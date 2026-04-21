2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift vs Rivals: Dimensions Compared

Skoda had launched the 2026 Kushaq facelift a few weeks back, and the new model features a new refreshed design compared to the old model. While the styling is now more modern and elegant with the sporty cues, the Kushaq retains its funky SUV-ish body proportions. With rivals like the new Renault Duster, Tata Sierra and the new Kia Seltos growing in size in this segment, we assume you must be curious to see where the new Kushaq stands. So, in the next story, we compare its dimensions with those of other SUVs in the segment.

Dimensions Comparision

2026 Skoda Kushaq 2026 Renault Duster 2026 Kia Seltos Hyundai Creta 2026 Volkswagen Taigun Tata Sierra Maruti Victoris Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder / Maruti Grand Vitara Honda Elevate MG Astor Length 4229 mm 4346 mm 4460 mm 4330 mm 4221 mm 4340 mm 4360 mm 4365 mm / 4345 mm 4312 mm 4323 mm Width 1760 mm 1815 mm 1830 mm 1790 mm 1760 mm 1841 mm 1795 mm 1795 mm 1790 mm 1809 mm Height 1612 mm 1703 mm 1635 mm 1635 mm 1612 mm 1715 mm 1655 mm 1645 mm 1650 mm 1650 mm Wheelbase 2651 mm 2657 mm 2690 mm 2610 mm 2651 mm 2730 mm 2600 mm 2600 mm 2650 mm 2585 mm Bootspace 385 litres 518 litres 447 litres 433 litres 385 litres 622 litres 446 litres 373 litres 458 litres 488 litres

2026 Skoda Kushaq: Features

The Skoda Kushaq is loaded with all the modern tech and features, some of which are even segment-first. The list of features includes a 10.1-inch infotainment screen with an AI Assistant and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display with turn-by-turn navigation, a 6 Speaker Skoda sound system with subwoofer and amplifier, a panoramic sunroof, 6-way powered and ventilated front seats, rear seats with massage function, ambient lighting, cruise control, automatic climate control, automatic headlights, rain-sensing wipers, auto-dimming IRVM, and a wireless phone charger.

For a more detailed report of what features are offered in each variant, you can read this story.

2026 Skoda Kushaq: Powertrain Options

The Skoda Kushaq is available with two turbo petrol engine options, comprising 1-litre and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol TSI engines. The 1-litre turbo petrol engine gets the option of a 6-speed manual or an 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox, while the 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine is exclusively available with a 7-speed DCT gearbox. Here are the detailed engine specifications:

Engine 1-litre TSI turbo petrol 1.5-litre TSI turbo petrol Power (PS) 115 PS 150 PS Torque (Nm) 178 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / 8-speed AT 7-speed DCT

MT- Manual transmission; AT- Torque converter automatic; DCT- Dual clutch transmission (Automatic)

To know more about the variant-wise engine and transmission options, check out this report.

2026 Skoda Kushaq: Price, Variants, And Colours

The Skoda Kushaq facelift is available in a total of 5 variants, which are further spread across two engine options, available with manual and automatic transmission options. Prices start at Rs 10.69 lakh (ex-showroom) and the range tops at Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Here is the detailed price list:

Variants 1-litre TSI turbo petrol 1.5-litre TSI turbo petrol MT AT DCT Classic+ Rs 10.69 lakh Rs 12.69 lakh - Signature Rs 14.59 lakh Rs 15.59 lakh - Sportline Rs 14.74 lakh Rs 15.74 lakh - Prestige Rs 16.79 lakh Rs 17.59 lakh Rs 18.79 lakh Monte Carlo - Rs 17.89 lakh Rs 18.99 lakh

(All prices ex-showroom India)

The Kushaq facelift can be had in 8 colour options, of which 3 colours are new. To know more about the variant-wise colour options, you can read this story.