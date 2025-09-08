2025 Maruti Victoris Interior Image Gallery Detailed; Design, Features And Space Explained In 7 Real Life Images

Maruti has given the Victoris a fresh cabin design with a new steering wheel, ambient lighting, touchscreen and driver’s display, all of which come together to make it feel modern and upmarket

The Maruti Victoris was revealed recently as the carmaker’s most recent compact SUV offering in India that will be sold through its Arena chain of dealerships. It comes with a bold and elegant exterior design, while packing in a fresher-looking dashboard with a lot of new features and modern-looking elements. If you are interested in checking out the Victoris’ cabin in detail, here’s a detailed report in 7 real-life images

Cabin

Step inside the Victoris’ cabin and you will be greeted with a layered dashboard design that features a new 3-spoke steering wheel that looks fresh and different from the carmaker's other offerings.

The dashboard itself is divided into 3 segments. The topmost portion gets a black textured finish and houses a coloured head-up display (HUD) at the driver’s end, while the middle portion prominently features diamond-shaped ambient lighting elements in front of the passenger that are customisable to 64 colours. The lowest segment is equipped with soft-touch leatherette material that amps up the luxuriousness of the SUV.

Digital Driver’s Display

One new feature that Maruti has debuted with the Victoris for its range is a 10.25-inch screen that has a crisp display with a modern-looking user interface (UI). Along with showing the speed and tachometer of the SUV, this digital screen also shows other important functions like the ADAS and fuel economy. It is also customisable, which makes it feel a lot more modern than the smaller 7-inch screen used in the Grand Vitara.

Touchscreen Infotainment System

Not only has Maruti equipped the Victoris with a new driver’s display, but it has also rendered the compact SUV with a 10.1-inch free-floating touchscreen infotainment that also has a crisp display and a snappy touch response.

The touchscreen supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and also features Alexa assistance. Unlike other Maruti offerings, maps come built-in, which are very handy while on the go.

Seats

The Victoris comes in a 5-seater layout, all of which come with adjustable headrests and 3-point seatbelts. These seats get a dual-tone black and off-white leatherette upholstery.

The front seats come with a ventilation function. While it is the driver’s seat that features 8-way power adjustments. Between the front seats is a front centre armrest with a storage space, and the rear bench is equipped with a centre armrest with twin cupholders.

Boot Space

While official boot space figures are yet to be revealed by Maruti, the Victoris comes with a big boot like the Grand Vitara, with a flat loading bay that is expected to haul a lot of luggage easily.

That being said, while boot space has always been an issue with Maruti’s CNG cars, the Victoris is the carmaker’s first model to feature an underbody CNG tank. This renders it with the same luggage carrying capacity as the mild hybrid or strong hybrid variants.

Not just this, but Maruti has also equipped the Victoris with a powered tailgate that can be operated with gestures, which will be useful when your hands are occupied.

Powertrain Options

The Maruti Victoris comes with the same engine options as the Maruti Grand Vitara and hence has the following specifications:

Engine 1.5-litre strong hybrid engine 1.5-litre mild hybrid petrol engine 1.5-litre petrol+CNG option Power 116 PS (combined) 103 PS 88 PS Torque 141 Nm (Hybrid) 137 Nm 121.5 Nm Transmission* e-CVT 5-speed MT / 6-speed AT 5-speed MT Drivetrain^ FWD FWD / AWD (AT only) FWD

*AT = Torque converter automatic transmission; eCVT = Electronic continuously variable automatic transmission

^FWD = Front-wheel-drive; AWD = All-wheel-drive

Expected Price And Rivals

Prices of the Maruti Victoris are expected to start from Rs 9.75 lakh and go all the way up to Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). It is likely to be launched around Diwali 2025 and will lock horns with the Maruti Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Toyota Hyryder, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate and MG Astor.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.