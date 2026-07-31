Maruti Brezza Facelift Vs Kia Syros: Detailed Comparison

Maruti launched the Brezza facelift a few days ago, with a refreshed exterior and updated features. The Brezza is a go-to option in the sub-compact SUV segment with its proven presence, features, safety and tech on offer.

The Kia Syros, on the other hand, is a value-for-money offering with a long list of features and a premium interior layout. Let’s see how well the new Brezza will go against the Kia Syros. Will the Syros take the lead? Let’s check that in detail!

Price

Model Maruti Brezza Facelift Kia Syros Price (ex-showroom) Rs 7.4 lakh to Rs 13.55 lakh Rs 8.42 Lakh to Rs 13.55 lakh

The Brezza Facelift price starts at Rs 7.4 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Kia Syros starts at Rs 13.55 lakh (ex-showroom), creating a Rs 1.02 lakh price difference.

The top-spec Brezza and Kia Syros are both priced at Rs 13.55 lakh (ex-showroom).

Dimensions

Model Brezza Facelift Kia Syros Difference Length 3995 mm 3995 mm No Difference Width 1790 mm 1805 mm (-15 mm) Height 1685 mm 1680 mm +5 Wheelbase 2500 mm 2550 mm +50 mm

Both the Brezza Facelift and the Kia Syros have the same length of 3995 mm.

The Syros is wider by 15 mm and has a longer wheelbase.

The Brezza is 5 mm taller than the Kia Syros.

Colour Options

Maruti Brezza Facelift Kia Syros Vivacious Orange Gravity Grey Lustrous Beige * Ivory Silver Matte Arctic White* Magma Red Sizzling Red* Frost Blue Splendid Silver Ivory Silver Gloss Magma Grey Pewter Olive Bluish Black Imperial Blue - Aurora Black Pearl - Glacier White Pearl

*Also available in a black-roof dual-tone option

The Brezza Facelift is being offered in 7 shades while the Syros gets 9 shades.

The Brezza Facelift offers dual-tone shades with a black roof in selected colours.

In comparison, the Syros provides a matte colour option as well.

Powertrain

Model Maruti Brezza Facelift Kia Syros Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with mild-hybrid 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol + CNG 1-litre turbo-petrol with mild-hybrid 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre Diesel Power 103 PS 88 PS 110 PS 120 PS 116 PS Torque 139 Nm 121.5 Nm 170 Nm 172 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT 6-speed MT 6-speed MT 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT Drivetrain FWD FWD FWD

*MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter), DCT- Dual Clutch Transmission

The Brezza Facelift is offered with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.5-litre petrol+CNG engine option, and a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine.

The Kia Syros is being offered in two engine options: a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine option and a 1.5-litre diesel engine option.

The Brezza has an advantage in offering a CNG powertrain, while the Kia Syros has an advantage in offering a diesel powertrain option.

The Brezza's naturally aspirated petrol engine gets a 5-speed manual transmission and an automatic transmission option, while the CNG and the new turbo-petrol options are available with a manual gearbox only.

The Kia Syros turbo-petrol engine can be opted with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 7-speed DCT, while the diesel engine can be opted with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed automatic transmission.

Features & Safety

Feature Maruti Brezza Facelift Kia Syros Auto LED Headlamps ✅ ✅ LED foglamps ✅ ✅ LED Taillamps ✅ ✅ Wheels 16-inch alloy wheels 17-inch alloy wheels Roof Rails ✅ ✅ Height-adjustable Driver Seat ✅ ✅ Powered Seats ❌ ✅(4-way powered driver only) Ambient Lighting ✅ ❌ Heads-up Display ✅ ❌ Infotainment Setup 10.1-inch Touchscreen Infotainment System 12.3-inch Touchscreen Infotainment System Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto ✅ ✅ Wireless Phone Charger ✅ ✅ Sound system 6-speaker Arkamys Sound System 8-speaker Harman Kardon Sound System PM 2.5 Cabin Air Filter ✅ ❌ Auto-dimming IRVM ✅ ✅ Cruise Control ✅ ✅ Automatic Climate Control ✅ ✅ Keyless entry with push-button start/stop. ✅ ✅ Ventilated seats ✅(Front) ✅(Front and rear) Sunroof Single-pane sunroof Panoramic Sunroof Rear-centre Armrest ✅ ✅ Paddle Shifter ✅ ✅ Cooled Glovebox ✅ ❌ Connected Car Tech ✅ ✅ Airbags 6 6 360-degree Camera ✅ ❌ (Only Rear View Camera) Parking Sensors ✅ (Front and Rear) ✅(Front and Rear) ESC (electronic stability control) ✅ ✅ Hill Hold Assist ✅ ✅ Rear defogger ✅ ✅ Rear Wiper and Washer ✅ ✅ TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) ✅ ✅ Blind Spot Warning ✅ ❌ Rear Cross Traffic Alert ✅ ❌ ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) ✅ (Select Level-1 ADAS) ❌

Both SUVs offer features like automatic LED headlamps, LED fog lamps, rear wiper and washer, a rear defogger, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless phone charger, automatic climate control, and connected car-tech.

The Brezza Facelift is equipped with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, while the Syros is offered with a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Additionally, the Brezza gets a head-up display, ambient lighting setup, a cabin air filter, and a cooled glove box.

The Syros gets a 4-way powered driver seat, front and rear seat ventilation and a panoramic sunroof.

Both SUVs get 6 airbags, front and rear parking sensors, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist (HHA), and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

The Syros gets a 17-inch wheel setup while the Brezza sits on a 16-inch wheel setup.

The Brezza gets added safety features like a 360-degree camera and selected Level-1 ADAS features such as blind-spot warning and rear cross traffic alert system.

Both SUVs have secured a 5-star crash rating in the BNCAP, making them safer in terms of safety.

Other Cars To Consider:

Tata Nexon: An all-rounder SUV with high safety credentials including a 5-star BNCAP rating, and multiple powertrain options. Here is our detailed comparison of the Brezza facelift and the Nexon.

Hyundai Venue: A feature-packed SUV that offers a great driving experience, modern tech, and a comfortable cabin. Here is our detailed comparison of the Brezza Facelift and the Hyundai Venue.

Kia Syros: A practical family SUV with a spacious cabin, premium features and a comfort-focused rear seat with ventilation, making it unique in the segment.

Mahindra XUV 3XO: The XUV 3XO has a more powerful engine than most rivals and advanced safety features such as ADAS, and it remains the widest in its segment. Here is our detailed comparison of the Brezza Facelift and the Mahindra XUV 3XO.

Kia Sonet: A tech-loaded compact SUV with a premium cabin, plenty of features and multiple engine choices. Here is our detailed comparison story of the Brezza Facelift and the Kia Sonet.

Skoda Kylaq: A feature-rich SUV, primarily a driver’s car but one that can also make your family happy on long drives and weekend getaways.

Renault Kiger: A great choice for budget-conscious buyers, with essential features and a spacious cabin.

Maruti Fronx / Toyota Taisor: The crossover-styled SUV that offers great fuel efficiency, hassle-free ownership and an extensive service network across the country. Click here for the Brezza vs Fronx Comparison story. Take a look at the Brezza vs Taisor comparison story here.

If you want to see how the Brezza facelift has evolved from the previous Brezza, here is our detailed comparison of the Brezza Facelift and the old Brezza.