weekend getaways. 

    Renault Kiger: A great choice for budget-conscious buyers, with essential features and a spacious cabin. 

    Maruti Fronx / Toyota Taisor: The crossover-styled SUV that offers great fuel efficiency, hassle-free ownership and an extensive service network across the country. Click here for the Brezza vs Fronx Comparison story. Take a look at the Brezza vs Taisor comparison story here.

    If you want to see how the Brezza facelift has evolved from the previous Brezza, here is our detailed comparison of the Brezza Facelift and the old Brezza. 

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    Ashin
    Ashin
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    Ashin Shaji is a Junior Correspondent at CarDekho Group with experience covering motorcycles, cars, automotive news, and emerging mobility trends. With PGD Journalism and Mass Communication, Ashin has over 2 years of experience in the industry. A bike enthusiast at heart with a special passion for adventure motorcycles, industry news, launches, and automotive content. Beyond mainstream automotive journalism, he has a keen interest in content creation and content production, exploring new ways to tell automotive stories through digital media. His passion extends across the entire automotive spectrum, from hardcore off-road machines to cross-country tourers. He combines his lifelong love for vehicles, accurate reporting and engaging storytelling to help enthusiasts and consumers stay informed and make better automotive decisions.Read more

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