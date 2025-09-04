7 Things That Are A First For A Maruti Car Featuring The New Victoris SUV

While most of the things mentioned on this list are from the comfort and convenience category, there’s a huge premium safety tech that’s finally available on a Maruti car

Over the last few years, we have seen Maruti step up its features game by introducing many first-time amenities in many of its relatively modern offerings. While these features did bring the carmaker up to speed with its rivals, Maruti still lacked a few premium touches, such as a bigger touchscreen and Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). That’s changed now as the recently unveiled Maruti Victoris SUV marks the debut of seven first-time things for the carmaker. Here’s the entire list:

A 10.1-inch Touchscreen Unit

While the Invicto already debuted a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, the Victoris has a similarly sized system as well, although with a revised user interface (UI) and more technology as part of the connected car tech suite. It includes Alexa auto voice AI, an app store with OTT apps, and internet connectivity. The 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system is reserved for the fully loaded ZXi Plus trim of the Victoris. Of course, you do get wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay with the new Maruti SUV’s 10.1-inch touchscreen system.

Underbody CNG Tank

The Victoris is also the first Maruti car to get a CNG tank placed on the underside of the vehicle. With this approach, the carmaker has ensured that owners will be able to fully utilise the boot space that’s offered on the SUV. The underbody placement helps to stack away the twin-cylinder tech neatly without impacting the practicality aspect of the Victoris.

Powered Tailgate With Gesture Control

Once again, a powered tailgate is something that Maruti already offers on the Invicto MPV, but with the Victoris, you also get a gesture control feature. It proves to be the most useful if your hands are full with luggage or other items. Maruti is offering the powered tailgate with gesture control on the higher-spec ZXi and ZXi Plus trims.

Level-2 ADAS

While Maruti was expected to introduce ADAS tech with the e Vitara electric SUV, the recently unveiled Victoris has become the first Maruti car to get this premium safety amenity. It has a Level-2 ADAS suite that comprises adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, autonomous emergency braking, high-beam assist, forward collision warning, and rear cross-traffic alert. The Level-2 ADAS safety tech is limited to the top-spec ZXi Plus trim with the 6-speed automatic gearbox option only.

A 10.25-inch Full-digital Driver’s Display

While Maruti had come up with a fully digital instrument cluster on the likes of the Invicto and Grand Vitara, the Victoris gets a bigger 10.25-inch display, marking a first for the brand. It relays information such as range, fuel economy, speed, and the gear position indicator. It is available on ZXi and ZXi Plus trims, but is offered even on the VXi strong-hybrid variant of the SUV.

64-colour Ambient Lighting

Another first-time feature on a Maruti car is 64-colour ambient lighting. While it is mostly seen on premium and luxury offerings, it has become more democratised in the last few years. Now, Maruti has also joined the ranks by introducing it in the Victoris SUV, but it’s exclusive to the ZXi Plus trim only.

An Infinity Sound System

With the Victoris, Maruti is also making an 8-speaker Infinity sound system available on its cars for the first time. This setup includes a centre speaker and a subwoofer, along with a Dolby Atmos surround sound experience and an in-built 8-channel amplifier. Maruti has chosen to offer this sound system setup only on the fully loaded ZXi Plus variant.

The Maruti Victoris is expected to be launched around Diwali 2025, with prices likely to start from 9.75 lakh (ex-showroom). It will lock horns with Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

These were all the features that the Victoris comes with, which are a first for a Maruti car. Which of these has got you the most interested in? Let us know in the comments.

