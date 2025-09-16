Maruti Victoris Global NCAP Rating Compared With Volkswagen Taigun And Skoda Kushaq

While all three rivals flaunt a 5-star Global NCAP rating, the Victoris has a much higher score than the Skoda-VW twins, especially for adult safety

The Maruti Victoris was recently launched and slots in the hotly contested compact SUV segment that houses popular cars like the Hyundai Creta and Maruti Grand Vitara. Before its launch, the Victoris was crash tested by Global NCAP, where it scored a 5-star safety rating, thus establishing itself as one of the safest models in its segment. It locks horns with the Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq, both of which have also been crash-tested by Global NCAP and have received a similar 5-star safety rating.

So, in terms of the crash test ratings and scores, can the Victoris emerge victorious over its German and Czech rivals? Let us find out.

Global NCAP Crash Test Ratings And Scores Compared

Parameters Global NCAP Volkswagen Taigun & Skoda Kushaq Adult safety rating ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) score 33.72 / 34 Points 29.64 / 34 Points Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test score 15.807 Points 14.1 Points Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test score 15.913 Points 14.5 Points Side pole impact test (Pole) OK OK Child safety rating ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Child Occupant Protection (COP) score 41 / 49 Points 42 / 49 Points Child safety dynamic score 24 / 24 Points 24 / 24 Points CRS Installation Score 12 / 12 Points 12 / 12 Points Vehicle Assessment Score 5 / 13 Points 6 / 13 Points

Maruti Victoris Global NCAP Crash Test Results

The Maruti Victoris is the most recent car to be crash tested by Global NCAP, and it has received a 5-star safety rating. In its frontal offset deformable barrier test, the Victoris offered ‘good’ protection to the driver’s head, neck, thighs, feet and left tibia as well as all parts of the co-driver. Protection to the driver’s chest and right tibia was rated ‘adequate’.

In the side movable deformable barrier test, the occupant’s head, abdomen and pelvis received ‘good’ protection, while the chest protection was rated ‘adequate’. In the side pole impact test, however, protection to all critical parts of the passenger was rated ‘good’.

For ascertaining child safety, the child seats were mounted onto the ISOFIX child seat anchorages and a support leg in a rearward-facing direction. Both the 18-month-old and 3-year-old dummies scored full points in their respective frontal and side crash tests.

VW Taigun & Skoda Kushaq Global NCAP Crash Test Results

The Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq are based on the same MQ-A0-IN platform and were tested by Global NCAP in 2022. In the frontal offset deformable barrier test, all parts of the co-driver were rated to receive ‘good’ protection. However, the driver received a ‘good’ rating only on his head, neck and thighs. Protection to the chest, right tibia and feet was ‘adequate’, while for the left tibia it was ‘marginal’.

In the side movable deformable test, the occupant’s head, abdomen and pelvis received ‘good’ protection, while the chest received ‘marginal’ safety. In the side pole impact test, too, the passenger’s head and pelvis were rated ‘good’, which was ‘adequate’ for the abdomen and ‘marginal’ for the chest.

In the COP tests, both the 18-month-old and 3-year-old dummies received full 8 out of 8 points for frontal and 4 out of 4 points for side crash protection.

Takeaways

From the above description and the crash test impact images, it is clear that the Victoris offers ‘good’ protection for more parts of the passengers than the Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq. In the frontal offset deformable barrier test, while protection to the driver’s chest and right tibia on the rival SUVs is ‘adequate’, the Victoris offers good protection to the driver’s feet and left tibia, which isn’t the case with the Taigun and Kushaq.

In the side movable deformable barrier test, the chest protection takes a hit on these SUVs, but the Victoris still manages an ‘adequate’ protection, in comparison to the Taigun and Kushaq’s lower ‘marginal’ safety.

In the side pole impact test, the Victoris provides ‘good’ protection to all parts of the passenger, while the Taigun and Kushaq’s occupants get a lower ‘marginal’ protection to the chest and ‘adequate’ protection to the abdomen. All of this clearly states that the Victoris offers better Adult Occupant Protection.

The COP results are similar with full points to both the 18-month-old and 3-year-old dummies in both frontal and side protection. However, in the vehicle assessment criteria, the Taigun and Kushaq get 6 points out of 13, which is 5 for the Victoris. This is the major reason why the Taigun and Kushaq have better child safety scores compared to the Victoris.

Safety Features On Offer

The Maruti Victoris is the most recent addition to the compact SUV space, and hence it comes with plenty in its safety suite. Highlights include 6 airbags (as standard), front and rear parking sensors, TPMS, a Level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) suite, an electronic parking brake, a 360-degree camera, and hill start assist.

The Volkswagen Taigun and Kushaq also get 6 airbags (as standard), TPMS, a hill-hold assist, but get only a rear parking camera with sensors. Neither of the two cars comes with any advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features.

Price And Rivals

Model Prices Maruti Victoris (introductory) Rs 10.50 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh Volkswagen Taigun Rs 11.80 lakh to Rs 19.83 lakh Skoda Kushaq Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 19.09 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

The Maruti Victoris, Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq all fall under the compact SUV category and hence lock horns with the Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder and Hyundai Creta.

