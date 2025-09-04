All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register

    Maruti Victoris vs Hyundai Creta: Can The New Maruti Contender Take On The Compact SUV Segment Leader?

    Published On Sep 04, 2025 04:23 PM By Bikramjit

    6.1K Views
    • Write a comment

    The main difference between the two is in the powertrain department, where the Victoris leans on cost-efficient CNG, hybrid and all-wheel drive, while the Creta offers strong turbo-petrol and diesel options 

    The Maruti Victoris is the latest Maruti offering, which has been revealed in the compact SUV segment dominated by the popular Hyundai Creta. The Victoris offers a strong package with a rich feature list and cost-efficient powertrain options. The Creta, which sells in the segment, is also a well-equipped SUV, so will that be enough for the Victoris to contest? We’ll look into that in detail in this report.

    Price

    Maruti is yet to reveal the prices of the Victoris, which is expected to happen around Diwali 2025. We expect its prices to start from around Rs 9.75 lakh (ex-showroom). It is expected to be a bit more affordable than its rival, the Hyundai Creta, which retails at prices between Rs 11.11 lakh and Rs 20.92 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India).

    Dimension

    Maruti Victoris side profile

    Dimensions

    Maruti Victoris

    Hyundai Creta

    Difference

    Length

    4360 mm

    4330 mm

    +30 mm

    Width

    1795 mm

    1790 mm

    +5 mm

    Height

    1655 mm

    1635 mm

    +20 mm

    Wheelbase

    2600 mm

    2610 mm

    (-10 mm)

    The Victoris’ length and height are slightly more than the Creta, and the width is also marginally more. The Creta, in turn, has a slightly longer wheelbase than the Victoris; however, this gap shouldn’t make a lot of difference in real-world space inside the cabin.

    Powertrain Options

    Hyudai Creta 1.5-litre diesel engine

    Parameters

    Maruti Victoris

    Hyundai Creta

    Engine

    1.5-litre petrol mild-hybrid

    1.5-litre petrol strong-hybrid

    1.5-litre petrol with CNG

    1.5-litre petrol

    1.5-litre turbo petrol

    1.5-litre diesel

    Drivetrain

    Front-wheel drive (FWD) / All-wheel drive (AWD)

    Front-wheel drive (FWD)

    Front-wheel drive (FWD)

    Front-wheel drive (FWD)

    Power

    103 PS

    116 PS (combined)

    88 PS

    115 PS

    160 PS

    116 PS

    Torque

    139 Nm

    141 Nm (hybrid)

    122 Nm

    144 Nm

    253 Nm

    250 Nm

    Transmission

    5-speed MT, 6-speed AT

    e-CVT

    5-speed MT

    6-speed MT, CVT

    7-speed DCT

    6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

    *AT- torque converter automatic transmission, eCVT- electronic continuously variable automatic transmission, DCT- dual clutch automatic transmission

    The powertrain options are where the major difference between the two SUVs lies. The Victoris, in a typical Maruti fashion, focuses more on fuel-efficient runs, thanks to its hybrid engine options alongside the CNG option. On the other hand, the Hyundai Creta brings you more powerful turbo-petrol and diesel engine options.

    Feature Highlights

    Maruti Victoris dashboard

     

    Maruti Victoris

    Hyundai Creta

    Exterior

    • Auto-LED projector headlights with follow-me-home function

    • Connected LED taillights

    • LED positioning lamps

    • LED DRLs (which also double up as turn indicators)

    • Front LED fog lamps

    • Machine-finished 17-inch alloy wheels

    • Body coloured door handles

    • Body coloured ORVMs

    • Roof rails

    • Silver-finished front and rear skid plates

    • Rear spoiler

    • Shark fin antenna

    • Grey finished front and rear skid plates (strong-hybrid only)

    • Quad-beam LED headlights

    • Connected LED taillights

    • LED positioning lamps

    • LED DRLs

    • LED sequential indicators

    • 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

    • Front & rear skid plates

    • Roof rails

    • Body coloured door handles

    • Body coloured ORVMs

    • Shark-fin antenna

    • Red brake callipers (Knight Edition only)

    • Rear spoiler

    Interior

    • All-black cabin theme with bronze accents (strong-hybrid only)

    • Soft-touch material on the dashboard (black/ivory for petrol and all-black for strong-hybrid version)

    • Leatherette seat upholstery (black/ivory for petrol and all-black for strong-hybrid version)

    • Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

    • 64-colour ambient lighting

    • Vanity mirror lamps for both front passengers

    • Piano black inserts on the dashboard and door pads

    • Sunglass holder

    • Illuminated glovebox

    • Front footwell illumination

    • Front seat back pocket

    • Adjustable headrests for all seats

    • Front centre armrest with storage

    • Rear centre armrest with cupholders

    • Grey dual-tone cabin theme

    • Leatherette upholstery 

    • Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

    • Amber (Blue) Ambient lighting

    • Passenger vanity  mirror

    • Piano black inserts on the dashboard and door pads

    • Illuminated glovebox

    • Sunglass holder

    • Adjustable headrests for all seats

    • Front centre armrest with storage

    • Front seat back pocket

    • Rear centre armrest with cupholders

    Comfort & Convenience

    • 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

    • Auto AC with rear vents

    • Ventilated front seats

    • 8-way power-adjustable driver seat

    • Powered tailgate with gesture control

    • Wireless smartphone charger

    • Panoramic sunroof

    • Head-up display (HUD)

    • Air purifier with PM2.5 air filter

    • 45 W and 15 W Type-C USB charging ports (front & rear)

    • Auto-folding ORVMs

    • Cruise control (MT and strong-hybrid only)

    • Terrain modes for AWD^ - Snow, Sport, Lock and Auto

    • Puddle lamps

    • Auto-dimming IRVM

    • Height-adjustable driver seat

    • Boot lamp

    • Electrically foldable ORVMs

    • Paddle shifters (AT only)

    • Drive modes - Eco, Normal and Sport (strong-hybrid only)

    • 60:40 split-folding rear seats

    • Type-A USB port (front)

    • Keyless entry with push-button start/stop

    • Tilt and telescopic adjustment for the steering wheel

    • 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

    • Dual-zone auto AC with rear vents

    • Ventilated front seats

    • 8-way power-adjustable driver seat

    • 2-step rear reclining seat

    • Rear window sunshade

    • Panoramic sunroof

    • Wireless smartphone charger

    • Puddle lamps

    • Auto-dimming IRVM

    • Height-adjustable driver seat

    • Boot lamp

    • Cruise control

    • Electrically foldable ORVMs

    • Drive modes - Eco, Normal and Sport

    • 60:40 split-folding rear seats

    • Type-C USB port (front & rear)

    • Keyless entry with push-button start/stop

    • Tilt and telescopic adjustment for the steering wheel

    Infotainment

    • 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system

    • 8-speaker Infinity sound system with subwoofer

    • Dolby Atmos surround sound system

    • Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

    • Internet connectivity

    • Connected car tech (telematics)

    • Alexa connectivity

    • OTA updates

    • Voice assistant

    • Steering-mounted audio and calling controls

    • 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

    • 8-speaker Bose sound system

    • Connected car tech

    • Steering-mounted audio and calling controls

    • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

    • OTA updates

    • Voice assistant

    • Alexa connectivity

    • JioSaavn music streaming

    Safety

    • Six airbags (as standard)

    • Level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS)

    • Electronic stability programme (ESP)

    • Traction control system

    • Hill-hold assist

    • Hill-descent control (AWD only)

    • 3-point seatbelts for all seats with reminders

    • 360-degree camera

    • Front & rear parking sensors

    • Rear wiper and washer

    • Rear defogger

    • Front variable intermittent wipers

    • Electronic parking brake with auto-hold (AT only)

    • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

    • Acoustic Vehicle Alert System (AVAS) for strong-hybrid only

    • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

    • Tyre repair kit

    • Six airbags (as standard)

    • Level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS)

    • Electronic stability programme (ESP)

    • Traction control system

    • Hill-hold assist

    • Hill-descent control

    • 3-point seatbelts for all seats with reminders

    • 360-degree camera

    • Front & rear parking sensors

    • Rear wiper and washer

    • Rear defogger

    • Electronic parking brake with auto-hold 

    • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

    • Rear disc brakes

    • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

    Both SUVs are feature-loaded to the brim. The Maruti Victoris packs a few premium touches over the Creta, like a 64-colour ambient lighting system, a head-up display, a powered tailgate, and an air purifier. 

    The Hyundai Creta matches it on core features while adding some practical touches over its Maruti rival, such as dual-zone climate control, a two-step reclining rear seat, and a rear window sunshade. 

    Verdict

    Maruti Victoris front

    The Victoris holds up Maruti’s typical agenda of being more cost-effective with its hybrid and CNG setups, while still giving you plenty of features. The Creta, meanwhile, is the more fun-to-drive choice, especially with its turbo-petrol and diesel engines. Prices for the Victoris aren’t out yet, but since it’s expected to undercut the Creta, it could end up being a very tempting pick for the Indian mass-market buyers who want a value-for-money SUV, without losing out on the essentials.

    Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

    Was this article helpful ?

    Write your Comment on Maruti Victoris

    Explore similar cars

    Car News

    • Trending News
    • Recent News

    Related News

    Trending SUV Cars

    • Latest
    • Upcoming
    • Popular
    Latest Cars
    Upcoming Cars
    Popular Cars

    All Brands

    View All Brands
    Home
    New Cars
    News
    Maruti Victoris vs Hyundai Creta: Can The New Maruti Contender Take On The Compact SUV Segment Leader?
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
    India’s #1

    Largest Auto portal

    Car Sold

    Every 4 minute

    Offers

    Stay updated pay less

    Compare

    Decode the right car

    © 2025 Girnar Software Pvt. Ltd.

    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience