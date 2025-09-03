Maruti Victoris Booking Details: Booking Amount, Website, Delivery Time Explained

The flagship Maruti Arena SUV is expected to be launched around Diwali, in the latter half of October 2025

Maruti has unveiled the Victoris compact SUV in its entirety, showcasing the exterior and interior design and also revealing the amenities that will be offered with it. Now, the carmaker has opened the order books of the Victoris at Rs 11,000 across its pan-India Arena dealerships and website ahead of its expected launch around Diwali 2025. If you are keen to get this new compact SUV home, here’s everything you should know about it:

Maruti Victoris: An Overview

The Maruti Victoris gets a sleek design with projector LED headlights and connected LED DRLs that get some slashed elements over the headlights. It also gets projector LED fog lamps, 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and a rugged black cladding that runs across its body. At the rear, it features an LED light bar for the taillights that gets the same slashed lighting elements as the front DRLs.

Inside, the Victoris features a dual-tone black and off-white theme with a 3-spoke steering wheel, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display. The seats get a matching leatherette seat upholstery, while soft-touch materials can be found on all major touchpoints on the dashboard, centre console and door pads.

In terms of features, Maruti has equipped the Victoris with amenities including a head-up display (HUD), auto AC with rear vents, ventilated front seats, a 64-colour ambient lighting, an 8-speaker Infinity audio system with Dolby Atmos support, a powered tailgate, a panoramic sunroof and a wireless phone charger with fast charging support.

In terms of safety, it gets 6 airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, hill descent control, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), disc brakes on all wheels and a Level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) suite.

Also Read: Maruti Victoris Crash Test: BNCAP Gives 5 Star Safety Rating

Maruti Victoris: Powertrain Options

The Maruti Victoris comes with a mild-hybrid petrol, a strong hybrid petrol and a CNG option, the details of which are as follows:

Engine 1.5-litre strong hybrid engine 1.5-litre mild hybrid petrol engine 1.5-litre petrol+CNG option Power 116 PS (combined) 103 PS 88 PS Torque 141 Nm (Hybrid) 137 Nm 121.5 Nm Transmission* e-CVT 5-speed MT / 6-speed AT 5-speed MT Drivetrain^ FWD FWD / AWD (AT only) FWD

*AT = Torque converter automatic transmission; eCVT = Electronic continuously variable automatic transmission

^FWD = Front-wheel-drive; AWD = All-wheel-drive

The Victoris is the first Maruti offering in India to get an underbody CNG tank that does not eat up its boot space.

Maruti Victoris: Expected Price And Rivals

Prices of the Maruti Victoris are expected to commence from Rs 9.70 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). It will lock horns with other compact SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and also the Maruti Grand Vitara and Toyota Hyryder.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.