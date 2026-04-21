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    2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift vs Rivals: Dimensions Compared

    The Kushaq might have the smallest dimensions, yet it does not fail to impress!

    Published On Apr 21, 2026 10:03 AM By CarDekho

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    Skoda Kushaq

    Skoda had launched the 2026 Kushaq facelift a few weeks back, and the new model features a new refreshed design compared to the old model. While the styling is now more modern and elegant with the sporty cues, the Kushaq retains its funky SUV-ish body proportions. With rivals like the new Renault Duster, Tata Sierra and the new Kia Seltos growing in size in this segment, we assume you must be curious to see where the new Kushaq stands. So, in the next story, we compare its dimensions with those of other SUVs in the segment.

    Dimensions Comparision 

     

    2026 Skoda Kushaq

    2026 Renault Duster 

    2026 Kia Seltos

    Hyundai Creta

    2026 Volkswagen Taigun

    Tata Sierra

    Maruti Victoris

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder / Maruti Grand Vitara

    Honda Elevate

    MG Astor

    Length

    4229 mm

    4346 mm

    4460 mm

    4330 mm

    4221 mm

    4340 mm

    4360 mm

    4365 mm / 4345 mm

    4312 mm

    4323 mm

    Width 

    1760 mm

    1815 mm

    1830 mm

    1790 mm

    1760 mm

    1841 mm

    1795 mm

    1795 mm

    1790 mm

    1809 mm

    Height

    1612 mm

    1703 mm

    1635 mm

    1635 mm

    1612 mm

    1715 mm

    1655 mm

    1645 mm

    1650 mm

    1650 mm

    Wheelbase 

    2651 mm

    2657 mm

    2690 mm

    2610 mm

    2651 mm

    2730 mm

    2600 mm

    2600 mm

    2650 mm

    2585 mm

    Bootspace

    385 litres

    518 litres 

    447 litres

    433 litres 

    385 litres 

    622 litres 

    446 litres

    373 litres 

    458 litres

    488 litres
    • The Skoda Kushaq has one of the smallest lengths in the segment after the Volkswagen Taigun. The 2026 Kia Seltos is the longest car in this segment, beating the Kushaq by over 231 mm. 

    • The Tata Sierra remains the widest and tallest car in the segment, and it also offers the longest wheelbase and maximum boot space. 

    • The Skoda Kushaq has a longer wheelbase at 2651 mm when compared to the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Victoris, Honda Elevate, MG Astor, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, and the Maruti Grand Vitara.

    • The Kushaq offers a boot space of 385 litres, which is more than the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and the Maruti Grand Vitara.

    • Overall, the Skoda Kushaq has the smallest dimensions and boot space, yet the space inside is not bad at all. Thanks to the 2651 mm wheelbase, occupants do not feel cramped. 

    2026 Skoda Kushaq: Features

    The Skoda Kushaq is loaded with all the modern tech and features, some of which are even segment-first. The list of features includes a 10.1-inch infotainment screen with an AI Assistant and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display with turn-by-turn navigation, a 6 Speaker Skoda sound system with subwoofer and amplifier, a panoramic sunroof, 6-way powered and ventilated front seats, rear seats with massage function, ambient lighting, cruise control, automatic climate control, automatic headlights, rain-sensing wipers, auto-dimming IRVM, and a wireless phone charger.

    2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift dashboard

    For a more detailed report of what features are offered in each variant, you can read this story. 

    2026 Skoda Kushaq: Powertrain Options 

    The Skoda Kushaq is available with two turbo petrol engine options, comprising 1-litre and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol TSI engines. The 1-litre turbo petrol engine gets the option of a 6-speed manual or an 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox, while the 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine is exclusively available with a 7-speed DCT gearbox. Here are the detailed engine specifications: 

    Engine 

    1-litre TSI turbo petrol 

    1.5-litre TSI turbo petrol 

    Power (PS)

    115 PS

    150 PS

    Torque (Nm)

    178 Nm

    250 Nm

    Transmission 

    6-speed MT / 8-speed AT

    7-speed DCT
    MT- Manual transmission; AT- Torque converter automatic; DCT- Dual clutch transmission (Automatic)   2026 Skoda Kushaq driving

    To know more about the variant-wise engine and transmission options, check out this report.

    2026 Skoda Kushaq: Price, Variants, And Colours 

    The Skoda Kushaq facelift is available in a total of 5 variants, which are further spread across two engine options, available with manual and automatic transmission options. Prices start at Rs 10.69 lakh (ex-showroom) and the range tops at Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Here is the detailed price list:

    Variants 

    1-litre TSI turbo petrol 

    1.5-litre TSI turbo petrol 

    MT

    AT

    DCT

    Classic+

    Rs 10.69 lakh

    Rs 12.69 lakh

    -

    Signature 

    Rs 14.59 lakh

    Rs 15.59 lakh

    -

    Sportline 

    Rs 14.74 lakh

    Rs 15.74 lakh

    -

    Prestige 

    Rs 16.79 lakh

    Rs 17.59 lakh

    Rs 18.79 lakh

    Monte Carlo

    -

    Rs 17.89 lakh

    Rs 18.99 lakh
    (All prices ex-showroom India)

    The Kushaq facelift can be had in 8 colour options, of which 3 colours are new. To know more about the variant-wise colour options, you can read this story.

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