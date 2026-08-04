2026 Maruti Brezza Facelift: 5 Missing Features

Maruti recently launched the facelifted Brezza in India with a new turbo-petrol engine, cosmetic tweaks and a few new features that make it feel fresher in light of newer rivals. However, while these added features do make a difference, the SUV still misses out on some important technology that has become commonplace in this segment. From these, here is a list of the top 5 of them that we miss the most:

Digital Driver’s Display

One feature that we expected Maruti to add, but didn’t make the final cut, is a digital driver’s display. In our time with the car, we observed that the twin-pod analogue setup with MID does look fine and is easy to read, but misses out on the customisability and much better cabin experience that’s offered by a fully digital unit, which we see on many rivals. And considering it is also available on the Victoris and Grand Vitara, we feel like it should have been offered on the Brezza too.

Power-adjustable Driver Seat

Unlike the digital driver’s display, a power-adjustable driver seat not only adds to the upmarket feel, but also helps with setting the seat to a precise setting that can be of a lot of use to enhance the comfort of the SUV. Sadly though, the new Brezza misses out on this feature too.

Premium Audio Setup

In the time we had with the Brezza, we felt its 6-speaker ARKAMYS sound system to be flat and found premium branded setups on rivals from Bose, JBL and Harman Kardon to be far better. This difference was particularly noticeable at higher volume levels during our road test, and plays a big role during longer journeys.

Level 2 ADAS

One good thing about the new Brezza is the addition of select Level 1 ADAS functions such as Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Blind Spot Warning (BSW) and Safe Exit Warning (SEW). However, rivals do offer a far more comprehensive Level 2 ADAS with features like Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Lane Keep Assist (LKA) and even Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB).

In our time with cars of this segment, we feel the Brezza’s 5-star safety credentials should have been complemented with a better ADAS system, since it would be a lot more useful in real-world scenarios.

Rear Window Sunshades

The simplest feature in this list, rear window sunshades are being offered in quite a few mass market cars these days, and although we tested the Brezza on a rainy day in Mumbai, they are surely some of the most useful additions in our unforgiving summers and tropical heat.

This becomes an even bigger miss given the fact that the Brezza also skimps out on UV-cut glasses, which have been offered on the more affordable Fronx for quite a while now. This is one of those features that Maruti simply should not have missed offering in the SUV.

These are the features that we sorely miss on the new Brezza. Which one of these do you feel is the most important? Let us know in the comments below!

Images of other subcompact SUVs used for representation