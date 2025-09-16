All
    Maruti Victoris Global NCAP Rating Compared With Bharat NCAP Test

    Modified On Sep 16, 2025 01:07 PM By Dipan

    11K Views
    The Victoris is the second Maruti offering after the Dzire to get a 5-star rating from both Global NCAP and Bharat NCAP

    Maruti Victoris Global NCAP rating vs Bharat NCAP

    The Maruti Victoris was recently crash tested by Global NCAP, where it received a 5-star rating for both adult and child occupant protection. Notably, the new Maruti compact SUV was also tested by Bharat NCAP, where it received a similar rating. So, how does the Victoris’ Global NCAP rating compare against its Bharat NCAP results? Let us find out. 

    Maruti Victoris Crash Test Ratings And Scores Compared

    Maruti Victoris Global NCAP crash test

    Parameters

    Global NCAP

    Bharat NCAP

    Adult safety rating

    ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

    ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

    Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) score

    33.72 / 34 Points

    31.66 / 32 Points

    Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test score

    15.807 Points

    15.66 / 16 Points

    Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test score

    15.913 Points

    16 / 16 Points

    Side pole impact test (Pole)

    OK

    OK

    Child safety rating

    ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

    ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

    Child Occupant Protection  (COP) score

    41 / 49 Points

    43 / 49 Points

    Child safety dynamic score

    24 / 24 Points

    24 / 24 Points

    CRS Installation Score

    12 / 12 Points

    12 / 12 Points

    Vehicle Assessment Score

    5 / 13 Points

    7 / 13 Points

    Let us take a look at how the crash test results of the compact SUV compare in real life:

    Maruti Victoris Global NCAP Crash Test Results

    Maruti Victoris Global NCAP crash test

    The Maruti Victoris, as the table above suggests, performed exceptionally well in its Global NCAP crash test. In the frontal offset deformable barrier test, protection to the driver’s head, neck, thighs, feet and left tibia was marked ‘good’, while for the chest and right tibia was rated ‘adequate’. On the other hand, all critical parts of the co-driver received ‘good’ safety.

    In the side pole impact test, all parts of the passenger received ‘good’ protection, but in the side movable deformable barrier test, the occupant’s chest got ‘adequate’ safety, and other parts, including head, pelvis and abdomen, were rated ‘good’.

    Maruti Victoris Global NCAP crash test

    In the child safety tests, the child seats of both 3-year-old and 18-month-old dummies were mounted using rearward-facing child seats and were installed using the ISOFIX anchorages and a support leg. Both dummies received full protection in both their front and side crash tests. 

    Maruti Victoris Bharat NCAP Crash Test Results

    Maruti Victoris Bharat NCAP crash test

    Before the Global NCAP tests, the Victoris was also crash tested by Bharat NCAP, where it received a similar 5-star safety rating. At BNCAP’s frontal offset deformable barrier test, the driver’s chest and tibia received ‘adequate’ safety, while all other parts were marked ‘good’. However, like Global NCAP, protection to all parts of the co-driver was marked ‘good’.

    In the side movable deformable barrier and side pole impact tests, all parts of the occupant, including his head, chest, abdomen and pelvis, received ‘good’ protection.

    Maruti Victoris Bharat NCAP crash test

    Bharat NCAP does not give a brief account of the child safety test and its results, but both the 18-month-old and 3-year-old dummies scored a full 8 out of 8 and 4 out of 4 points in their frontal and side crash tests, respectively.

    Also Check Out: Maruti Victoris Base vs Top Variant: Compared In Images

    Maruti Victoris Global NCAP vs Bharat NCAP Results: Takeaways

    Maruti Victoris Global NCAP crash test
    Maruti Victoris Bharat NCAP crash test

    In the AOP tests, the Maruti Victoris performed similarly in its frontal offset deformable barrier tests in both Global NCAP and Bharat NCAP, the only difference being that the driver’s left tibia was rated to receive ‘adequate’ protection in Bharat NCAP, while in Global NCAP it was ‘good’.

    Even though the frontal collision test results were almost identical, it was the side movable deformable barrier test, where the results of the two crash test agencies differed. At Global NCAP, the occupant’s chest received ‘adequate’ protection, which was marked ‘good’ at Bharat NCAP. Other than this, other critical parts were rated ‘good’ by both testing entities. 

    The result was similar in the side pole impact tests, where all parts of passengers got ‘good’ safety in both tests.

    Likewise, in the COP tests, the dummies scored full points in both frontal and side collisions at both Bharat NCAP as well as Global NCAP. That being said, the vehicle assessment scores differed in both crash tests, and the Victoris had a better score in Bharat NCAP than in Global NCAP. This could be one of the reasons why the compact SUV had a better overall COP score in Bharat NCAP.

    Also Read: 2025 Maruti Victoris: Your ULTIMATE BUYING Guide

    Maruti Victoris Safety Features

    Maruti Victoris 6 airbags

    The Maruti Victoris offers a strong safety suite with features like 6 airbags (as standard), 360-degree camera, an electronic parking brake (EPB) with auto hold function, front and rear parking sensors, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and hill start assist. It is also the first Maruti car to feature a Level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) suite.

    Maruti Victoris Price And Rivals

    Maruti Victoris front design

    The Maruti Victoris is priced between Rs 10.50 lakh and Rs 19.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). It squares off against compact SUVs like Hyundai Creta, Toyota Hyryder, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun, while also serving as an alternative to SUV-coupes like the Citroen Basalt and Tata Curvv.

    Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

