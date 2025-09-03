All
    10 Images Of New Maruti Victoris: Dimensions, Exterior, Interior And More!

    Modified On Sep 03, 2025 04:13 PM By Dipan

    The Victoris is available in 7 colour options, including new Mystic Green and Eternal Blue shades

    Maruti Victoris exterior and interior design explained in images

    The Maruti Victoris has been revealed as the carmaker’s flagship Arena SUV, which gets a sleek exterior and modern interior design and some new features. It will be slotted between the sub-4m Brezza SUV and the compact Grand Vitara SUV. If you are interested in understanding the exterior and interior design of the Victoris, here’s a detailed account of the same in real-life images.

    Front

    Maruti Victoris front design
    Maruti Victoris LED headlights

    The Maruti Victoris comes with connected LED DRLs and projector LED headlights. It also gets projector LED fog lamps that are connected via a black strip that runs to the lower edge of the bumper, which also gets the rugged black elements and a silver skid plate. 

    Side

    Maruti Victoris side profile
    Maruti Victoris alloy wheels

    In profile, the new Victoris gets 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. The wheel arches are a bit squared off and feature thick black cladding. The outside rearview mirrors, roof and the A, B and C pillars are blacked out to give an added contrast to the compact SUV.

    It is available in the following colour options: 

    • Mystic Green (new) 

    • Eternal Blue (new) (also available with a dual-tone Bluish Black roof option)

    • Splendid Silver (also available with a dual-tone Bluish Black roof option)

    • Sizzling Red (also available with a dual-tone Bluish Black roof option)

    • Bluish Black

    • Pearl Arctic White

    • Magma Grey

    Rear

    Maruti Victoris rear design

    At the rear, the Maruti Victoris gets a curved LED light bar for the taillights with some slashed lighting elements. Like the front, the rear bumper sports rugged black elements and a silver skid plate.

    Here are the dimensions of the new Maruti compact SUV:

    Maruti Victoris dimensions

    Length

    4360 mm

    Width

    1795 mm

    Height

    1655 mm

    Wheelbase

    2600 mm

    Also Read: Maruti Victoris Booking Details: Booking Amount, Website, Delivery Time Explained

    Interior

    Maruti Victoris dashboard

    Step inside the cabin and the Victoris will greet you with a dual-tone black and off-white theme with plenty of soft-touch materials on the dashboard, door pads and centre console. The seats get a leatherette seat upholstery that matches the overall cabin theme.

    Maruti Victoris touchscreen infotainment system

    The dashboard gets ambient lighting elements that span from the passenger-side AC vent to the touchscreen infotainment system. It also sports a 3-spoke steering wheel, a 10.1-inch touchscreen and a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display. 

    Maruti Victoris AC control panel

    Other amenities onboard the new compact SUV include a head-up display (HUD), an 8-speaker Infinity sound system, auto AC with rear vents, 64-colour ambient lighting, and a powered tailgate. It is also equipped with a panoramic sunroof, a wireless phone charger with fast charging support, ventilated front seats and paddle shifters with the automatic trims.

    In terms of safety, Maruti has equipped it with 6 airbags (as standard), hill descent control, disc brakes on all wheels, an electronic parking brake with auto hold function, a 360-degree camera and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). It also gets a Level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) suite with features like lane keep assist and adaptive cruise control.

    Powertrain Options

    Maruti Victoris engine

    The Maruti Victoris comes with the same powertrain options as the Maruti Grand Vitara, the detailed specifications of which are as follows:

    Engine

    1.5-litre mild hybrid petrol engine

    1.5-litre strong hybrid engine

    1.5-litre petrol+CNG option

    Power

    103 PS

    116 PS (combined)

    88 PS

    Torque

    137 Nm

    141 Nm (Hybrid)

    121.5 Nm

    Transmission*

    5-speed MT / 6-speed AT

    e-CVT

    5-speed MT

    Drivetrain^

    FWD / AWD (AT only)

    FWD

    FWD

    *AT = Torque converter automatic transmission; eCVT = Electronic continuously variable automatic transmission

    ^FWD = Front-wheel-drive; AWD = All-wheel-drive

    One notable new feature that Victoris debuts for Maruti is an underbody CNG tank that does not hinder the boot space of the compact SUV.

    Expected Price And Rivals

    Maruti Victoris front

    Prices of the Maruti Victoris are expected to be revealed by Diwali 2025, which is likely to start from Rs 9.70 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). It squares off against the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Honda Elevate, Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq.

