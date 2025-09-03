All
    Maruti Victoris Crash Test: BNCAP Gives 5 Star Safety Rating

    Modified On Sep 03, 2025 01:01 PM By Arun

    21.6K Views
    The Victoris is the second Maruti car to get a five-star rating

    Bharat NCAP has crash tested the Maruti Victoris. The Victoris has secured a five star safety rating for adult occupant protection as well as child occupant protection. 

    The tested variants include the top ZXI+ (O) AT (mild-hybrid) and ZXI+ and ZXI+ (O) (strong-hybrid). BharatNCAP noted that the crash test weight of the Maruti Victoris was 1549kg. 

    Understanding The Score

    Parameter

    Score

    Adult Occupant Protection

    31.66/32

    Child Occupant Protection

    43/49

    The Victoris had a near perfect score in terms of adult occupant protection, scoring 31.66 points out of 32. For child occupant protection, it scored 43 out of 49. 

    Adult Occupant Protection 

    To arrive at the adult occupant protection score, BharatNCAP conducts a ‘frontal offset deformable barrier test’ that mimics a frontal collision. The Victoris scored a near perfect 15.66/16. 

    In this test, the Victoris offered ‘good’ levels of protection for the head, neck, pelvis, both thighs and both feet of the driver. A ‘good’ rating is the highest level of protection possible. Protection for the chest, and both tibias (shin area) was rated as ‘adequate’, which is the second best score possible. For the co-driver, the Victoris offers ‘good’ protection for all possible parameters. 

    The side pole and side deformable barrier test mimic a side-on collision. The Victoris offered ‘good’ protection to all impact areas including the head, neck, chest abdomen and pelvis, giving it a perfect 16/16 score. 

    Parameter

    Score

    Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test

    15.66/16

    Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test

    16/16

    This result is very encouraging and shows Maruti Suzuki’s progress in making safer cars.

    Child Occupant Protection

    Bharat NCAP does not publish a detailed report for child occupant protection. The ratings published are as follows. 

    Parameter

    Score

    Dynamic Score 

    24/24

    CRS Installation Score 

    12/12

    Vehicle Assessment Score 

    7/13

    Total Score

    43/49

     The overall child occupant score is the highest secured by the Maruti Suzuki in a Bharat NCAP crash test. 

    Safety Check

    Maruti Victoris safety features include six airbags, ABS with EBD, and ISOFIX child seat mounts. Electronic stability control is offered as standard. Maruti is also offering Level 2 ADAS with the Victoris that includes features such as auto-emergency braking, adaptive cruise control and lane assist.

    Other notable safety features include a 360° camera, tyre pressure monitoring system and front and rear parking sensors. 

    What is the Victoris?

    The Maruti Suzuki Victoris is the brand’s second compact SUV that rivals the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Curvv and Honda Elevate. Unlike the Grand Vitara that is sold via Nexa dealerships, the Victoris will be sold through Maruti Suzuki’s wider ‘Arena’ network of dealerships. 

    Write your Comment on Maruti Victoris

    Maruti Victoris Crash Test: BNCAP Gives 5 Star Safety Rating
