2026 Kia Syros EV Variant Compared: HTK Plus Vs HTX

If you are in the market looking to spend around Rs 15-18 lakh for an electric vehicle to commute to the office, run errands for groceries, and maybe take long weekend road trips, we have a new electric vehicle entry in this EV space, which is the new Kia Syros EV.

The Syros EV starts at Rs 13.50 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant and is offered in five trims, which are HTK, HTK Plus, HTX, HTX Plus, and the X-line. Except for the base HTK variant, all the other higher variants are available with an extended-range battery pack as well.

While the Syros EV is well equipped for the base two variants, what more do the higher variants, like the HTX trim offers for the money? Let’s find out!

Price

Variants Kia Syros EV HTK Plus Kia Syros EV HTX Price (ex-showroom) Rs 15 lakh to Rs 17 lakh (ER) Rs 16 lakh to Rs 18 lakh (ER)

The Syros EV HTK Plus starts at Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 42 kWh battery pack and goes up to Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 51.4 kWh battery pack.

The Syros EV HTX for the smaller 42 kWh battery pack starts at Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom), and for the 51.4 kWh battery pack, it adds a premium of Rs 2 lakh over the smaller battery pack.

Design

As the Syros EV shares the same design as its ICE counterpart, both these variants have similar fascia with vertical LED headlamps, quirky body-coloured nose with split grille, and body-coloured inserts on the bumper, along with slim LED fog lamps.

Coming to the profile, one of the similarities between both variants is that both are offered with 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels with the 51.4 kWh battery pack, while the smaller 42 kWh battery pack gets 16-inch alloy wheels. Both get flush door handles, body-coloured inserts on the door, chunky wheel arch cladding, ORVMs with turn indicators, and a charging-port flap on the front fender.

At the rear, the HTX variant offers a rear wiper with a washer, a rear defogger, and LED rear turn indicators, which the HTK Plus misses out on. Both have a split LED taillamp setup, body-coloured inserts on the rear bumper, as well as in the front.

Colour Options: All variants of the Syros EV can be configured in all colour options on offer, except the top-spec X-Line variant that gets an exclusive Matte Graphite colour. To know more about the colours offered in the Syros EV, check out our variant-wise colours story.

Interior

Inside the Syros EV, both variants have a triple-screen setup, which is standard across all the variants and offers the same dual-tone blue and grey semi-leatherette seat upholstery, which does make it feel very premium. Neither of these versions looks like a mid-spec variant by any means.

The primary difference appears at the rear seats, where the HTX offers a rear centre armrest with cup-holders, adjustable rear headrests, a 60:40 split for rear seats with slide and recline function, making the rear seat experience much more comfortable and also suitable for chauffeur-driven use cases.

More Luxury? If you want even more comfort than what the HTX trim offers in the rear seat, the highlighting feature of the Syros EV, which is rear seat ventilation, is offered from the HTX Plus trim and above.

Features

The Syros EV with both variants offers a triple-screen setup which includes a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, and a 5-inch climate control display, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 4 speakers with tweeters, steering-mounted controls, drive modes (Eco, Normal, Sport), rear AC vents, and Type-C charge ports for front and rear passengers.

The difference between them is that the HTK Plus offers a manual IRVM, whereas the HTX has an auto-dimming IRVM. Additionally, the HTX has a crowd favourite feature, a panoramic sunroof, all-four power windows with auto up/down, which can also be operated via smart key, rear centre armrest with cupholders for added comfort, connected car technology, LED personal lamps, and 60:40 split rear seats with recline function as well.

Safety

In terms of safety, both variants offer 6 airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), hill hold assist, hill start assist, electronic stability control (ESC), all-wheel disc brakes, electronic parking brake with auto hold, reverse parking camera, rear parking sensors, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

There is no difference in safety equipment between the two variants.

Battery Pack Options

The Syros EV is offered with a 42 kWh battery pack and a 51.4 kWh battery pack, with both variants. So, if you are looking for an electric vehicle to drive mostly around the city, using it for office commutes, the smaller battery pack would be more suitable. For longer distance journeys, the larger battery pack would be more convenient.

Here’s a detailed specification of the battery packs available:

Battery 42 kWh 51.4 kWh Power 135 PS 171 PS Torque 255 Nm 255 Nm No of electric motor(s) 1 1 Claimed range (MIDC Part 1 + Part 2) 443 km 526 km

Rivals

The Syros EV rivals the Tata Nexon EV, VinFast VF6, Mahindra XUV 3XO EV, and the MG Windsor EV.

CarDekho Says…

The Kia Syros EV HTK Plus offers most of the essential features and safety equipment that you would require, while having the same premium cabin experience with a triple-screen setup, which is standard across every variant.

If you are chauffeur-driven for most journeys, then the additional features that the HTX trim provides, which include a slide and recline function for rear seats and a rear centre armrest with cupholders, make the experience more comfortable.