Maruti Victoris SUV Gets These Features Right From Its Base-spec LXi Variant

The base-spec LXi variant gets most of the basics but comes packed with a decent features set, including a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, six airbags, and push-button start/stop

The Maruti Victoris was recently revealed as the carmaker’s newest compact SUV offering. It slots between the Brezza and Grand Vitara in the carmaker’s SUV lineup, and will be sold via Maruti’s Arena chain of showrooms. We recently brought to you the exact variant-wise features that the new Maruti has on offer. If you are planning to pick the base-spec LXi trim of the SUV, here’s everything that it is equipped with:

Maruti Victoris LXi: Exterior Features

Being the base-spec variant of the SUV, the LXi comes with most of the basic stuff such as halogen headlights, halogen positioning lamps, and a black finish for the outside rear view mirrors (ORVMs) and door handles. That said, Maruti has tried to balance its styling as well by providing it with LED tail lights, 17-inch steel wheels with covers, ORVM-mounted turn indicators, a rear spoiler, and silver-finished front and rear skid plates.

Maruti Victoris LXi: Interior Features

On the inside, the Victoris a decent-looking cabin, featuring a black and off-white dual-tone theme with silver accents. You also get piano black inserts on the dashboard and door pads, black fabric seat upholstery, and adjustable headrests for all seats. Maruti is also providing the front armrest with storage space and a rear centre armrest with cupholders, from this variant of the Victoris.

Maruti Victoris LXi: Comfort and Convenience Features

If you thought Maruti has spent most of its time only on design aspects of the base-spec LXi variant of the Victoris, wait till you go through its set of features. The Victoris LXi is packed with more than just the essentials by way of a semi-digital instrument cluster with a coloured multi-information display (MID) in the centre, push-button start/stop, and automatic climate control with rear AC vents. It also gets a cabin air filter, tilt and telescopic adjustment for the steering wheel, a day and night inside rear view mirror (IRVM), 60:40 split-folding rear seats, a Type-A USB charging port at the front, and keyless entry.

Maruti Victoris LXi: Infotainment

Although carmakers have traditionally strayed away from offering any form of infotainment or music system in the base and entry-level variants of most cars, the current trend seems to suggest otherwise, which is a big positive for car buyers. In a similar fashion, even the LXi trim of the Maruti Victoris SUV comes with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, the same display that’s provided on many other Maruti cars such as the Wagon R, Baleno and Brezza. Moreover, it is also available with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, over-the-air (OTA) updates, voice assistant, a dual-speaker setup, and steering-mounted audio and calling controls.

Also Read: Maruti Victoris vs Maruti Grand Vitara vs Maruti Brezza: Which Is The Ultimate Maruti SUV?

Maruti Victoris LXi: Safety Features

One department where Maruti has paid full attention to the base-spec LXi is the safety kit of the new compact SUV. The Victoris packs six airbags, electronic stability programme (ESP), traction control system, hill-hold assist, ABS with EBD and brake assist, and rear parking sensors as standard. The SUV also has 3-point seatbelts for all seats, ISOFIX child seat mounts, a tyre repair kit, and a rear defogger on offer right from its base variant.

Maruti Victoris LXi: Powertrain Options

While the Victoris comes with a total of three engine options, with a variety of transmission choices, the base-spec LXi variant gets just two engine-gearbox combos. The first option is a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with mild hybrid tech (103 PS/ 137 Nm) with a 5-speed manual gearbox and a front-wheel drivetrain (FWD). The same engine, in higher-spec variants, also gets an optional 6-speed automatic transmission and even an all-wheel drivetrain (AWD).

The other choice is that of the same engine with an option of a CNG kit, wherein the powertrain’s output is rated at 88 PS and 121.5 Nm. It is also offered with a 5-speed MT and a FWD setup.

Maruti Victoris: Expected Price And Rivals

We expect the Maruti Victoris to be launched sometime during Diwali 2025, with prices likely to start at Rs 9.75 lakh (ex-showroom). We have already done a detailed variant-wise expected prices story to help you get an estimate of how much your preferred variant could cost.

The compact SUV is set to go up against the likes of the Maruti Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Honda Elevate, Volkswagen Taigun, Tata Curvv, MG Astor, and Citroen Aircross.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.