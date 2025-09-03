10 Images Of New Maruti Victoris: Dimensions, Exterior, Interior And More!

The Victoris is available in 7 colour options, including new Mystic Green and Eternal Blue shades

The Maruti Victoris has been revealed as the carmaker’s flagship Arena SUV, which gets a sleek exterior and modern interior design and some new features. It will be slotted between the sub-4m Brezza SUV and the compact Grand Vitara SUV. If you are interested in understanding the exterior and interior design of the Victoris, here’s a detailed account of the same in real-life images.

Front

The Maruti Victoris comes with connected LED DRLs and projector LED headlights. It also gets projector LED fog lamps that are connected via a black strip that runs to the lower edge of the bumper, which also gets the rugged black elements and a silver skid plate.

Side

In profile, the new Victoris gets 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. The wheel arches are a bit squared off and feature thick black cladding. The outside rearview mirrors, roof and the A, B and C pillars are blacked out to give an added contrast to the compact SUV.

It is available in the following colour options:

Mystic Green (new)

Eternal Blue (new) (also available with a dual-tone Bluish Black roof option)

Splendid Silver (also available with a dual-tone Bluish Black roof option)

Sizzling Red (also available with a dual-tone Bluish Black roof option)

Bluish Black

Pearl Arctic White

Magma Grey

Rear

At the rear, the Maruti Victoris gets a curved LED light bar for the taillights with some slashed lighting elements. Like the front, the rear bumper sports rugged black elements and a silver skid plate.

Here are the dimensions of the new Maruti compact SUV:

Length 4360 mm Width 1795 mm Height 1655 mm Wheelbase 2600 mm

Interior

Step inside the cabin and the Victoris will greet you with a dual-tone black and off-white theme with plenty of soft-touch materials on the dashboard, door pads and centre console. The seats get a leatherette seat upholstery that matches the overall cabin theme.

The dashboard gets ambient lighting elements that span from the passenger-side AC vent to the touchscreen infotainment system. It also sports a 3-spoke steering wheel, a 10.1-inch touchscreen and a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display.

Other amenities onboard the new compact SUV include a head-up display (HUD), an 8-speaker Infinity sound system, auto AC with rear vents, 64-colour ambient lighting, and a powered tailgate. It is also equipped with a panoramic sunroof, a wireless phone charger with fast charging support, ventilated front seats and paddle shifters with the automatic trims.

In terms of safety, Maruti has equipped it with 6 airbags (as standard), hill descent control, disc brakes on all wheels, an electronic parking brake with auto hold function, a 360-degree camera and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). It also gets a Level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) suite with features like lane keep assist and adaptive cruise control.

Powertrain Options

The Maruti Victoris comes with the same powertrain options as the Maruti Grand Vitara, the detailed specifications of which are as follows:

Engine 1.5-litre mild hybrid petrol engine 1.5-litre strong hybrid engine 1.5-litre petrol+CNG option Power 103 PS 116 PS (combined) 88 PS Torque 137 Nm 141 Nm (Hybrid) 121.5 Nm Transmission* 5-speed MT / 6-speed AT e-CVT 5-speed MT Drivetrain^ FWD / AWD (AT only) FWD FWD

*AT = Torque converter automatic transmission; eCVT = Electronic continuously variable automatic transmission

^FWD = Front-wheel-drive; AWD = All-wheel-drive

One notable new feature that Victoris debuts for Maruti is an underbody CNG tank that does not hinder the boot space of the compact SUV.

Expected Price And Rivals

Prices of the Maruti Victoris are expected to be revealed by Diwali 2025, which is likely to start from Rs 9.70 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). It squares off against the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Honda Elevate, Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq.

