Maruti Victoris vs Hyundai Creta: Can The New Maruti Contender Take On The Compact SUV Segment Leader?
Published On Sep 04, 2025 04:23 PM By Bikramjit
The main difference between the two is in the powertrain department, where the Victoris leans on cost-efficient CNG, hybrid and all-wheel drive, while the Creta offers strong turbo-petrol and diesel options
The Maruti Victoris is the latest Maruti offering, which has been revealed in the compact SUV segment dominated by the popular Hyundai Creta. The Victoris offers a strong package with a rich feature list and cost-efficient powertrain options. The Creta, which sells in the segment, is also a well-equipped SUV, so will that be enough for the Victoris to contest? We’ll look into that in detail in this report.
Price
Maruti is yet to reveal the prices of the Victoris, which is expected to happen around Diwali 2025. We expect its prices to start from around Rs 9.75 lakh (ex-showroom). It is expected to be a bit more affordable than its rival, the Hyundai Creta, which retails at prices between Rs 11.11 lakh and Rs 20.92 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India).
Dimension
|
Dimensions
|
Maruti Victoris
|
Hyundai Creta
|
Difference
|
Length
|
4360 mm
|
4330 mm
|
+30 mm
|
Width
|
1795 mm
|
1790 mm
|
+5 mm
|
Height
|
1655 mm
|
1635 mm
|
+20 mm
|
Wheelbase
|
2600 mm
|
2610 mm
|
(-10 mm)
The Victoris’ length and height are slightly more than the Creta, and the width is also marginally more. The Creta, in turn, has a slightly longer wheelbase than the Victoris; however, this gap shouldn’t make a lot of difference in real-world space inside the cabin.
Powertrain Options
|
Parameters
|
Maruti Victoris
|
Hyundai Creta
|
Engine
|
1.5-litre petrol mild-hybrid
|
1.5-litre petrol strong-hybrid
|
1.5-litre petrol with CNG
|
1.5-litre petrol
|
1.5-litre turbo petrol
|
1.5-litre diesel
|
Drivetrain
|
Front-wheel drive (FWD) / All-wheel drive (AWD)
|
Front-wheel drive (FWD)
|
Front-wheel drive (FWD)
|
Front-wheel drive (FWD)
|
Power
|
103 PS
|
116 PS (combined)
|
88 PS
|
115 PS
|
160 PS
|
116 PS
|
Torque
|
139 Nm
|
141 Nm (hybrid)
|
122 Nm
|
144 Nm
|
253 Nm
|
250 Nm
|
Transmission
|
5-speed MT, 6-speed AT
|
e-CVT
|
5-speed MT
|
6-speed MT, CVT
|
7-speed DCT
|
6-speed MT, 6-speed AT
*AT- torque converter automatic transmission, eCVT- electronic continuously variable automatic transmission, DCT- dual clutch automatic transmission
The powertrain options are where the major difference between the two SUVs lies. The Victoris, in a typical Maruti fashion, focuses more on fuel-efficient runs, thanks to its hybrid engine options alongside the CNG option. On the other hand, the Hyundai Creta brings you more powerful turbo-petrol and diesel engine options.
Feature Highlights
|
Maruti Victoris
|
Hyundai Creta
|
Exterior
|
|
|
Interior
|
|
|
Comfort & Convenience
|
|
|
Infotainment
|
|
|
Safety
|
|
Both SUVs are feature-loaded to the brim. The Maruti Victoris packs a few premium touches over the Creta, like a 64-colour ambient lighting system, a head-up display, a powered tailgate, and an air purifier.
The Hyundai Creta matches it on core features while adding some practical touches over its Maruti rival, such as dual-zone climate control, a two-step reclining rear seat, and a rear window sunshade.
Verdict
The Victoris holds up Maruti’s typical agenda of being more cost-effective with its hybrid and CNG setups, while still giving you plenty of features. The Creta, meanwhile, is the more fun-to-drive choice, especially with its turbo-petrol and diesel engines. Prices for the Victoris aren’t out yet, but since it’s expected to undercut the Creta, it could end up being a very tempting pick for the Indian mass-market buyers who want a value-for-money SUV, without losing out on the essentials.
