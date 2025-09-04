Maruti Victoris vs Hyundai Creta: Can The New Maruti Contender Take On The Compact SUV Segment Leader?

The main difference between the two is in the powertrain department, where the Victoris leans on cost-efficient CNG, hybrid and all-wheel drive, while the Creta offers strong turbo-petrol and diesel options

The Maruti Victoris is the latest Maruti offering, which has been revealed in the compact SUV segment dominated by the popular Hyundai Creta. The Victoris offers a strong package with a rich feature list and cost-efficient powertrain options. The Creta, which sells in the segment, is also a well-equipped SUV, so will that be enough for the Victoris to contest? We’ll look into that in detail in this report.

Price

Maruti is yet to reveal the prices of the Victoris, which is expected to happen around Diwali 2025. We expect its prices to start from around Rs 9.75 lakh (ex-showroom). It is expected to be a bit more affordable than its rival, the Hyundai Creta, which retails at prices between Rs 11.11 lakh and Rs 20.92 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India).

Dimension

Dimensions Maruti Victoris Hyundai Creta Difference Length 4360 mm 4330 mm +30 mm Width 1795 mm 1790 mm +5 mm Height 1655 mm 1635 mm +20 mm Wheelbase 2600 mm 2610 mm (-10 mm)

The Victoris’ length and height are slightly more than the Creta, and the width is also marginally more. The Creta, in turn, has a slightly longer wheelbase than the Victoris; however, this gap shouldn’t make a lot of difference in real-world space inside the cabin.

Powertrain Options

Parameters Maruti Victoris Hyundai Creta Engine 1.5-litre petrol mild-hybrid 1.5-litre petrol strong-hybrid 1.5-litre petrol with CNG 1.5-litre petrol 1.5-litre turbo petrol 1.5-litre diesel Drivetrain Front-wheel drive (FWD) / All-wheel drive (AWD) Front-wheel drive (FWD) Front-wheel drive (FWD) Front-wheel drive (FWD) Power 103 PS 116 PS (combined) 88 PS 115 PS 160 PS 116 PS Torque 139 Nm 141 Nm (hybrid) 122 Nm 144 Nm 253 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 6-speed AT e-CVT 5-speed MT 6-speed MT, CVT 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

*AT- torque converter automatic transmission, eCVT- electronic continuously variable automatic transmission, DCT- dual clutch automatic transmission

The powertrain options are where the major difference between the two SUVs lies. The Victoris, in a typical Maruti fashion, focuses more on fuel-efficient runs, thanks to its hybrid engine options alongside the CNG option. On the other hand, the Hyundai Creta brings you more powerful turbo-petrol and diesel engine options.

Feature Highlights

Maruti Victoris Hyundai Creta Exterior Auto-LED projector headlights with follow-me-home function

Connected LED taillights

LED positioning lamps

LED DRLs (which also double up as turn indicators)

Front LED fog lamps

Machine-finished 17-inch alloy wheels

Body coloured door handles

Body coloured ORVMs

Roof rails

Silver-finished front and rear skid plates

Rear spoiler

Shark fin antenna

Grey finished front and rear skid plates (strong-hybrid only) Quad-beam LED headlights

Connected LED taillights

LED positioning lamps

LED DRLs

LED sequential indicators

17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

Front & rear skid plates

Roof rails

Body coloured door handles

Body coloured ORVMs

Shark-fin antenna

Red brake callipers (Knight Edition only)

Rear spoiler Interior All-black cabin theme with bronze accents (strong-hybrid only)

Soft-touch material on the dashboard (black/ivory for petrol and all-black for strong-hybrid version)

Leatherette seat upholstery (black/ivory for petrol and all-black for strong-hybrid version)

Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

64-colour ambient lighting

Vanity mirror lamps for both front passengers

Piano black inserts on the dashboard and door pads

Sunglass holder

Illuminated glovebox

Front footwell illumination

Front seat back pocket

Adjustable headrests for all seats

Front centre armrest with storage

Rear centre armrest with cupholders Grey dual-tone cabin theme

Leatherette upholstery

Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

Amber (Blue) Ambient lighting

Passenger vanity mirror

Piano black inserts on the dashboard and door pads

Illuminated glovebox

Sunglass holder

Adjustable headrests for all seats

Front centre armrest with storage

Front seat back pocket

Rear centre armrest with cupholders Comfort & Convenience 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

Auto AC with rear vents

Ventilated front seats

8-way power-adjustable driver seat

Powered tailgate with gesture control

Wireless smartphone charger

Panoramic sunroof

Head-up display (HUD)

Air purifier with PM2.5 air filter

45 W and 15 W Type-C USB charging ports (front & rear)

Auto-folding ORVMs

Cruise control (MT and strong-hybrid only)

Terrain modes for AWD^ - Snow, Sport, Lock and Auto

Puddle lamps

Auto-dimming IRVM

Height-adjustable driver seat

Boot lamp

Electrically foldable ORVMs

Paddle shifters (AT only)

Drive modes - Eco, Normal and Sport (strong-hybrid only)

60:40 split-folding rear seats

Type-A USB port (front)

Keyless entry with push-button start/stop

Tilt and telescopic adjustment for the steering wheel 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

Dual-zone auto AC with rear vents

Ventilated front seats

8-way power-adjustable driver seat

2-step rear reclining seat

Rear window sunshade

Panoramic sunroof

Wireless smartphone charger

Puddle lamps

Auto-dimming IRVM

Height-adjustable driver seat

Boot lamp

Cruise control

Electrically foldable ORVMs

Drive modes - Eco, Normal and Sport

60:40 split-folding rear seats

Type-C USB port (front & rear)

Keyless entry with push-button start/stop

Tilt and telescopic adjustment for the steering wheel Infotainment 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system

8-speaker Infinity sound system with subwoofer

Dolby Atmos surround sound system

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Internet connectivity

Connected car tech (telematics)

Alexa connectivity

OTA updates

Voice assistant

Steering-mounted audio and calling controls 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

8-speaker Bose sound system

Connected car tech

Steering-mounted audio and calling controls

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

OTA updates

Voice assistant

Alexa connectivity

JioSaavn music streaming Safety Six airbags (as standard)

Level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS)

Electronic stability programme (ESP)

Traction control system

Hill-hold assist

Hill-descent control (AWD only)

3-point seatbelts for all seats with reminders

360-degree camera

Front & rear parking sensors

Rear wiper and washer

Rear defogger

Front variable intermittent wipers

Electronic parking brake with auto-hold (AT only)

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Acoustic Vehicle Alert System (AVAS) for strong-hybrid only

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

Tyre repair kit Six airbags (as standard)

Level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS)

Electronic stability programme (ESP)

Traction control system

Hill-hold assist

Hill-descent control

3-point seatbelts for all seats with reminders

360-degree camera

Front & rear parking sensors

Rear wiper and washer

Rear defogger

Electronic parking brake with auto-hold

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Rear disc brakes

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

Both SUVs are feature-loaded to the brim. The Maruti Victoris packs a few premium touches over the Creta, like a 64-colour ambient lighting system, a head-up display, a powered tailgate, and an air purifier.

The Hyundai Creta matches it on core features while adding some practical touches over its Maruti rival, such as dual-zone climate control, a two-step reclining rear seat, and a rear window sunshade.

Verdict

The Victoris holds up Maruti’s typical agenda of being more cost-effective with its hybrid and CNG setups, while still giving you plenty of features. The Creta, meanwhile, is the more fun-to-drive choice, especially with its turbo-petrol and diesel engines. Prices for the Victoris aren’t out yet, but since it’s expected to undercut the Creta, it could end up being a very tempting pick for the Indian mass-market buyers who want a value-for-money SUV, without losing out on the essentials.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.