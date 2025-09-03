Maruti Victoris Crash Test: BNCAP Gives 5 Star Safety Rating

The Victoris is the second Maruti car to get a five-star rating

Bharat NCAP has crash tested the Maruti Victoris. The Victoris has secured a five star safety rating for adult occupant protection as well as child occupant protection.

The tested variants include the top ZXI+ (O) AT (mild-hybrid) and ZXI+ and ZXI+ (O) (strong-hybrid). BharatNCAP noted that the crash test weight of the Maruti Victoris was 1549kg.

Understanding The Score

Parameter Score Adult Occupant Protection 31.66/32 Child Occupant Protection 43/49

The Victoris had a near perfect score in terms of adult occupant protection, scoring 31.66 points out of 32. For child occupant protection, it scored 43 out of 49.

Adult Occupant Protection

To arrive at the adult occupant protection score, BharatNCAP conducts a ‘frontal offset deformable barrier test’ that mimics a frontal collision. The Victoris scored a near perfect 15.66/16.

In this test, the Victoris offered ‘good’ levels of protection for the head, neck, pelvis, both thighs and both feet of the driver. A ‘good’ rating is the highest level of protection possible. Protection for the chest, and both tibias (shin area) was rated as ‘adequate’, which is the second best score possible. For the co-driver, the Victoris offers ‘good’ protection for all possible parameters.

The side pole and side deformable barrier test mimic a side-on collision. The Victoris offered ‘good’ protection to all impact areas including the head, neck, chest abdomen and pelvis, giving it a perfect 16/16 score.

Parameter Score Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test 15.66/16 Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test 16/16

This result is very encouraging and shows Maruti Suzuki’s progress in making safer cars.

Child Occupant Protection

Bharat NCAP does not publish a detailed report for child occupant protection. The ratings published are as follows.

Parameter Score Dynamic Score 24/24 CRS Installation Score 12/12 Vehicle Assessment Score 7/13 Total Score 43/49

The overall child occupant score is the highest secured by the Maruti Suzuki in a Bharat NCAP crash test.

Safety Check

Maruti Victoris safety features include six airbags, ABS with EBD, and ISOFIX child seat mounts. Electronic stability control is offered as standard. Maruti is also offering Level 2 ADAS with the Victoris that includes features such as auto-emergency braking, adaptive cruise control and lane assist.

Other notable safety features include a 360° camera, tyre pressure monitoring system and front and rear parking sensors.

What is the Victoris?

The Maruti Suzuki Victoris is the brand’s second compact SUV that rivals the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Curvv and Honda Elevate. Unlike the Grand Vitara that is sold via Nexa dealerships, the Victoris will be sold through Maruti Suzuki’s wider ‘Arena’ network of dealerships.

For in-depth information on the Maruti Suzuki Victoris, check out our detailed report.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.