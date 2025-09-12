Maruti Victoris Base vs Top Variant: Compared In Images

While the entry-level Victoris LXi looks more basic, it has all necessary equipment like a 7-inch touchscreen, auto AC, and 6 airbags

The Maruti Victoris was unveiled recently as Maruti’s compact SUV in India that will be sold via Arena chain of dealerships. It is being offered in six variants: LXi, VXi, ZXi, ZXi (O), ZXi Plus, and ZXi Plus (O). Let’s see how the base-spec LXi variant of the Victoris compact SUV looks in comparison to the top-spec ZXi Plus (O) trim, in images.

Front

Compared to the top-spec ZXi Plus (O) trim, the base-spec Victoris LXi gets basic touches like halogen headlights and halogen positioning lamps. In contrast, its top-spec counterpart features LED projector headlights along with pixelated LED DRLs, and LED fog lights. Both variants of the Victoris, however, come with a silver finished skid plate integrated into the bumper.

Side

The differences between the two variants become even more evident in profile. While the Victoris LXi comes with blacked-out ORVMs (outside rearview mirrors) and door handles, the ZXi Plus (O) variant gets body-colored door handles. A nice touch is that the LXi variant still offers turn indicators integrated into the ORVMs. Another major difference lies in the wheels: the base-spec model rides on 17-inch steel wheels, whereas the top-spec version gets 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

The pillar on the base-spec Victoris is finished in body colour, while on the top-spec it’s finished in black. Being a base-spec trim, the Victoris LXi only comes in monotone exterior colours, while the top-spec variant of the SUV gets dual-tone colour options as well. You can also check out variant-wise colour options here.

Both SUVs get a shark-fin antenna, but the ZXi Plus, being the top variant (O,) also features a panoramic sunroof.

Rear

At the rear, the base-spec Victoris misses out on connected LED tail lights, which are available on the top-spec variant of the SUV. Both of these variants get rear defogger, while the Victoris ZXi Plus (O) also features a rear wiper.

Cabin

Inside the base-spec LXi variant, you get a dual-tone black and ivory interior theme, while customers opting for top-spec trim can choose between black and ivory and an all-black cabin with champagne gold accents. While the interior layout of both SUV variants looks the same, the base-spec Victoris LXi, obviously being the entry-level variant, misses out on premium elements such as 64-colour ambient lighting, footwell lighting, and leatherette seat upholstery. Instead, it comes with fabric upholstery.

The top-spec Victoris ZXi Plus (O) gets all these missing features mentioned above, including leatherette seat upholstery. However, both variants offer adjustable headrests for all seats, a rear centre armrest, and rear AC vents.

Features

One area where the entry-level Victoris is by getting all the essentials. It comes with a smaller 7-inch touchscreen and an analogue cluster, while its top-spec version has a bigger 10.1-inch touchscreen along with a 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display. This bigger touchscreen unit not only supports connected car tech, but also has Alexa voice assist.

Other features on board the Victoris LXi include auto AC, push-button start/stop, a dual-speaker setup, tilt and telescopic adjustment for the steering wheel, and a cabin air filter. Its safety kit includes 6 airbags, electronic stability programme (ESP), hill-hold assist, traction control system, rear parking sensors, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

On the other hand, the top-spec variant of the SUV gets premium features like ventilated front seats, 8-way powered driver’s seat, multi-drive modes, an 8-speaker infinity sound system with a subwoofer, Dolby Atmos surround sound, and a powered tailgate. In terms of safety, it additionally gets a 360-degree camera and a complete suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), which is a first for a Maruti.

Powertrain Options

The Victoris can be had in three powertrain options:

Engine 1.5-litre mild hybrid petrol engine 1.5-litre strong hybrid engine 1.5-litre petrol+CNG option Power 103 PS 116 PS (combined) 88 PS Torque 139 Nm 141 Nm 121.5 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 6-speed AT e-CVT 5-speed MT Drivetrain Front-wheel-drive, All-wheel-drive (AT Only) Front-wheel-drive Front-wheel-drive Claimed Fuel Efficiency 21.18 kmpl (MT), 21.06 kmpl (AT), 19.07 kmpl (AWD AT) 28.65 kmpl 27.02 km/kg

Note that the base-spec LXi variant can only be had with either a mild-hybrid petrol or a CNG powertrain, while the top-spec ZXi Plus (O) trim comes with either a mild-hybrid petrol or a strong-hybrid powertrain.

Expected Price Range & Rivals

The Maruti Victoris is expected to be priced between Rs 9.75 lakh and Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). Once launched, it will rival the likes of the Maruti Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, Volkswagen Taigun, Toyota Hyryder, and Skoda Kushaq.

